Morning Coffee: Patriots attempt three passes in win over Bills

Greer: Patriots run the ball down the Bills throat

The New England Patriots have won in a variety of different ways throughout the Bill Belichick era.

Last night was definitely a first.

New England beat the Buffalo Bills 14-10 on Monday Night Football for its seventh straight win.

Mac Jones went 2-of-3 for 19 yards in the victory. The three pass attempts are tied for the second-fewest in a game in the Super Bowl era, per ESPN Stats & Info.

On a night in which relentless, heavy winds and freezing temperatures might have limited most offences with rookie quarterbacks, the Patriots averaged 4.8 yards per carry for 222 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, New England averaged 5.4 yards per carry when Buffalo had eight-plus defenders in the box.

The Patriots ran the ball 36 times for 208 yards between the tackles – their most yards between the tackles since 2013.

The win propelled New England to pole position at the top of the AFC standings.

Meanwhile, the Bills have now lost three of five to fall to 7-5 with five games remaining on their schedule.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021.

Patriots futures continue to move

The Patriots were completely written off following a Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys that left them at 2-4.

A rookie QB.

The No. 1 scoring defense.

The only AFC team with 9 wins.



After 13 weeks, the @Patriots are the AFC's #1 seed. #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/LUAWPTC4RQ — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021

At the time, New England was +1200 to win the AFC East, +4000 to win the AFC Championship and +8500 to win the Super Bowl.

After stringing together seven straight wins, the Patriots are now -220 to win the AFC East, +350 to win the AFC Championship and +700 to win the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, New England now has a 42 per cent chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a 63 per cent chance to win the AFC East.

Meanwhile, for all the jokes about Mac Jones doing too much on Monday night, his odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year did shorten after the win.

Bill running the Navy offense tonight. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 7, 2021

Jones entered Monday night at -400 to win OROY. As of this morning, Jones is -500 to win that award.

“Don’t think there will be a game like that for a long time,” says smiling QB Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NDqoZ56zjM — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 7, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the second choice to win OROY at +350.

No other rookie has shorter than 100-to-1 odds to win that award right now.

Meanwhile, the Bills were the Super Bowl favourite as recently as Week 9.

At the time, Buffalo was -1800 to win the AFC East, +250 to win the AFC Championship and +500 to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills are now +165 to win the AFC East, +490 to win the AFC Championship and +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

Bills allowed 217 yards at 5.7 YPC to Patriots RBs and were asked if it was embarrassing and it led to this pic.twitter.com/w5BPm02gQc — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 7, 2021

Next up for Buffalo is a trip south to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

As of this morning, the Buccaneers are a three-point favourite for that contest.

Grey Cup opening line

Heading into the CFL division finals, I doubled down on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the Grey Cup at +100, which I shared in this column.

On Monday morning, I learned what a potential middle could look like.

The Blue Bombers opened as a 4.5-point favourite for the 108th Grey Cup.

At this point, I still feel good about Winnipeg to get the win on Sunday.

However, as I highlighted in this column eight days ago, the worst-case scenario was a potential middle position, taking the points with the Blue Bombers' opponent.

Who will start the #GreyCup for the Tiger-Cats behind centre? CFL on TSN analyst @MattDuniganTSN joins @JayOnrait to discuss. pic.twitter.com/3ZY3Ac22lU — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) December 7, 2021

At some point, I might decide to take the points and shoot for the middle with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

For now, I’ll let it ride with Winnipeg.

Canucks win, Flyers lose after coaching changes

The Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers both fired their head coaches on Monday.

Anyone who bet the Canucks looking for the “new coach bump” got it.

Anyone who took their chances with the Flyers didn’t.

Thatcher Demko made 31 saves for the shutout as Vancouver (-140 ML) beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0.

Stopping all 31 shots faced in a 4-0 @Canucks win over the Kings on Monday night, Thatcher Demko continues to stabilize his game after a rough start to 2021-22. As this shows, he has put up some sterling numbers in the past several weeks (with record caused by poor goal support) pic.twitter.com/iJ0VoGDKsf — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche (-220) handed the Flyers their fifth straight loss with a 7-4 win.

While both organizations made it clear on Monday that they are hoping for quick turnarounds, neither team is expected to make a playoff push at this point.

#Canucks owner and chairman Francesco Aquilini on hiring head coach Bruce Boudreau, his belief in the group of players and the search for a new GM: https://t.co/QOG56l6tKC#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/sSr8ZSuM0p — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 7, 2021

Vancouver is -2400 to miss the playoffs and +1220 to make the playoffs.

That -2400 translates to a 96 per cent implied probability that the Canucks don’t make the playoffs.

Philadelphia is currently -600 to miss the playoffs and +360 to make the playoffs.

That -600 represents an 85.7 per cent implied probability that the Flyers don’t make the playoffs.