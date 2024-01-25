Morning Coffee: Oilers among the biggest favourites this season versus Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers could be found as high as 18-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup back in late November.

At the time, Edmonton was sitting outside of the Western Conference playoff picture following a brutal 5-12-1 start.

Since then, the Oilers own the best record in the NHL.

Edmonton has won a franchise-record 14 straight games.

That’s the longest win streak of any Canadian team in NHL history.

During their epic run, the Oilers rank in the top-five in goals per game and goals allowed per game, thanks in large part to the second-best save percentage in the NHL.

Edmonton is now the second choice to win the Stanley Cup at 9-to-1 odds.

Only the Colorado Avalanche have shorter odds to win it all at FanDuel, and it isn’t much of a gap at all.

Next up, the Oilers will host the Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to extend their win streak to 15 in a row.

Nobody will be surprised to find out that Edmonton is currently among the biggest moneyline favourites of the NHL season so far at FanDuel.

Oilers Among The Biggest Favourites This Season Versus Blackhawks

The Oilers are the seventh team in NHL history to win at least 14 games in a row.

Tonight, they’ll get the opportunity to extend their win streak to 15 straight in one of the most lopsided clashes of the season so far.

Since November 24th, Edmonton is an NHL-best 22-3-0.

The Oilers are the first team in NHL history with a win streak of 14 or more games by a team that started their streak from outside of a playoff position.

While Edmonton’s high-octane offence has continued to produce at an elite level, the biggest difference during their remarkable win streak has been their goaltending.

Stuart Skinner is 18-2-0 in his past 20 starts.

Skinner went 6-2-0 with a 2.26 goals against average and a .915 save percentage in the month of December.

He’s been even better this month.

Skinner is 8-0-0 with a 1.37 goals against average and a .951 save percentage in the month of January.

The Oilers are currently a -480 moneyline favourite for tonight’s game against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

As it stands, Edmonton is currently the fourth-biggest moneyline favourite so far this NHL season.

We’ll have to wait and see where that number ends up by puck drop.

The Oilers to win by two or more goals is -188.

The Blackhawks, which remain without Connor Bedard, are a whopping +360 to pull off the upset win.

With home games against Chicago and the Nashville Predators next up on their schedule, nobody will be surprised if Edmonton is able to extend its win streak to 16 games in a row.

That would set up an intriguing showdown on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights on February 6th.

Vegas is currently the ninth choice to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel at 14-to-1 odds.

While the Golden Knights are missing some key pieces, I’ll be interested to see how the Oilers match up with Vegas early next week.

For now, we’ll see how Edmonton fares with a chance to extend its win streak to 15 in a row tonight as a massive favourite against the Blackhawks.

Countdown To NFL Championship Sunday Continues

We are just over 72 hours away from kick-off for NFL Championship Sunday on TSN and CTV.

On Wednesday, the big news had nothing to do with this weekend’s games, as it was revealed that Jim Harbaugh would take over as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s a huge loss for Michigan, and a huge addition for a Chargers’ franchise that needed a major shift following a long stretch of disappointing seasons.

As for Championship Sunday, we haven’t seen any major movement when it comes to either the spreads or the totals for this weekend’s games.

In case you missed it, I locked in my second FanDuel Best Bet for Championship Sunday in Wednesday’s column, which you can read clicking the link below.

Also, I kicked off the week with a FanDuel Best Bet for Championship Sunday in Tuesday’s column, which you could read by clicking the following link.

After going 4-1 with the FanDuel Best Bets for the NFL Divisional Round, I’m on the fence about posting one more in Friday’s column.

Stay tuned.