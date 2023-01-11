Morning Coffee: Notable Movement For FanDuel’s NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Lines We are three days away from NFL Wild Card Weekend. The board at FanDuel looks a lot different than it did just 24 hours ago. This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday January 11th, 2023.

We’re expecting to get some important news updates regarding injuries for this week’s games in the coming hours.

The quarterback situations for the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens still very much in question.

Who will start for the Dolphins?

Will Lamar Jackson be available for the Ravens?

While those are the types of questions that we are asking this morning, we’ve already seen some significant NFL line movement at FanDuel.

Notable Movement For FanDuel’s NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Lines

If you jumped on the Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 against the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the week, you’re probably feeling pretty good about it right now.

NFL Wild Card Weekend bets:



Chargers ML

Bengals -5.5

Bengals + Bills ML parlay#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Jw2bwQhVej — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) January 9, 2023

The spread for that game is up to Bengals -7 -115.

As I wrote in Monday’s column, even if Jackson is available to play, I have my concerns about how he will hold up against a talented Cincinnati defence after missing more than a month of action.

If he isn’t able to play, this spread will continue to balloon.

Meanwhile, I jumped on the Los Angeles Chargers money line at -118.

tuesday's chargers-jags injury report pic.twitter.com/KHQkyNDlFH — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 11, 2023

The spread has bounced back from Chargers -1.5 to -2.5, while the money line is up to -126.

I still like the Chargers to win by at least a field goal, so I’m glad that I locked in the best possible price.

Meanwhile, I also recommended a money line parlay with the Bengals and the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week.

The spread for the Bills’ game has come down from Buffalo -10.5 to Buffalo -9.5.

Meanwhile, the total for the Bills’ game has jumped from 44.5 to 46.5 at FanDuel.

The San Francisco 49ers have moved from -10 to -9.5 for their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

We are bound to see more movement with the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend lines at FanDuel throughout the coming days.

Hopefully, we can get ahead of some of that movement and get the best possible number on the right side for this weekend’s games.