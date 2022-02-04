The countdown to Super Bowl 56 continued Thursday with an important night on the sports betting calendar.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas released its extensive list of Super Bowl betting props.

The book posted more than a thousand props for the big game, including game props, player props and the always interesting cross-sport props.

On Super Bowl Sunday, will Nick Suzuki finish with more points against the Buffalo Sabres than Matthew Stafford will have interceptions?

Will Nazem Kadri have more shots on goal against the Dallas Stars than the Cincinnati Bengals will have points in the first quarter?

What about Stephen Curry to score more points against the Los Angeles Lakers on the Saturday before the Super Bowl than the Bengals will score against the Rams?

These are just a few examples of the types of cross-sport specials the Westgate SuperBook released.

As for a bet that I can recommend to close out the week, I’ve circled one player prop bet that I think is worth consideration.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday Feb. 4, 2022.

An under-the-radar Super Bowl prop bet to consider

For all the talk about the extensive list of prop bets available, I think I’ve found one that is not getting enough consideration: Samaje Perine over 1.5 receptions -110.

Perine helped save the Bengals’ season with a 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception in the AFC Championship Game.

How about an extra shoutout for Samaje Perine.



His 41-yard TD rumble jumpstarted one of the greatest comebacks in NFL postseason history. @samajp32



via @Bengals pic.twitter.com/bXyNMV7eAk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 31, 2022

With 1:05 left in the second quarter and Cincinnati trailing 21-3, Perine caught a Joe Burrow pass just inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ 40-yard line, made a couple of defenders miss, and took it all the way to the house.

The Bengals don’t advance to the Super Bowl if Perine doesn’t make that play. Perine finished that game with three catches on four targets.

In the 15 games dating back to a Week 5 meeting with the Green Bay Packers, Perine has at least two receptions in nine of them.

While it looks like tight end C.J. Uzomah is still on track to play in the Super Bowl after suffering what looked like a serious injury in the AFC Championship Game, I think Perine could have an important role as a pass-catching option for Cincinnati.

Remember, the 49ers’ struggled to run the football against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.

However, running back Elijah Mitchell did finish with three catches for 50 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back Leonard Fournette averaged 3.6 yards per carry against Los Angeles in the Divisional Round but finished with nine catches for 56 yards.

Joe Burrow & Samaje Perine (41-yd TD)



🔸 Yards After Catch: 44

🔸 Expected YAC: 10

🔸 YAC Over Expected: +34



» The odds of Perine scoring when he caught the pass? 0.5%#CINvsKC | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/iZYuu4o8ku — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2022

Joe Mixon remains the lead back for the Bengals, and his receiving yards prop might be worth a look as well. But after making a play that helped save their season, I think Perine should get at least a couple of looks in the Super Bowl as Burrow tries to get the football out of his hands quickly to help negate the Rams’ pass rush.

I’ll take Perine to finish with at least two receptions as an under-the-radar prop bet that I think has a good chance to hit.

We will be back with a full list of our top plays for Super Bowl 56 throughout next week, so make sure to check back in on the TSN EDGE page.

Raptors top Bulls for fourth straight win

All five starters scored 16-plus points for the Toronto Raptors as they extended their win streak to four in a row with a 127-120 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

Ironically, Gary Trent Jr., who was looking to set a new franchise record by reaching 30 points for the sixth consecutive game, finished with the low mark among Toronto starters with 16 points.

Trent Jr. went 5-of-13 from the field over 40 minutes. While he didn’t get to 30 points, Trent Jr. did deliver the dagger in the extra frame.

Pascal Siakam led the way with a team-high 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Fred VanVleet, who was named an All-Star shortly before tip-off, finished with 21 points, nine assists and four rebounds.

The Raptors covered as a 3.5-point favourite – their fourth straight outright win and cover.

The over is now 5-2 over Toronto’s past five games as it went well over 223.

NBA favourites went 5-1 straight up overall on Thursday night, but just 3-3 against the spread.

Overs also went 5-1 across the association.