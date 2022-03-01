On the heels of back-to-back losses and without their All-Star point guard available, the Toronto Raptors needed someone to step up and set the tone against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

As it turns out, their rookie forward was up to the task.

Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots in a row and finished with a game-high 28 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and four assists as Toronto beat Brooklyn 133-97.

NBA favourites went 7-0 straight up and against the spread.

Barnes, who cashed the over on his points prop (14.5) before the half, was +900 to score 25+.

After a 36-point win, the Raptors return home for a rematch with the Nets in front of a packed house in the second half of the back-to-back tonight.

Should bettors run it back with Barnes tonight?

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Barnes, Raptors roll to lopsided win

While Kevin Durant is expected to return later this week, he won’t be available for tonight’s game in Toronto.

Brooklyn will also be without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons once again, along with head coach Steve Nash, who was placed in health and safety protocols shortly before Monday night’s game.

The Nets are an NBA-worst 1-8-1 against the spread with no rest this season.

Meanwhile, Toronto owns the league’s best ATS record in the second half of back-to-backs at 9-3.

Scottie Barnes is the 5th rookie to have 25 points, 15 rebounds & 5 steals in a game. He joins Shaq (1993), Ron Harper (1987), Ron Lee (1977) & John Drew (1974) pic.twitter.com/ZDEO3nSlX8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2022

Those splits are baked into the line for tonight’s rematch, as the Raptors opened as an 8.5-point favourite.

After being limited to 1,000 fans for home games over the past couple of months, tonight’s game in Toronto will feature a capacity crowd.

Playing without two starters, and in a game they needed to win, the Raptors turned to the kids.



On Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and the most unlikely of heroes, Malachi Flynn, who each helped fuel a bounce-back effort in Brooklyn: https://t.co/ZKv6vtnVKG pic.twitter.com/94vwbFKui5 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 1, 2022

All eyes will be on the Raptors’ Rookie of the Year candidate.

After putting up 28 points in two of Toronto’s last three games, it will be interesting to see if Barnes’ points prop is once again at or around 14.5 points for the rematch.

Scottie Barnes went for a game-high 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists as the Raptors (-3) beat the Nets 133-97. 🔥👀



Over 14.5 Points 💰

Over 5.5 Rebounds 💰

Over 3.5 Assists 💰



Barnes to score 25+ points was +900! 😮 pic.twitter.com/O0sC1HM0cS — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 1, 2022

Barnes is still a long shot to win ROY at +1300, but his importance to the Raptors cannot be overstated, especially as they look to take advantage of the shorthanded Nets again tonight.

Morant goes off for 52

Ja Morant has flown under the radar as somewhat of a sleeper pick to win MVP this season.

After last night’s performance, no one is overlooking him anymore.

Morant went off for a career-high 52 points as the Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 118-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The highlight reel he put together included a monster dunk over the 7-foot-1 Jakob Poeltl and an epic catch-and-shoot buzzer-beater before the half.

It was the first 50-point game in franchise history.

Morant, who was +1900 to win MVP before scoring a game-high 46 points in a 116-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, is now +1300 as of this morning.

Only four players have shorter odds to win the award – Joel Embiid (+110), Nikola Jokic (+310), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+500) and DeMar DeRozan (+1100).

That’s remarkable for a player that could be found as high as 125-to-1 to win MVP earlier this season.

"Say bye-bye 👋"



Ja Morant and Kaari wish us all a good night! pic.twitter.com/LlchWZ2UNO — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2022

While Morant will have a difficult time beating out that foursome for MVP, he’s the overwhelming favourite to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year at -750.

The fact that he’s even in the MVP conversation at this point in the season is a testament to how important he has been for a Memphis team that owns the third-best record in the NBA entering March.

Devils extend win streak over Canucks

Jack Hughes led the New Jersey Devils to their 12th straight head-to-head victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

He opened the scoring and added an assist in a 7-2 win.

His brother, Quinn, was a minus-2 and was held without a point.

Quinn Hughes will be adding to the Hughes' brothers art collection in the very near future. 👀🤣



The Devils (-130) have beaten the Canucks in 12 straight head-to-head meetings! 😅 pic.twitter.com/O0npRZWHRI — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 1, 2022

The Canucks haven’t won a game against New Jersey since Quinn was 14 years old.

They’ll get another shot at one soon as the rematch is set for March 15 in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, John Tavares and Mitch Marner both registered two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night.

Jake DeBrusk recorded a hat trick and a four-point night in a 7-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL favourites went 3-0 on Monday night. All three games went over the total.