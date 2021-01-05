Is the NFL MVP debate over now?

The Toronto Raptors are six games into the 2020-21 NBA season. They still have just one win.

Things went from bad to worse for the Raptors in a 126-114 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The Celtics were without three of their top guards, but it didn’t matter.

Rookie Payton Prichard scored 23 points with eight assists in 32 minutes. Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, including 21 in the second quarter alone.

Kyle Lowry said after the game that, “it’s a fine line between being good and bad.”

That’s true.

Right now, Toronto is really bad.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Jan. 5, 2020.

Raptors Struggles Continue

There are a lot more questions than answers for the Raptors through their first six games of the season.

Despite holding a double-digit lead in every game so far, Toronto is just 1-5.

Complicating matters even more is the fact that the Raptors were the betting favourite in all but one of their losses.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown become the first @celtics teammates to both score 200+ points in the first 8 games of a season since Larry Bird and Kevin McHale in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/invaxZ3ewS — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 5, 2021

While it’s a fine line between good and bad, Toronto has too many pieces that are on the wrong side of that line right now.

Pascal Siakam hasn’t taken the next step forward the way many expected he would.

Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry have probably been asked to do more than should be expected of them without much help.

VanVleet scored 35 points on 13-of-20 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists on Monday night and the Raptors lost by 12.

Toronto’s bench went a combined 8-of-29 from the field, including a combined 1-of-12 for Norm Powell and Malachi Flynn.

Again unable to hold on to a double-digit lead in their loss to the Celtics, the #Raptors early season problems continued tonight. It's especially been a struggle on defence, where TOR is surrendering 110.2 PPG so far thanks to a total that tops this list of porous 6 game starts pic.twitter.com/yNXvIMenRz — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 5, 2021

So what’s next for the Raptors?

Toronto will head out on a crucial four-game trip that in which they will visit the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers.

What will their record be when they return to Tampa Bay for back-to-back “home games” against the Charlotte Hornets?

It’s a fine line between good and bad.

Right now, it would just be nice to see the Raptors move just a little closer to the middle.

Rodgers For MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the NFL regular season MVP.

Aaron Rodgers this season:



70.7 COMP% (1st)

48 TD (1st)

5 INT (1st, min 300 att)

121.5 RTG (1st)



MVP. pic.twitter.com/8Ayw9zjhb0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 4, 2021

That is, at least according to oddsmakers that appears to be the case.

Rodgers is now listed at -2400 odds to win MVP. That translates to a 96 per cent implied probability.

It’s a remarkable turnaround from just two weeks ago when he was at +450 odds to win that award as the second choice behind Patrick Mahomes.

It’s easy now to forget just how improbable the idea of Rodgers winning MVP was just a few months ago.

Rodgers opened at +2500 odds to win MVP.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had shorter odds. Now the Eagles have moved on from Wentz and Rodgers is three wins away from another Super Bowl ring.

After throwing for 4,299 passing yards and a league-high 48 touchdown passes to lead Green Bay to a 13-3 record, there’s no doubt that the 37-year-old Rodgers has earned MVP status.

Wild Card Weekend

As we continued to get ready for playoff football on Monday it hit me: we get six games on Wild Card weekend.

SIX!

That’s a lot of potentially great football.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the late games don’t start until 8:15 p.m. ET.

I’m all in for 10 straight hours of playoff football on both days.

Make sure you check back in on the TSN Edge throughout the week as we continue to get you ready with everything you need to know for NFL Wild Card weekend.