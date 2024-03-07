Morning Coffee: Reaction to Wednesday’s NHL trade flurry in FanDuel’s futures markets

Tomorrow isn’t just another day on the sports calendar.

It’s the big one that hockey fans have been waiting for.

We are just one sleep away from TradeCentre on TSN.

Tonight, NHL fans will get to dream about the endless possibilities for their favourite teams one more time and hope that their club’s general manager can find the type of deal that adds to their excitement for the next chapter.

At this point, we’re all optimistic that Wednesday’s trade activity represents a sneak peak of what is to come.

The top three choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel were all involved in the flurry of trades that took place on Wednesday, upgrading their rosters at key positions.

Meanwhile, the biggest name on the trade bait board is still on the block this morning.

Jake Guentzel remains on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster.

Will that still be the case 24 hours from now?

Let’s hope so – at least for the sake of James Duthie and the TSN Hockey panel’s potential to still break a major trade live on TradeCentre.

For now, we can look at how Wednesday’s NHL trades impacted the futures markets at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday March 7th, 2024.

Reaction To Wednesday’s NHL Trade Flurry In FanDuel’s Futures Markets

The Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche are the top three choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.

All three contenders bolstered their rosters on Wednesday.

Adam Henrique's heading to the Oilers!



Edmonton's the 2nd choice to win the Stanley Cup on @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/ZJj9OOi2aV — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 6, 2024

The Oilers acquired Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks as part of a three-team trade that involved the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for draft picks.

Vladimir Tarasenko is heading to Florida! 🌴



The Panthers are now the favourite to win it all on @FanDuelCanada after adding the Stanley Cup champion to their roster. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DMX36srNpe — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 6, 2024

As it stands this morning, Edmonton and Florida are the top two choices to win the Stanley Cup at 7-to-1 odds at FanDuel.

The Avalanche, which acquired Casey Mittelstadt and Sean Walker in separate trades with the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, remain a close third choice to win it all at 8-to-1 odds at FanDuel.

The Avalanche are behind only the Oilers & Panthers in Stanley Cup odds on @FanDuelCanada. 👀



Who won the Byram-Mittelstadt trade? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oqxFUNpsYA — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 6, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights also made a major splash with a trade to acquire Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames.

Noah Hanifin is headed to the Golden Knights! 👀



Vegas is now +1000 to win the Stanley Cup on @FanDuelCanada 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tcHwhh3fnO — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 7, 2024

Additionally, Vegas acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in a separate trade.

The Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Stars are all 10-to-1 to win it all.

From @salimvalji on @JayOnSC - How the Noah Hanifin trade will be viewed in the Flames' dressing room and what Calgary will do with goaltender Jacob Markstrom: https://t.co/r3eBfx0yhU pic.twitter.com/4KinXGJvd8 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 7, 2024

The Boston Bruins (+1100), New York Rangers (+1100), Toronto Maple Leafs (+1300), and the Winnipeg Jets (+1300) round out the top-10 choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.

Which of the top contenders is in position to make the biggest splash ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline?

How many trades will the Maple Leafs complete on trade deadline day? 🤔



Their number is set at 1.5 on @FanDuelCanada. pic.twitter.com/8ftdwDxDy6 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 6, 2024

The Avalanche went off the board with the acquisition of Mittelstadt from Buffalo, signalling that there could still be a surprise or two in store for TradeCentre.

At the same time, Guentzel is the biggest name remaining on the trade bait board.

There’s no doubt that the addition of Guentzel would provide a major spark to any team currently among the top-10 choices to win the Stanley Cup.

General managers were busy on Wednesday getting out in front of Friday's trade deadline. @CraigJButton joins @JayOnSC to discuss the deals that went down and what he expects over the next two days: https://t.co/Fsa3k2suWG pic.twitter.com/5hZxvzP0TN — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 7, 2024

Four of the top-six choices to win it all reside in the Western Conference, where the Oilers, Avalanche, Stars and Golden Knights all look like legitimate contenders.

Meanwhile, the Jets and Canucks both have the potential to surprise in the West.

In the East, the Panthers remain the obvious top choice as the defending conference champions and the favourite to win the Presidents’ Trophy at FanDuel.

#TradeCentre ANALYSIS - @DarrenDreger on the Florida Panthers acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators for a pair of draft picks: https://t.co/c08wCzuJpn pic.twitter.com/CZXgRM0pmf — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 6, 2024

Will the Hurricanes, Bruins, Rangers, or Maple Leafs add a significant piece to challenge Florida for Eastern Conference supremacy?

With just over 24 hours to go, there certainly is a sense of optimism that one or more teams could make a deal that puts them over the top ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Towns Sidelined Indefinitely With A Knee Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference through 62 games.

This morning, the team revealed some potentially devasting injury news.

All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined indefinitely by a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JlPe73PnN9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2024

Minnesota’s odds to win the Western Conference ballooned from +950 to 13-to-1 following the news.

The Timberwolves also went from 25-to-1 to 32-to-1 to win the NBA championship.

Towns has averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

ESPN Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, but it remains unclear about how much, if any, time he’ll be required to miss. Towns and team are working to get full understanding of degree of injury and whether it demands immediate action. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2024

Minnesota will visit the Indiana Pacers tonight on TSN.

Indiana is currently a two-point favourite at FanDuel, with the total set at 228.