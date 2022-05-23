The Edmonton Oilers were 28-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup on May 12th.

11 days later, Edmonton is down to 9-to-1 to win it all at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 in Game 3 last night to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round series.

NHL teams that take a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 69.5 per cent of the time.

While teams in that position struggled to take advantage in the first round of this year’s playoffs, Calgary has had no answer for Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane so far through the first three games.

If that doesn’t change in Game 4 on Tuesday night, the Flames will go from a heavy series favourite to the brink of elimination in a span of just four days.

Oilers’ Stanley Cup Odds On The Move

McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane combined for 10 points in Edmonton’s Game 3 victory.

That trio has combined for 55 points so far this postseason.

It’s the first time that three teammates have combined for at least 55 points through 10 playoff games since Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri and Mark Messier led the 1988 Oilers with a combined 62 points in 10 games to begin their Stanley Cup run.

McDavid set another NHL record with three assists last night, becoming the first player in league history to record nine multi-point games in a team’s first 10 games of a postseason.

McDavid over 1.5 points was -158 at FanDuel Sportsbook last night.

Kane scored three goals in a span of six minutes in the second period, following Gretzky and Petr Klima as the third player in franchise history to register a natural hat trick in the playoffs.

Evander Kane scored a hat trick as the Oilers (-108) beat the Flames 4-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.



Kane to score and Edmonton to win was +340 at @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/ILEi7Zu7pw — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 23, 2022

Draisaitl assisted on all three goals by Kane.

Meanwhile, Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second consecutive win after getting pulled in Game 1.

Smith looked like he was on his way to a potential shutout before being forced to enter concussion protocol after Milan Lucic collided with him behind the net.

Mike Smith stopped all 28 shots he had faced before being forced to leave the game due to concussion protocol after Milan Lucic ran into him behind the net in the third period.



The over/under on Smith's saves prop was 32 and he was +1500 to record a shutout at @FanDuelCanada. 😳 pic.twitter.com/YWf3czh2zM — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 23, 2022

While he returned and made enough saves for the push on his saves prop with the number at 32, it more than likely would have been a win for anybody that bet the over if he didn’t leave the game, not to mention anybody that took a flyer on him at +1500 to record a shutout.

Looking ahead, FanDuel has the Flames as a small road favourite at -104 to win Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Calgary went from -350 to win the series after winning the opener to +155 after consecutive losses.

Edmonton is now -188 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

From @salimvalji: Why Calgary was dominated by the Oilers in Game 3 of the Battle of Alberta, and what it will need to change to even up the series - https://t.co/DWk8yk2x1p#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/d3LGLY3zbX — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 23, 2022

As somebody who bet the Flames to win the series and the Flames -1.5 in the series, I’m not banking on Calgary winning three in a row to cover the latter number.

At the same time, coming off their worst performance of the playoffs the Flames opened as a small favourite for Game 4, and if they can find a way to win the next one they will retake home-ice advantage for what would become a best-of-three to decide which team advances.

The Battle of Alberta is about to reach a fever pitch on Tuesday night.

Bolts Push Cats To The Brink Of Elimination

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from returning to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third straight season.

"We feel like we’ve got a recipe going here and we’ve just gotta stick with it."#FLAvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 23, 2022

The Lightning are the sixth team in NHL history to go up 3-0 in a best-of-seven series against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning team.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, each of the previous five advanced, with three of the five series ending in a sweep.

Tampa Bay is -120 to end the series in Game 4 tonight.

The Lightning, which could be found as high as +2200 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook down 3-2 in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, is now the second choice to win it all at +280.

Meanwhile, the only team with shorter odds to win it all than Tampa Bay can move within one win of advancing past the second round with a win tonight.

The Colorado Avalanche can take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues.

Colorado is currently -164 on the money line.

Jordan Binnington will miss the remainder of the Blues' second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. https://t.co/dsb15bJG22 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 22, 2022

St. Louis is +138 to even the series at 2-2 with a win.

The Avalanche went from -345 to -800 to advance after taking Game 3.

Colorado remains the Stanley Cup favourite at FanDuel at +170.

Warriors One Win Away From Sweep In West Finals

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 31 points with 11 assists as the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-100 in Game 3 last night.

After taking a 3-0 series lead, Golden State is now one win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Three down. One to go. pic.twitter.com/S9Myixm5t5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022

Teams that take a 3-0 series lead in the NBA playoffs are 146-0 all-time.

The Warriors are down to -155 as the favourite to win the NBA Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook right now.

The Miami Heat are the second choice at +330, with the Boston Celtics right behind them at +340.

The Heat have outscored the Celtics in only 2 of the 12 quarters this series.



They are up 2-1. pic.twitter.com/4WWjDJEIO6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 22, 2022

Game 4 between the Heat and Celtics goes tonight in Boston.

Boston is currently a seven-point favourite to win tonight and even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.