Morning Coffee: Raptors The Favourite Versus DeRozan, Bulls In Play-In

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat entered last night’s NBA play-in tournament games as the favourites to advance.

At one point, it looked like neither would win.

First, the Atlanta Hawks clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 116-105 win over the Heat as a five-point underdog.

The Hawks will face the Boston Celtics, who swept them in their regular season series, in the first round of the playoffs.

After that, it looked like the Minnesota Timberwolves could pull off the upset in Los Angeles before they eventually fell 108-102 in overtime as an 8.5-point underdog.

The Lakers advanced and will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

How concerned should fans of the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans be after NBA underdogs split last night’s games and went 2-0 against the spread?

The stage is set for more play-in drama tonight.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday April 12th, 2023.

Raptors The Favourite Versus DeRozan, Bulls In Play-In

While the Heat and Timberwolves fell short last night, they’ll still have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot with a win on Thursday night against the winners of tonight’s play-in games.

That won’t be the case for whichever teams lose tonight.

Looking at the work ahead of us.



It all starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RAAYR1dNUt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 11, 2023

The Toronto Raptors opened as a five-point favourite against the Chicago Bulls, but that number has moved to -5.5 at FanDuel this morning.

Interestingly, ESPN Analytics currently gives Chicago a 59 per cent chance to beat Toronto tonight.

Based on FanDuel’s money line odds at +180, the Bulls have just a 34.6 per cent implied win probability.

Who will be the Raptors most important player against the Bulls? Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) joins @JayOnrait to discuss. pic.twitter.com/YxarW5zsWB — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 12, 2023

The Raptors were particularly good at home down the stretch, winning 13 of their final 15 games as the host team.

They’ve also won nine of their past 11 head-to-head meetings with the Bulls at home.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan and company will be looking to pull off the upset after finishing the season with eight wins in their final 10 road games.

See you in T-Dot. pic.twitter.com/G4d8jDdLKA — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 12, 2023

DeRozan remains Toronto’s all-time leading scorer.

However, he’s struggled against his former team, averaging just 14.0 points per game in three contests.

The winner of tonight’s game will face the Heat tomorrow night to determine the No. 8 seed.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are a 5.5-point favourite for the later game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The winner of that game will face Minnesota for the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Bruins Set Single-Season Points Record

Another night, another record for the Boston Bruins.

Boston beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 last night to improve to 64-12-5 overall this season.

THE BOSTON BRUINS KEEP MAKING HISTORY! 🐻🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zK5VJHO40W — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 12, 2023

The Bruins set the NHL single-season record with 133 points.

They also pushed the single-season wins record to 64.

Boston will get another opportunity to add to its remarkable season in its season finale against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Bruins are down to +370 as the obvious favourite to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Penguins’ Playoff Hopes Dashed With Stunning Upset Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins closed as a -520 money line favourite for last night’s must-win game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

They lost the game 5-2.

The Blackhawks just pulled off the second biggest upset of the NHL season 👀 pic.twitter.com/myGlY68oRA — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 12, 2023

Chicago, which had lost three straight and was 11-26-3 on the road entering last night’s contest, recorded just its second win since March 16th.

The idle Florida Panthers clinched a playoff spot thanks to the Blackhawks’ win over Pittsburgh, and the New Jersey Devils beating the Buffalo Sabres.

The Winnipeg Jets are off to the playoffs!



Will they win a round? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EHvj49Y8bT — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile in the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Jets clinched a playoff spot with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Maple Leafs Upset Lightning With Woll In Net

It looked like the Toronto Maple Leafs would have to turn to an emergency OHL backup goaltender last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning for most of the day on Tuesday.

In the end, Joseph Woll got the start and led Toronto to the upset win in Tampa.

Woller Wuv 💙 pic.twitter.com/719fRhKDPB — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 12, 2023

Woll turned aside 45 of the 48 shots that he faced in a 4-3 win over the Lightning.

The Maple Leafs, which were without Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano, had no problem taking care of business as a +180 underdog in the win.

Toronto is currently -150 to win its first round series against Tampa Bay at FanDuel.

The Lightning are +125 to advance to the second round.

Rays Extend Perfect Start With 11th Straight Win

The Tampa Bay Rays stayed perfect with a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox last night.

The Rays hit four home runs en route to their 11th straight win to open the season.

We 💙 winning#RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 12, 2023

Tampa Bay’s 11-game win streak is tied for the fifth-longest streak to begin a season in MLB history.

The Rays are now one win shy of the longest win streak in franchise history.

With Josh Lowe's home run, the Rays tie the 2000 Cardinals for most home runs in a team’s first 11 games of a season (29).



H/t @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/dBsoHj7LhE — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 12, 2023

Next up, Tampa Bay will host the Red Sox again tonight in the third game of a four-game series.

The Rays are a slight favourite at -126 at FanDuel.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 as a -290 ML favourite in their home opener.

MLB favourites went 11-4 straight up in Tuesday’s games.