17m ago
Morning Coffee: Praying For Damar Hamlin
I just want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family and the entire NFL community.
Clark: 'This isn't about a football player, this is about a human'
I can’t imagine the pain they are feeling right now.
As I stayed up last night watching the media coverage, my thoughts were consumed with concern and emotion.
All I can think about right now is the well-being of that young man and all of those affected.
Everything else pales in comparison at the moment.
As we all anxiously await news and hope for a positive outcome, it’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and support from people around the world.
I wanted to share some of those posts in this column.
Remember to reach out for support if you need it, and know that you’re not alone wishing all of the best for Damar Hamlin and his family.