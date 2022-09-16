Morning Coffee: Recapping A Legendary Back Door Cover On Thursday Night Football While it was an absolutely brutal beat for anybody that had LA on the money line, the Chargers did find a way to cover after Herbert battled through injury to make it a memorable night for yours truly. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday September 16th, 2022.

Woody: Chargers 'in a world of trouble' if Herbert can't play

All eyes were on Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert to see which quarterback would deliver in prime time and lead their team to a win on Thursday Night Football.

While both quarterbacks showed flashes of brilliance, it was a rookie seventh-round draft pick that delivered the TSN Turning Point with a 99-yard interception return touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.

Jaylen Watson, who was selected 243rd overall by Kansas City in this year’s NFL Draft, stepped in front of a potential Herbert touchdown pass and took the ball the other way for a highlight-reel interception return that was the difference in the game.

For as ugly as it looked at times for the Chiefs in that game, Mahomes and company once again found a way to get the victory in prime time at Arrowhead.

While it was an absolutely brutal beat for anybody that had LA on the money line, the Chargers did find a way to cover after Herbert battled through injury to make it a memorable night for yours truly.

If it wasn’t for the way it went down, I might have ended the night in the red instead of the green.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Friday September 16th, 2022.

Recapping A Legendary Back Door Cover

As somebody who bet the Chargers +4.5, under 54.5, Justin Herbert over 279.5 passing yards and DeAndre Carter over 29.5 receiving yards as part of my card for Thursday Night Football, that fourth quarter was a sweat.

Just when it looked like Los Angeles was poised to take a 21-14 lead, Herbert threw a pick-six that gave Kansas City a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter for a swing that completely changed the outlook of the game.

Justin Herbert appreciation tweet — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2022

Shortly after that, Herbert took an absolutely brutal shot to the ribs that knocked him to the ground and forced him to leave the game.

At the time, none of the four bets I outlined above had cashed.

Herbert, who was obviously in a large amount of pain, could have easily called it a night and left the sideline to receive some treatment.

Justin Herbert really risked his entire NFL future so your Chargers +3.5 bet could hit on the backdoor cover — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 16, 2022

Instead, he stayed in the game and gutted out one of the most thrilling backdoor covers I’ve ever experienced.

On a 4th-and-1 at the Kansas City 43, Hebert delivered an absolute strike to Carter for a 35-yard catch and run.

What an absurd throw from a clearly injured Justin Herbert last night. On the previous play he couldn't even will himself to jog for a first down on third-and-1 and then throws this lol pic.twitter.com/jiEgXU3hTK — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 16, 2022

Herbert went over 279.5 passing yards and Carter went over 29.5 receiving yards.

Four plays later, Herbert found Canadian Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone with a seven-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal to bring LA within three points.

That was the final score of the game.

The Chargers covered the 4.5 and the total stayed under 54.5.

In less than three minutes, I went from potentially going 2-4 to 5-1 with my FanDuel Best Bets for Thursday Night Football.

Justin Herbert’s x-ray after the game pic.twitter.com/bbKPepHkGS — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 16, 2022

LA didn’t win, but anybody who bet the Chargers to cover will never forget that legendary back door cover.

Remarkable. Justin Herbert is an absolute warrior. 👏



Mike Williams o 69.5 receiving 💰

DeAndre Carter o 29.5 receiving 💰

Justin Herbert o 279.5 passing 💰

JuJu Smith-Schuster o 55.5 receiving 🗑️

Chargers +4.5 💰

Under 54.5 💰https://t.co/v4n5rwcpGS #gamblingtwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/tcBC5QG6gB pic.twitter.com/3sj6ixQU66 — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) September 16, 2022

Here are some other takeaways to remember from last night’s game:

-The under is 8-0 all-time in Thursday Night Football games when the total is set at 54.5 points or higher.

-The under is 4-0 in prime-time games and 12-5 overall so far this season.

-NFL favourites are 11-5-1 straight up but just 9-8 against the spread early on this season.

-Herbert is 5-1 against the spread all-time as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

After a wild start to Week 2, we’ll turn the page with a full card for NFL Sunday next.

I’ve already tweeted out some early plays that I like for Week 2, so make sure you follow me on Twitter and we can get ready for what should be another epic Sunday.

Sun Avoid Elimination In WNBA Finals

While Thursday Night Football stole the spotlight, it didn’t take away from any celebrations for this year’s WNBA championship.

That’s because Alyssa Thomas recorded the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists the Connecticut Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 last night to avoid a three-game sweep.

THE SUN AIN'T SETTING YET 😎



The @ConnecticutSun force a Game 4 against the @LVAces in the WNBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/Xx5flPUSga — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2022

While no team has ever rallied back from down 2-0 to win a WNBA Finals championship, it’s still interesting that Connecticut is now 4-0 when facing elimination this postseason.

The 29-point victory was the largest win when facing elimination in WNBA Finals history, and it will be interesting to see if the Sun can use it as a rallying point looking ahead to Game 4.

FanDuel has Las Vegas -1.5 for Sunday’s game.

The Aces are still -750 to win the title, while Connecticut is +400 to win three in a row to come back and clinch the title.

CFL Week 15 Kicks Off Tonight

Week 15 of the CFL season kicks off tonight when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Edmonton Elks.

FanDuel has Saskatchewan as a seven-point favourite, with the total at 49.5

As is the case for every CFL Game Day, we’ll be looking forward to AK’s Prop Shop later today before the CFL on TSN panel gives us their FanDuel Same Game Parlay picks.

Can anyone stop Winnipeg?



It’s turned into the Blue Bombers vs the Field as they’re closing in on even odds to win the Grey Cup… 👀



Who has the best chance of haulting a three-peat? pic.twitter.com/pk7Rw2sMaV — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 14, 2022

As for me, I’m going to lean on the experts and pass on giving out a FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game as I get ready for Sunday.