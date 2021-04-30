Packers GM Gutekunst: 'He's our leader, no we are not going to be trading Rodgers'

There are NFL Draft moments I’ll never forget.

Jordan Love to the Green Bay Packers in 2020 is one of them.

It wasn’t just that Green Bay took a quarterback.

It was that the Packers, after using their top pick in eight straight drafts on the defensive side of the ball, finally traded up in the first round to select an offensive skill-position player. But instead of taking a wide receiver to help their franchise quarterback, they drafted his replacement.

It was egregious then and it’s egregious now.

Sure, when Rodgers went on to win MVP and lead Green Bay to an NFC Championship Game appearance it seemed to cap the degree of anger football fans in Green Bay felt about the decision for a while.

That’s over now.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday April 30, 2021.

Rodgers reportedly done in Green Bay

An MVP and an NFC Championship Game appearance created the temporary illusion that the player and team would be able to overcome the decision to draft Love in 2020.

More on Aaron Rodgers’ being unhappy with the Packers:https://t.co/LS1yFNDLtK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

On Thursday, we learned that all of that would only make the decision to draft Love harder for fans to accept.

At the time the Packers made the pick, some fans forced themselves to believe that the window to win a Super Bowl with Rodgers had closed and that the franchise needed to find a capable replacement.

Now we know how close Green Bay was to contending for a championship with an MVP quarterback who reportedly never wants to play for them again.

Sources: The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team.. trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 29, 2021

Are the Packers in position to deal with the fallout? Is Love ready to start? If he is, can he handle the pressure that will come with the circumstances?

I don’t think Aaron cares. He’s dug in https://t.co/f7QijcsJdI — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the reports that Rodgers could be linked to a potential trade to the Denver Broncos generated an immediate reaction in betting markets.

In the hours following the initial trade speculation, the Broncos went from +6000 to +2000 to win the Super Bowl.

Their odds to win the AFC went from +3000 to +1000.

Well i see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting...🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2021

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Rodgers in the same division next season? Sign me up.

For the record, only the Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700) had shorter odds to win the Super Bowl than the Packers at the time of the initial report that Rodgers wants out.

how GB used their first pick in the draft every year since 2012:



2012 DE

2013 DE

2014 DB

2015 S

2016 DT

2017 CB

2018 CB

2019 LB

2020 backup QB to replace Rodgers

2021 CB — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2021

Since the news, Green Bay’s odds to win it all have shifted from +1100 to +1800.

NFL Draft recap

While the Rodgers news dominated the football conversation on Thursday, there were a few notable surprises once the NFL Draft got underway.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, then reunited him with his college teammate running back Travis Etienne at No. 25.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books. There were plenty of surprises on day one. https://t.co/Lvd4DhEigN #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kwxBIWUFIE — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 30, 2021

The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson second overall and then promptly traded up to get him some protection with the selection of USC lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker at 14th overall.

At third overall, the San Francisco 49ers took Trey Lance over Mac Jones and Justin Fields, which was a win for the late steam that made Lance the favourite to go third overall.

49ers’ GM John Lynch: “When the MVP of the league might be available, and I didn't know that, I'm just reading the tea leaves like everybody else and saying, 'Hold on, is something going on here?' Yeah, we inquired and it was a quick in to the conversation, it wasn't happening.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Jones would end up going to the New England Patriots at 15th overall.

The fact that the Patriots were able to draft Jones without needing to trade up to get him has to be considered a major win.

The draft continues tonight on TSN at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Flames gain ground on Habs

Elias Lindholm scored twice as the Calgary Flames (+100) beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night.

Potting 2 in his team's 3-1 defeat of the Oilers on Thursday night (giving him 10 goals in his last 13 meetings with EDM), Elias Lindholm has tied a single season "Battle Of Alberta" high on this list of players in Calgary @NHLFlames history (since their 1980-81 move to Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/tj6vTBPTtY — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 30, 2021

With the win, Calgary closed the gap to four points back of the idle Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot in the North Division with one more game played.

The Flames entered the night as a +550 long shot to make the postseason. As of this morning, that number is off the board.

Matthews extends Rocket Richard lead

Auston Matthews scored his 36th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-300) beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1.

Auston Matthews' second-period goal was his 12th this month, matching his total from February.



He's the third player in @MapleLeafs history to have multiple 12-goal months in a single season, joining Rick Vaive (1981-82 and 1983-84) and Babe Dye (1920-21 and 1924-25). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 30, 2021

After scoring in back-to-back games, Matthews is now eight goals clear of McDavid for the NHL lead.

Toronto was able to cruise to a win without Morgan Rielly, Jack Muzzin, Nick Foligno and Jack Campbell.

David Rittich, who gave up five goals in a loss to Vancouver in his previous start, made 15 saves in the win.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.