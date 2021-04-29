Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 NFL Draft day.

It’s one of my favourite days on the sports calendar.

In just a few hours, Trevor Lawrence will officially become the franchise quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson will become the face of the franchise for the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers will select Jimmy Garoppolo’s replacement.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of question marks heading into the draft.

Are the Miami Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback? Or do they select another quarterback at sixth overall?

What do the Detroit Lions do with the seventh pick?

Will the Denver Broncos add another passer to their roster after acquiring Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday?

I’ll do my best to predict how the draft will play out with a TSN Edge Mock Draft later this afternoon.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday April 28, 2021.

2021 NFL Draft Coverage

There is one thing we can absolutely guarantee about the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence will be the first-overall pick. After that, it’s wide open.

While football fans have spent the past few months reading countless mock drafts, there is absolutely no way to guarantee how the process will play out after the Jaguars officially announce their first pick.

In fact, mock drafts were being ripped up on Wednesday following the news that the Denver Broncos traded for Bridgewater.

The Broncos’ odds to draft a quarterback with their top pick moved from -110 to +250 following the trade.

Denver is +200 to draft an offensive lineman, +250 to draft a linebacker and +400 to draft a cornerback.

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of other noteworthy movement leading up to draft day.

It wasn’t that long ago that Mac Jones was +185 to be the third-overall pick. As of this morning, he’s -300 to go third.

While the market indicates Jones will go to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3, our NFL analyst Davis Sanchez isn’t convinced that is the right move for the franchise.

Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase went from -350 to -1200 to be the first wide receiver selected in the draft.

Check back in later this afternoon to see where I have Chase going in my 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

NHL Wednesday night wrap

NHL underdogs went 4-3 on Wednesday night, but favourites went 2-1 in North Division matchups.

Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 35th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs (-160) beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1.

Toronto has won five of the first seven head-to-head meetings this season.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers (-115) beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the other potential first round playoff series preview.

Connor McDavid assisted on all three goals.

Edmonton has won six straight against Winnipeg.

Considering the way that the Maple Leafs and Oilers have dominated those head-to-head series, it will be very interesting to see what NHL playoff series prices look like if those potential first-round matchups remain locked in the rest of the way.

The Ottawa Senators (-105) beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 in the lone upset of the night among the all-Canadian matchups.

No run support sinks deGrom

It was a terrible beat for anybody who backed the New York Mets with Jacob deGrom on the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Mets’ ace gave up just one run on three hits while striking out nine, but didn’t get any run support in a 1-0 loss.

Tonight was Jacob deGrom's 33rd career start in which he worked 6+ innings, allowed 1 or 0 runs, and failed to pick up a win.



The Red Sox were a +240 underdog.

While the run actually raised his ERA, deGrom finished April with a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, there have been 279 instances in which a pitcher recorded at least 55 strikeouts in a month dating back to 1913, when earned runs became an official stat.

Wednesday night’s loss was the third time over the past three seasons that deGrom was on the wrong end of a 1-0 shutout loss – the most by a starting pitcher over that span.

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals spoiled George Springer’s debut for the Toronto Blue Jays with an 8-2 win as a +160 underdog.

Springer went 0-4 at the plate.