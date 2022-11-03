Morning Coffee: Philly Sports Fans Looking To Turn The Page After Rough Night Pretty much everything has been going right for Philly sports fans over the past couple of weeks. It was the exact opposite last night.

Pretty much everything has been going right for Philly sports fans over the past couple of weeks.

It was the exact opposite last night.

Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros delivered the second-ever combined no-hitter in World Series history in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

John Tavares scored a hat trick and finished with four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2.

Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 30 points with nine rebounds and three blocks as the Washington Wizards upset the Philadelphia 76ers 121-111.

Anybody who decided to play the “Fade Philly” parlay with the Astros, Maple Leafs and Wizards all to win at FanDuel woke up with a little more money in their betting accounts this morning.

Speaking of making money, hopefully you tuned into the Raptors on TSN broadcast and caught another winner with Wesley Cheng’s FanDuel Same Game Parlay.

Philly sports fans will be looking to turn the page this morning heading into an absolutely crucial Game 5 between the Astros and Phillies tonight.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are set to visit the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, which means we are back with our first FanDuel Best Bet for the month of November.

Let’s get after it.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday November 3rd, 2022.

The Astros No-Hit Phillies To Even World Series

One night after the Phillies’ bats exploded with five home runs in a 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3, the Astros’ pitching staff combined for the second-ever no-hitter in World Series history.

It was just the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

HISTORY MADE.



The @astros are only the second team in MLB history to throw a #WorldSeries no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/xFGB6VaCdo — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2022

Javier stepped up with nine strikeouts over six innings of work.

One night after Bryce Harper and company sent the home fans into a frenzy, the crowd at Citizens Bank Park was booing their team off the field.

All of this sets the stage for a potentially epic Game 5 tonight in Philadelphia.

The Phillies took their first home loss of the postseason in Game 4.



It was the fourth time in the Expansion Era (since 1961) where a team was no-hit at home while on a 6+ game home win streak (reg. or postseason).



The last team to suffer this fate were the Astros in 2008. pic.twitter.com/vr24RNkzoH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2022

With the series tied 2-2, Justin Verlander will get the nod for Houston opposite Noah Syndergaard for Philly.

Coming off their first home loss of the postseason, the Phillies are a +134 money line underdog for tonight’s game at FanDuel.

The Astros are -158 to win tonight and send the series back to Houston with a 3-2 series lead.

Is tonight’s game a must-win for either team?

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Game 5 winner of a best-of-seven postseason series tied 2-2 has gone on to win the series 70.3 per cent of the time.

Tonight’s pitching match-up will be discussed a lot.

Verlander, who will start for Houston, has gone eight straight World Series starts without a win – the longest streak in MLB history.

He owns a career 6.07 ERA in the World Series.

Through four games of the World Series, 18 pitchers have thrown 25+ pitches.



As you'd expect, the worst 4 pitchers have been .. uh .. McCullers, Nola, Wheeler, & Verlander.https://t.co/TeLw22dJHT pic.twitter.com/mhoGrqJPKG — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) November 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Syndergaard owns a 1.69 ERA in these playoffs, but he has pitched a total of just three innings this postseason.

Which one of those pitchers emerges as a hero tonight?

Buckle up, because it’s going to be one heck of a game.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

While the Astros and Phillies clash in Philadelphia, the Eagles and Texans will meet in Houston on Thursday Night Football.

It’s just the seventh time ever that teams from the same metro area will play in both the World Series and the NFL at the exact same time.

After going 14-1 with the FanDuel Best Bets featured in Morning Coffee in the month of October, we’re looking to get started on the right track with our first play for November.

I’ll make the Eagles -7 first half my FanDuel Best Bet.

In last week’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia outscored Pittsburgh 21-10 in the first half.

That’s been a trend for the Eagles all season as they are 7-0 against the spread in the first half with an NFL-best plus-89 scoring margin over that span.

Now they get the opportunity to beat up on a Houston team that ranks 32nd in the NFL in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

The 1-5-1 Texans would be in very tough in this match-up if they were full strength, and it’s looking like they will be without their top two wide receivers in Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.

Brandin Cooks did not practice today and is questionable for the TNF game against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/jPeliiJB6v — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) November 2, 2022

This could be the most lopsided match-up that we have seen in the NFL this season.

I think Philly will continue to roll from the outset in another dominant win.

Eagles first half -7 is my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Siakam Registers Triple-Double In Lopsided Win

If you were expecting a letdown from Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors last night, you were in for a major disappointment.

Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Toronto cruised to a 143-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Siakam in 3 quarters tonight:



22 PTS

10 REB

11 AST



His 2nd triple-double of the year. He had 2 all of last season. pic.twitter.com/r1arWUN2y4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

Shout out to our guy Wesley Cheng, who was on the mark with this FanDuel Same Game Parlay that was built around Siakam’s continued success and a Raptors’ win.

Nothing like a SGP cash on the broadcast ✅✅✅



A 43-point blowout couldn’t stop Siakam. pic.twitter.com/tKMkaYyiUE — Wesley Cheng (@chengwesley) November 3, 2022

In case you’re late to jumping on the Siakam prop train, he’s averaged a ridiculous 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season.

He’s gone from 130-to-1 to 30-to-1 to win MVP at FanDuel through the first eight games.

Anyway, the official box score is crediting Pascal Siakam for the triple-double: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists. So, at least for now, it's the 5th triple-double of his career, 2nd of the season, and 4th in his last 14 regular season games. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 3, 2022

The Raptors are back in action against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

All eyes will be on Siakam and Doncic in a battle between two top-10 choices to win NBA MVP at FanDuel.

Tavares Shines In Maple Leafs Win

On the heels of a four-game slide, it was the captain John Tavares who provided a much-needed spark as the Toronto Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Tavares scored his 11th career hat trick and finished with four points in the victory.

The 32-year-old leads the Maple Leafs with seven goals and 14 points in 11 games this season.

When the waters rough, the captain steers the ship. Tavares with the hatty leads the way with a monster game #LeafsForever — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) November 3, 2022

After a big win over Philadelphia, Toronto will get a couple of days off before a very intriguing back-to-back set against a pair of Eastern Conference contenders in the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and on Sunday.

Let’s see how they respond in that crucial back-to-back over the weekend.