Morning Coffee: Oilers Blanked After Breaking Up Top Line For Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers entered the Western Conference Finals with the highest-scoring line in the NHL.

That trio combined for seven points in Game 1 against the Colorado Avalanche.

In Game 2, the coaching staff decided to break them up.

It did not work out for them.

Staring down a 2-0 series deficit on the road, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane went a combined minus-three with just seven shots on goal in a 4-0 loss.

After scoring six goals on 37 shots on goal in the series opener 48 hours earlier, Edmonton was blanked on 24 shots in the rematch.

On a night when the Oilers needed their biggest stars to deliver, their potential was neutralized even before the puck was dropped.

The advanced stats help illustrate just how bad it was.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, June 3rd, 2022.

Oilers Blanked After Breaking Up Top Line

McDavid led all Edmonton forwards with 22:43 of total ice time last night.

Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod, Derek Ryan, Zack Kassian and Josh Archibald are the only Oilers forwards that finished with a lower expected goals than McDavid at 0.03, per MoneyPuck.com.

Edmonton’s expected goals dropped from 4.37 in Game 1 to just 1.06 in Game 2.

Pavel Francouz turned aside all 24 shots he faced as the @Avalanche blanked Edmonton to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eKwm5QTTFV #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/iAAELGHlEa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 3, 2022

Pavel Francouz turned aside all 24 shots he faced without needing to make any spectacular saves.

For what it’s worth, FanDuel had the over/under on Francouz saves at 30, and it was slightly juiced to the over at -114.

Francouz to record a shutout was +1000 at FanDuel.

From @TSNRyanRishaug & @JayOnrait on @JayOnSC: Why Woodcroft's decision to split up McDavid, Draisaitl in Game 2 doesn't pay off and how the Avs won with “all hands on deck…” - https://t.co/y6mnFKh7j3#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SPXx0f5pPi — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 3, 2022

For the first time in the playoffs, FanDuel had the closing total at 7.5.

Under 7.5 -140 cashed along with the alternate total under 6.5 at +160.

The Oilers’ team total under 3.5 also cashed at -168.

From @tsnjamesduthie, @djpoulin20, @odognine2 & @CraigJButton: How the Avalanche kept Connor McDavid off the scoresheet in Game 2, what made the game so lopsided and how successful Colorado's acquisitions at the trade deadline have been - https://t.co/VWUO6gjxMY#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/Wovsk5gm8j — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 3, 2022

After all of the fireworks in Game 1, I jumped on over 7 -110 when FanDuel posted its opening lines on Tuesday night.

While we never really got close on that over, we did end up in the green again on the best bets posted in yesterday’s column thanks to hitting on Mikko Rantanen anytime goal scorer at +154 and Nazem Kadri over 3 shots on goal at -136.

I also jumped on Kadri to record 3+ points at +950 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kadri’s 1.036 expected goals was the highest of any skater on the ice last night.

He’s up to a goal and four points with 13 shots on goal and 20 shots attempts in the first two games of the series.

It’s safe to say I will be looking closely for the opportunity to bet on Kadri again as the series shifts to Edmonton for Game 3.

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Conference Finals advance to the #StanleyCup 93% of the time (91-7) 👀



(via @PR_NHL) pic.twitter.com/is8l7YBonH — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 3, 2022

Looking at the adjusted series prices at FanDuel, Colorado is now -850 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

FanDuel has the Avalanche at -124 on the money line for Game 3.

On the flip side, the Oilers are +106 to win Game 3 and +600 to win the series.

The total for game 3 is 7 -110.

As somebody who is sitting on a number of Colorado futures, I don’t want to see them let off the gas as the series shifts to Edmonton.

As somebody that wants to see an entertaining series, I’m hoping that the Oilers reunite McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane as their top line, and at least give themselves a chance to bounce back on home ice.

Celtics Win Game 1 Of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics entered the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the NBA Finals trailing the Golden State Warriors by 12 points.

They went on to win the game by 12 points.

The Celtics outscored Golden State 40-16 in the fourth quarter.

The Boston Celtics are the first team in NBA history to win a Finals game by double digits after trailing by double digits entering the 4th quarter.



Their win probability fell as low as 4 percent when they were down 15 near the end of the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/ce28lV5lsI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 3, 2022

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Boston’s plus-24 scoring margin in the final frame matched the largest of any quarter in NBA Finals history.

The Celtics became the first team in NBA Finals history to win a game by double-digits after trailing by double-digits entering the fourth quarter.

They did it as a +140 money line underdog at FanDuel.

They also did it despite Jayson Tatum finishing with just 12 points on 3-of-17 from the field.

Al Horford and Derrick White are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to make 5+ 3-pointers each in their Finals debut! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/fawVPO9Q7L — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 3, 2022

After Boston won Game 1, FanDuel adjusted the Celtics’ odds to win the NBA championship from +135 to -175.

The Warriors went from -160 to +140 to win the title.

Meanwhile, FanDuel opened Golden State -4 for Game 2.

If you’re convinced that the Celtics are capable of doubling down on the road on Sunday night, you can find them at +154 to win Game 2 at FanDuel this morning.