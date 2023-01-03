Morning Coffee: Praying For Damar Hamlin I just want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family and the entire NFL community.

Clark: 'This isn't about a football player, this is about a human'

I can’t imagine the pain they are feeling right now.

As I stayed up last night watching the media coverage, my thoughts were consumed with concern and emotion.

All I can think about right now is the well-being of that young man and all of those affected.

Everything else pales in comparison at the moment.

As we all anxiously await news and hope for a positive outcome, it’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love and support from people around the world.

I wanted to share some of those posts in this column.

This is the man you’re praying for tonight.



Continued prayers going up for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/02PXNa0PIn — Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) January 3, 2023

In 2020, at the end of his final year at Pitt, Damar Hamlin organized a toy drive for kids in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa. This is the young man who went down on the field tonight in Cincinnati. He is a man; not a number on a jersey. Prayers for Damar. pic.twitter.com/mSa80YklRK — Keith O'Brien (@KeithOB) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin's toy drive has now surpassed $3,000,000. The original goal was $2,500.



The entire country has come together for Hamlin. Everyone is thinking about his health and safety. https://t.co/Gb6jOtCMYT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2023

Let’s celebrate Damar Hamlin rather than gawk at some creepy ESPN reporter’s tweet



Here’s @HamlinIsland’s most recent Instagram post - scenes from his annual holiday toy drive: pic.twitter.com/xI27r34lXx — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) January 3, 2023

Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/QnO7DpAo7u — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals Fan Makes A Sign Praying For Damar Hamlin 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VWRBHG6SUi — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 3, 2023

Here is Damar Hamlin’s bio from the Bills media guide. Please read about how great of a young man he is while you also keep him and his family in your thoughts tonight. pic.twitter.com/7dbODgq51m — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin is the best of us.



We love you, 3. Praying for you. pic.twitter.com/fYymfFsynp — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) January 3, 2023

"This isn't about a football player, this is about a human."@Realrclark25 spent time with @notthefakeSVP to offer support to Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/fJT80Nz7kV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2023

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

Remember to reach out for support if you need it, and know that you’re not alone wishing all of the best for Damar Hamlin and his family.