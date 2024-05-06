Morning Coffee: Panthers, Bruins odds on the move at FanDuel

Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.

For the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fans, it’s time to embrace the inevitable change that is coming.

After rallying from down 3-1 to force a Game 7 against the Boston Bruins, Toronto ultimately fell short with a loss in the winner-take-all series finale on Saturday night.

As a close friend put it, “I’d rather them lose in five.”

While Leafs Nation speculates about what’s next for the organization, the rival Bruins are in Sunrise for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers tonight.

Boston was -120 to win its first round series versus Toronto at FanDuel.

The Bruins are a +146 series underdog against the Panthers in the second round.

Florida is a -176 favourite to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After going 6-for-6 with my series winner predictions in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, I’ve already locked in my favourite futures bet for the second round.

Plus, I’m on a 7-2 run with the daily FanDuel Best Bets in this column over the past two weeks.

Hopefully, we can begin this week with another winner for tonight’s game.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, May 6th, 2024.

A Futures Bet To Consider For Round 2 Of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars all delivered for me in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A five-leg parlay with each of those teams to advance paid +566 at FanDuel.

I also recommended a play on the Rangers to beat the Washington Capitals in six games or fewer at -160 odds as my favourite futures bet of the first round.

Plus, I parlayed the Rangers with the Denver Nuggets to advance at -180 odds.

It didn’t take long for me to lock in my favourite futures bet for the second round at FanDuel on Saturday night.

The Panthers opened -164 to win their series against the Bruins.

That number has already moved to Florida -184.

Per the traders at FanDuel, 75 per cent of the early bets are on the Panthers to win the series.

53 per cent of the money line bets for Game 1 are on Florida to win.

The Panthers to win the series in six games or fewer is down from +122 to +116 at FanDuel.

My favourite futures bet for the second round is Florida to win the series.

I also bet Florida -1.5 in the series at +122 odds.

I may add another play to a short list of futures for the second round at some point before puck drop tonight.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday’s NHL Action

As somebody with a ton of friends and family that are Maple Leafs fans, it was tough to see Toronto lose in the first round once again.

As somebody who thoroughly enjoyed betting on Maple Leafs props in the first round, it’s too bad I couldn’t get seven more games between Toronto and Boston.

Fortunately, we still have a lot of hockey in front of us.

I’ve already highlighted that I love the Panthers to win their first round series at -164 odds.

Now it’s time for a couple of Same Game Parlays for Game 1.

First up, I’ll lock in Sam Reinhart 2+ shots on goal and the Panthers to win at -114 odds.

Reinhart averaged 4.6 shots on goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a team-high 23 shots on goal in five games.

He’s -148 to register 3+ shots on goal in Game 1 tonight.

A Same Game Parlay with Reinhart 3+ shots on goal and the Panthers to win can be found at +153 odds.

I’ll stick with Reinhart 2+ shots on goal and Florida to win at -114 odds for my first FanDuel Best Bet.

For my second FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll take Reinhart 3+ shots on goal parlayed with Carter Verhaeghe 2+ shots on goal at -101 odds.

Verhaeghe was right behind Reinhart with 22 shots on goal in five games against the Lightning.

He’s -152 to register 3+ shots on goal tonight.

I’ll lock in Reinhart 3+ shots on goal and Verhaeghe 2+ shots on goal at -101 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Hopefully, we can stay hot with a pair of winners to start the week.

Enjoy tonight’s game, everyone!