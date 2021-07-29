Good morning and welcome to NBA Draft day.

The 2021 NBA Draft takes place tonight on TSN at 8 p.m. ET.

Don’t worry if you’re a little late to the show. It always takes just a little bit longer than it should for the clock to start.

Once it does, the Detroit Pistons will more than likely take the full time allotted before officially announcing Cade Cunningham as the first-overall pick.

Cunningham is -8000 to be the top pick. That number translates to a 98.8 per cent implied probability.

Cunningham would become the third player from the Big 12 selected first overall, joining Canadian Andrew Wiggins (2014) and Blake Griffin (2009).

After that, things should get a little more interesting.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday July 29, 2021.

NBA Draft odds movement

While Cunningham is considered a lock as the first overall pick, there has been some notable odds movement over the past 72 hours that suggests the top five selections will play out as follows:

1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham

2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley

4. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs

5. Orlando Magic: Scottie Barnes

Green was -200 to be the second pick at the start of the week.

Since then, he’s moved to -600 to go second overall – an 85.7 per cent implied probability.

Keep in mind, Evan Mobley was initially the betting favourite to go second overall at several spots when the draft props were released.

With Cunningham and Green expected to go 1-2, Mobley will likely fall to the third selection.

Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that “there is a sense” that the Cleveland Cavaliers will draft Mobley third overall, which has helped push the odds that Mobley goes No. 3 to -275.

Mobley at No. 3 might not be the lock that Cunningham is a No. 1, but it’s hard to imagine him sliding any further down the board.

In addition to wagering on draft position over/unders, you can also bet on the exact order of the first three picks.

As of this morning, Cunningham, Green and Mobley to be selected first, second and third in that exact order is -400 – an 80 per cent implied probability.

That brings us to the Toronto Raptors with the fourth pick.

The Toronto Raptors hold the 4th pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. The last time they drafted 4th overall was in 2003, when they selected 2021 Hall of Fame class inductee Chris Bosh. pic.twitter.com/XgNhFfG1FB — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 28, 2021

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs is ranked fourth on ESPN’s best available list.

With so much up in the air heading into this off-season, Toronto can lock in a potential All-Star at the point guard position with Suggs.

Regardless of whether management wants to bring back a 35-year-old Kyle Lowry, Suggs would be the perfect fit for this franchise long term.

The Raptors are at a crossroads, with Lowry potentially set to move on as a free agent and constant rumours concerning Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto.

Here’s the thing about the Raptors’ pick: Suggs is too talented and makes too much sense for Toronto at fourth overall to look elsewhere.

As of this morning, Suggs is the favourite to go fourth overall at -225, followed by Scottie Barnes at +300, Mobley at +400 and Jonathan Kuminga at +600.

I’ve listened to analysts make the case for Barnes. I’ve read about Kuminga as a potential sleeper pick.

I didn’t bet on it, but count me among those who would be disappointed if Toronto doesn’t take Suggs at No. 4.

"The player development program is off the charts," says projected top-4 pick Jalen Suggs, who was asked about the Raptors during his pre-draft avail. He mentioned the proximity of the 905 to Toronto as well as the team's success stories: Siakam, Boucher and VanVleet. pic.twitter.com/jOPwgjPEVa — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 27, 2021

Barnes is the favourite to go fifth overall at -260, followed by Kuminga at +400, with Suggs and James Bouknight both listed at +550.

All it takes is one surprise to shake up the top of the draft board.

However, nobody is paying closer attention to the available information than the oddsmakers setting these numbers, and these line movements are reactions to the information that they are tracking.

Rodgers at Packers camp

Four days ago, it wasn’t clear whether Aaron Rodgers would ever make another start for the Green Bay Packers.

A lot has happened since.

Rodgers arrived at Packers training camp on Tuesday morning, following reports that management had made significant concessions in order to ensure that he would return for at least one more season with Green Bay.

On Wednesday, Rodgers took the time to discuss some of those concessions. He didn’t hold back.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

I can point to at least one spot in which the Packers were as high as 40-to-1 to win the Super Bowl amidst speculation that Rodgers was leaning towards retirement over the weekend.

Now you would be hard-pressed to find Green Bay at a better price than 12-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.

As for Rodgers, he’s currently the second choice to win NFL MVP at +1000 – only Patrick Mahomes (+500) has shorter odds.

Votto still bangs

Joey Votto still bangs.

The 37-year-old slugged two home runs as the Cincinnati Reds (-115) beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Votto tied a franchise record with a home run in five straight games for Cincinnati

He was +250 to hit a home run against the Cubs.

Joey Votto just did it again!! His last seven hits are all home runs. 👀 #ATOBTTR https://t.co/lSruWcTaeQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 29, 2021

The Reds are back in action this afternoon in Chicago. Alec Mills is scheduled to start for the Cubs.

Votto is 1-for-12 all-time versus Mills. His lone hit off of Mills is a solo home run.

Will Votto set a new franchise record this afternoon? As of this morning, he’s once again +250 to hit a home run.