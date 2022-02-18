What has been the key to the Oilers recent success?

The Edmonton Oilers are still perfect under new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Despite falling behind 2-0 early to start the second half of a back-to-back against the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers rallied with five straight goals en route to a 7-3 victory as a -240 favourite Thursday night.

Edmonton has now won four in a row, outscoring its opponents by a combined 18-6.

The Oilers have leapfrogged the Ducks and Los Angeles Kings into third place in the Pacific Division and are now just two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for second place, with a game in hand.

As a result, we’ve seen another significant shift in Edmonton’s odds to make the playoffs.

Oilers’ playoff odds are on the move

The Oilers looked like a lock to make the playoffs following a 14-5-0 start.

At the time, Edmonton was -1600 to qualify for the postseason. That number represents a 94.1 per cent implied probability. That was on Nov. 26.

Between then and Feb. 9, the Oilers went a combined 9-13-3, including a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in Dave Tippet’s final game as head coach.

By the time they made the move to Woodcroft, Edmonton’s odds to make the playoffs were -200 – still a 66.7 per cent implied probability.

That number is on the move once again following four straight wins under Woodcroft.

The Oilers are now -400 to make the postseason – an 8 per cent implied probability.

Connor McDavid, who picked up two points in last night’s win over the Ducks, is currently the consensus favourite to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player at +195.

Edmonton’s captain opened the season at +200 to win that award, and while his odds have fluctuated throughout the past couple of months, he’s never been listed at longer odds than that number we saw on opening night.

McDavid has two goals and seven points in the Oilers’ four wins under Woodcroft.

Meanwhile, his teammate Leon Draisaitl scored twice last night, including the eventual game winner, and has four points in his past four games.

McDavid and Draisaitl are currently tied atop the NHL scoring race with 68 points each. Jonathan Huberdeau is right behind them on that list with 66 points. Johnny Gaudreau is fourth with 63 points, followed by Alex Ovechkin with 62 points.

Oilers at 5v5 thru two periods vs ANA tonight:



without McDavid:

16-11 Corsi

11-9 shots

2-0 goals

(very good!)



with McDavid:

16-0 Corsi

12-0 shots

1-0 goals

While McDavid remains the consensus favourite to win the Hart, it’s interesting to note that Draisaitl remains locked in as a top-three choice to win it at +650.

Draisaitl, who leads the league with 35 goals in 48 games, is also the favourite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at +200.

Ovechkin is currently the second choice to win the Hart at +400. Huberdeau is +650, while Auston Matthews rounds out the top five choices at +750.

Gaudreau, who could be found as high as 150-to-1 to win the Hart at the start of the season, is currently the eighth choice at 40-to-1.

Nathan Mackinnon and Igor Shesterkin both have shorter odds than Gaudreau at 30-to-1.

From a futures perspective, there was never any value betting against Edmonton to make the playoffs.

As I’ve highlighted, even at their lowest point the Oilers were still -200 to get into the postseason.

Meanwhile, the best price you could have found for McDavid to win the Hart was +200 on opening night.

While there’s still plenty of hockey left to play, it would take something of major significance to bump McDavid out of that top spot as the consensus Hart favourite, especially if Edmonton continues to build off its recent push under Woodcroft.

At the same time, with McDavid and Draisaitl both among the top-three choices to win that award, it does seem logical to at least consider another option that could provide potential value, like Shesterkin at 30-to-1 or even Gaudreau at 40-to-1.

Personally, if I had to circle a long shot pick that I think could have legitimate potential to challenge McDavid as a Hart candidate the rest of the way, I’d likely pick Shesterkin.

The 26-year-old has posted a .938 save percentage while going 23-5-3 for the New York Rangers this season, masking so many of their weaknesses and pushing them into a playoff spot at the 49-game mark.

Still, for as good as Ovechkin, Draisaitl, Huberdeau, Matthews, MacKinnon, Shesterkin and Gaudreau have been this season, McDavid remains the consensus favourite for a reason.

The Oilers are rolling right now since the coaching change, and there’s no reason to think that McDavid is about to slow down.

Habs end slide in overtime

NHL favourites went a combined 6-4 straight up on Thursday night, including Edmonton’s win over Anaheim.

There were four upsets on the ice, with a couple of Canadian teams getting in on the action on TSN.

Cole Caufield scored the overtime winner as the Montreal Canadiens (+230) beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 as the biggest underdog on the board.

Four goals in four games for Cole Caufield with Martin St. Louis behind the bench…



Trailing 3-2 with a minute left in regulation, Montreal’s odds to win had ballooned all the way to +2000.

Caufield tied the game with 10 seconds left in the third, then won it with his fourth goal in as many games.

The Habs snapped a 10-game slide in the process for their first win under new head coach Martin St. Louis.

The Ottawa Senators (+110) beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in the other Canadian team upset on TSN.

The under has now hit in 12 of Ottawa’s past 14 games.

ICYMI, INSIDER TRADING: #TSNHockey Insiders discuss…



- WJC targeted for Aug. 8-19; WCOH talks continue

- #Canucks pulling Miller back?

- Leafs’ cap creativity before deadline

- Braun getting solid interest

- NHL, NHLPA discuss #Yotes arena



Meanwhile, Auston Matthews scored his 33rd goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-155) beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1.

Jack Campbell made a season-high 45 saves in the win.

The Vancouver Canucks (-120) beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in overtime despite blowing a 4-3 lead in the final second of regulation.