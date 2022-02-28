The NBA Eastern Conference playoff race is heating up.

With just eight games separating the top eight teams in the standings, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers have put the association on notice.

Harden posted a triple-double with 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia beat the New York Knicks 125-109 on Sunday in his second game with the team.

MVP favourite Joel Embiid scored a game-high 37 points with nine rebounds and four blocks against the Knicks. Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points and seven boards.

After back-to-back wins by an average margin of 23.5 points, 76ers’ futures continue to move, including an intriguing shift at the top of the Eastern Conference championship market.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

76ers’ futures on the move again

The trio of Harden, Embiid and Maxey have combined for 176 points in their first two games together.

roll tape on the Harden highlight reel. 🎞 pic.twitter.com/jx9MwLyPhk — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 28, 2022

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, that’s the second-most points by a trio in their first two games together in NBA history.

Harden has averaged 28 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in his first two games for Philadelphia.

People really said that Morey gave up too much for Harden!!! Glad I wasn’t one of them. Don’t mind me and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 27, 2022

Following a 2-0 start to the Harden era, the 76ers are set for an important five-game stretch that features the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia is currently 2.5 games back of Miami for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Harden did this in just his second game for the 76ers 🤯 pic.twitter.com/W2ddvgdsYc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 27, 2022

The 76ers are 2.5 games up on the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Since Harden’s debut, Philadelphia’s odds to win the Atlantic have been bumped from -210 to -330.

“I know my body and I love to play basketball. Don’t ever get that twisted. It was definitely difficult this last year and a half to be missing all those games but I love to be on this goddamn court.” —Postgame with @jharden13 pic.twitter.com/YLNliDXL2s — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) February 27, 2022

The Celtics, which remain the second choice to win the division, have gone from +270 to +350.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference championship futures market is even more intriguing.

The 76ers, Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks remain the top three choices to represent the East in the NBA Finals.

However, the odds and the order of teams have changed.

Here is a look at how their odds to win the Eastern Conference championship have shifted since Harden’s debut:

Brooklyn Nets +300 -> +290

Milwaukee Bucks +270 -> +300

Philadelphia 76ers +400 -> +350

The Eastern Conference is as deep as it has been in decades, and there isn’t much separating the top three choices to emerge from that group in terms of futures odds.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, which own the conference’s best record right now, are +500 to reach the NBA Finals.

Perhaps the most interesting angle is that one of those top four choices could potentially be guaranteed a first-round playoff exit by the time the postseason rolls around.

As of this morning, the Heat are the No. 1 seed, followed by the 76ers at No. 3, the Bucks at No. 5, and the Nets at No. 8.

Depending on how the final stretch of the regular season plays out, we could see a matchup featuring two of the top four teams to win the East in the opening round of the playoffs.

Canucks heating up for playoff push

Speaking of futures movement, the Vancouver Canucks are trending in the right direction following three straight wins.

On Friday evening, the Canucks were +770 to make the playoffs. As of this morning, Vancouver is now +450 to make it in.

The Canucks beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Sunday night as a +110 underdog.

Collecting a pair of assists to remain red hot offensively and help his @Canucks get a 5-2 win vs the Rangers earlier tonight, J.T. Miller has now recorded 23 points over his last 15 games. That ties him for 4th on this list of streaking scorers in the NHL going back over a month pic.twitter.com/DmjKGTl7lx — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 28, 2022

Vancouver has won three in a row and four of its past five, averaging 5.2 goals per game over that span.

The over on the Canucks’ team total has cashed in five straight.

Despite the scoring numbers, our NHL analyst Mike Johnson made the point that this team will only go as far as Thatcher Demko can take them this season.

If you like Vancouver to extend its win streak tonight against the New Jersey Devils, you could still get a great price.

The Canucks are currently +110 to beat the Devils.

Meanwhile, one of the teams that Vancouver is chasing faltered again, as the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday.

Edmonton has dropped three of its past four overall.

The Oilers were -280 to make the playoffs on Friday. That number didn’t move after splitting their two games this past weekend.

Larson wins At Fontana

Kyle Larson won the Wise Power 400 in his home state on Sunday.

Larson, who was the betting favourite to win at the Auto Club Speedway, cashed at +450.

GREAT DAY IN CALI FOR KYLE🌴🏁



Defending Cup Series Champion @KyleLarsonRacin didn't wait long to get back to victory lane as he leads 28 laps en route to the win at @AutoClubSpdwy!



Next up on the West Coast swing: @LVMotorSpeedway #NASCAR #WISEPower400 pic.twitter.com/4wV39MVE64 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) February 28, 2022

Larson remains the favourite to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +320.

Next up, NASCAR heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

Straka earns first career PGA Tour win

If you were holding a ticket with Daniel Berger to win The Honda Classic entering the final round of the tournament, Sunday was a rough one.

Berger entered play with a five-stroke lead and was -500 to win.

However, Berger’s five-stroke lead disappeared in the first five holes of the final round, and he shot a 74 en route to a fourth-place finish.

That opened the door for Sepp Straka to rally for his first career PGA Tour win as a 125-to-1 long shot.

Next up, the PGA Tour heads to the Bay Hill Golf Course for the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week, followed by The PLAYERS Championship the following week.