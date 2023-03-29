Morning Coffee: Oilers Stay Hot With Win In Vegas

​The Edmonton Oilers are on fire entering the final stretch of the regular season.

If you already bet on them to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel, you can only hope their offence can carry over their current momentum into the postseason.

The Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 on Tuesday for their second road win in as many nights.

Edmonton is 11-2-1 over its previous 14 games, including a 4-1-1 record against opponents that are currently among the top-10 choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

In Tuesday’s column, I asked whether the Oilers were worth a bet to win the Stanley Cup at 13-to-1 odds?

Edmonton is also down to +450 to win the Western Conference at FanDuel this morning.

Coming off another impressive win over Vegas, the Oilers will get another chance to flex their muscle when they return home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

We asked FanDuel what we could expect in terms of hypothetical odds for a potential first-round playoff series for Edmonton against either the Kings or Golden Knights.

None of us were surprised by their answer.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday March 29th, 2023.

Oilers Stay Hot With Win In Vegas

With a win over Vegas last night, the Oilers are now three points back of the Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division with one more game played.

Edmonton is down to seven games left to close the gap.

The Oilers would also have to leapfrog the Kings, which are currently second in the division, so it’s no surprise that Edmonton was 10-to-1 to win the Pacific entering last night’s game.

Oilers with the 2nd best record in the NHL post Xmas but you wouldn’t know it based on Oilers Twitter. Always something to complain about.



I’ve decided to enjoy the ride and accept that no team is perfect or wins every night.



You should join me. It’s more fun #LetsGoOilers — Jordan Blatz (@blatzyj) March 28, 2023

In terms of a potential first-round playoff series match-up, FanDuel has a slight lean towards Los Angeles as the better match-up.

Based on their hypothetical odds, FanDuel would make the Oilers a -140 favourite to win a first round series against the Kings.

Edmonton would be a pick’em versus Vegas, even though the Golden Knights would more than likely have the benefit of home ice advantage in that scenario.

Home ice advantage didn’t matter last night.

🎰 WHAT A KNIGHT 🎰



The #Oilers defeat Vegas by a score of 7-4.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/3DP6Va47rh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 29, 2023

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins registered five points to move within four points of the first 100-point season of his career.

Connor McDavid registered three assists – all of them on the power play.

Leon Draisaitl finished with a goal and an assist for the third consecutive game.

In 2010-11, rookie Jordan Eberle led the Oilers in scoring with 43 points.



Now, in 2022-23, Connor McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 143 points.



I never could have imagined back then that we would see a player like this in Edmonton.



Enjoy every moment, Oil Country! — Eric Friesen 🏒 (@EricJFriesen) March 29, 2023

The Oilers are on the verge of becoming the 14th team in NHL history with three or more players that reach the 100-point mark in a single season and the first since the 1990’s.

Edmonton is built to overwhelm opponents with offence.

The Oilers will get another opportunity to flex their muscle on Thursday night in a potential playoff preview against the Kings.

NHL Wild Card Races Heating Up

Just when it seemed like the NHL Wild Card races were cooling down, we got a perfect storm on Tuesday night to turn up the heat in both conferences.

First, the Detroit Red Wings upset the Pittsburgh Penguins as a +152 money line underdog.

That regulation loss left the Penguins just three points up on the Florida Panthers for the final Wild Card with eight games remaining on the schedule.

The Panthers are in Toronto tonight to face the Maple Leafs.

The New York Islanders will visit the Washington Capitals in another game with significant playoff implications.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks blanked the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 as a +184 money line underdog.

Look away Jets fans 🤦‍♂️



San Jose wins on home ice for just the seventh time this season 😖 https://t.co/p6xaPovkti — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 29, 2023

The combination of a Jets’ loss with wins by the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators has tightened the Wild Card race in the Western Conference.

Calgary is just two points back of Winnipeg for eighth place with seven games remaining.

Nashville is three points back of the Jets with nine games remaining – two games in hand on Winnipeg.

The Bruins (-315) lost on home ice in regulation for just the fourth time this season. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vrjr15YI3v — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 29, 2023

If we’ve learned anything of late, it’s that just because a team needs to win, doesn’t mean they will win.

NHL underdogs won four of last night’s nine games outright, with the Sharks and Red Wings both beating favourites that are fighting for playoff position.

Raptors Continue Playoff Push With Win Over Heat

The Toronto Raptors continued their push for a playoff spot with a 106-92 win over the Miami Heat.

Toronto covered easily as a six-point favourite.

They were one of only two favourites to cover, as NBA underdogs went 4-2 against the spread.

Toronto remains tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors will look to extend their three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.