The Toronto Raptors were +3500 to win their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell behind 3-0.

Coming off back-to-back wins, they’re now +590 to advance down 3-2 heading home for Game 6.

The Raptors beat the 76ers 103-88 as an eight-point underdog for Game 5 in Philadelphia last night.

They were +310 on the money line for their first road win of the series.

While the majority of fans still aren’t giving Toronto much of a chance to win the series, that will certainly change with another win in front of their home fans in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Raptors Extend Series To Game Six

The Raptors are currently a 1.5-point underdog for Game 6 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

You can bet them to win that game straight up at +102.

That number looks a lot different than what we saw last night when Toronto beat Philly as an eight-point underdog.

Pascal Siakam led the way again with a team-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Precious Achiuwa had 17 points off the bench.

Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby chipped in with 16 points each.

NBA Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

No NBA team has ever come back from down 3-0 to win a playoff series.

The Raptors are now two wins away from becoming the first.

Toronto will have home-court advantage for Game 6, and if they figure out a way to extend the series, there will certainly be a ton of pressure on the 76ers heading home after dropping three in a row and having been booed off their own floor following the Game 5 loss.

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers is now 1-7 in his last eight potential series-clinching games.

The 76ers won’t have Matisse Thybulle for Game 6, either.

If you think the Raptors are going to win the next one, you might want to consider taking them at +590 to win the series, which would set up a good spot to hedge if the series does go seven games.

Celtics Complete Sweep Of Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were the pre-season favourite to win the NBA championship at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They’re the only playoff team that didn’t win a game.

The Brooklyn Nets entered this season as the favourite to win the NBA championship.



The Boston Celtics beat the Nets 116-112 in Game 4 last night to complete the sweep of their first round series.

The Celtics are now the favourite to win the East at +180, and the second choice to win the championship at +450 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, looking back at the pre-season title odds, it’s interesting that three of the top-four choices to win it all combined for zero playoff wins, with Brooklyn getting swept while both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers missed the postseason altogether.

NFL Draft Markets Continue To Shift

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row.

Unlike last year when their decision was an obvious one, the Jaguars will have a much more difficult choice to make this time around.

Aidan Hutchinson was the top choice to be the first overall pick for the past couple of weeks.

That changed on Monday when Travon Walker emerged as the favourite to go first overall at -200 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Hutchinson now the second choice at +250.

In case you missed it, Davis Sanchez and Farhan Lalji gave us their top-10 picks for this week’s draft.

While Farhan has Walker going first overall, Davis still thinks that the Jaguars would be wise to draft Hutchinson with the top pick.

We’ll have plenty more draft coverage over the next 48 hours, including our best bets for Thursday’s first round.