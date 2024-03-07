Morning Coffee: Reaction to Wednesday’s NHL trade flurry in FanDuel’s futures markets
Tomorrow isn’t just another day on the sports calendar.
It’s the big one that hockey fans have been waiting for.
We are just one sleep away from TradeCentre on TSN.
Tonight, NHL fans will get to dream about the endless possibilities for their favourite teams one more time and hope that their club’s general manager can find the type of deal that adds to their excitement for the next chapter.
At this point, we’re all optimistic that Wednesday’s trade activity represents a sneak peak of what is to come.
The top three choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel were all involved in the flurry of trades that took place on Wednesday, upgrading their rosters at key positions.
Meanwhile, the biggest name on the trade bait board is still on the block this morning.
Jake Guentzel remains on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster.
Will that still be the case 24 hours from now?
Let’s hope so – at least for the sake of James Duthie and the TSN Hockey panel’s potential to still break a major trade live on TradeCentre.
For now, we can look at how Wednesday’s NHL trades impacted the futures markets at FanDuel.
This is the Morning Coffee for Thursday March 7th, 2024.
Reaction To Wednesday’s NHL Trade Flurry In FanDuel’s Futures Markets
The Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche are the top three choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.
All three contenders bolstered their rosters on Wednesday.
The Oilers acquired Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks as part of a three-team trade that involved the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Panthers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for draft picks.
As it stands this morning, Edmonton and Florida are the top two choices to win the Stanley Cup at 7-to-1 odds at FanDuel.
The Avalanche, which acquired Casey Mittelstadt and Sean Walker in separate trades with the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, remain a close third choice to win it all at 8-to-1 odds at FanDuel.
The Vegas Golden Knights also made a major splash with a trade to acquire Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames.
Additionally, Vegas acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in a separate trade.
The Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Dallas Stars are all 10-to-1 to win it all.
The Boston Bruins (+1100), New York Rangers (+1100), Toronto Maple Leafs (+1300), and the Winnipeg Jets (+1300) round out the top-10 choices to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel this morning.
Which of the top contenders is in position to make the biggest splash ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline?
The Avalanche went off the board with the acquisition of Mittelstadt from Buffalo, signalling that there could still be a surprise or two in store for TradeCentre.
At the same time, Guentzel is the biggest name remaining on the trade bait board.
There’s no doubt that the addition of Guentzel would provide a major spark to any team currently among the top-10 choices to win the Stanley Cup.
Four of the top-six choices to win it all reside in the Western Conference, where the Oilers, Avalanche, Stars and Golden Knights all look like legitimate contenders.
Meanwhile, the Jets and Canucks both have the potential to surprise in the West.
In the East, the Panthers remain the obvious top choice as the defending conference champions and the favourite to win the Presidents’ Trophy at FanDuel.
Will the Hurricanes, Bruins, Rangers, or Maple Leafs add a significant piece to challenge Florida for Eastern Conference supremacy?
With just over 24 hours to go, there certainly is a sense of optimism that one or more teams could make a deal that puts them over the top ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Towns Sidelined Indefinitely With A Knee Injury
The Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference through 62 games.
This morning, the team revealed some potentially devasting injury news.
All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined indefinitely by a torn meniscus in his left knee.
Minnesota’s odds to win the Western Conference ballooned from +950 to 13-to-1 following the news.
The Timberwolves also went from 25-to-1 to 32-to-1 to win the NBA championship.
Towns has averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.
Minnesota will visit the Indiana Pacers tonight on TSN.
Indiana is currently a two-point favourite at FanDuel, with the total set at 228.