Plagued by injuries and illness, can the Raptors turn things around in Game 2?

The first two days of the NBA playoffs are in the books.

If the rest of the postseason is anything like what we got on Saturday and Sunday, it’s going to be a treat.

Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets felt more like Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals than a series opener.

Despite a relatively weak performance by Kevin Durant by his ridiculous standards, the Nets nearly pulled out the victory in Boston before Jayson Tatum came to the rescue with an epic buzzer-beater that anybody who bet on the Celtics to win had to be as thrilled about as the crowd at TD Garden.

If you bet on the NBA favourites to win straight up on Sunday, you couldn’t lose.

It was a similar story in the NHL over the weekend, as the chalk delivered big time on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, April 18th, 2022.

NBA Favourites Roll In Playoff Openers

If you bet the chalk straight up in the NBA and NHL on Saturday and Sunday, it was a great weekend.

NBA favourites went 4-0 straight up on Sunday to improve to 7-1 SU so far in these playoffs.

Meanwhile, NHL favourites followed up an incredible 14-0 sweep on Saturday by going 4-1 on Sunday.

Unfortunately for fans of Canada’s basketball team, the Toronto Raptors were the victim of a big weekend for NBA chalk.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Raptors 131-111 in Game 1 Saturday night.

A 20-point loss to Philadelphia in a game in which Joel Embiid was held to 19 points on 5-of-15 from the floor is one thing.

Factor in the potential losses of Scottie Barnes, Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. for Game 2, and it’s easy to understand the significant adjustment that we saw to the series prices at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Per Raptors, Scottie Barnes has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, Thad Young with a hyperextension to his left thumb. Both are doubtful for tomorrow's Game 2. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 17, 2022

The 76ers went from -184 to -460 to win the series.

Toronto went from +154 to +360 to advance.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia opened as a 6.5-point favourite for Game 2 tonight, but that number has since moved to -7.5.

The Raptors are +250 to earn the all-important road split with a win tonight.

While there weren’t many positives to take from Toronto’s opener, the TSN EDGE team did escape with a handful of winners.

Our first @TSN_Edge @FanDuelCanada Raptors Playoffs Same Game Parlay is a winner. 💰



Our first Super Boost is a winner. 💰



What a ride these first two weeks has been. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/MhUBWB8QYX — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) April 17, 2022

Wesley Cheng, Fabio Lucarini and Evan Render were perfect with their picks for Game 1 on our Raptors’ playoff preview Twitter Spaces event.

They’ll be back this afternoon to set the stage for Game 2.

Meanwhile, if you bet the TSN EDGE FanDuel Same Game Parlay for Game 1 then you cashed.

If you bet the TSN EDGE Super Odds Boost with Pascal Siakam to record 6+ assists at +180 on FanDuel, you cashed.

We’ll be back with another TSN EDGE FanDuel Same Game Parlay in tonight’s pre-game on TSN.

While the favourites dominated in the association, we did get one upset, as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday.

linked with a legend and got buckets 😼 pic.twitter.com/0nMJ8SROdZ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 17, 2022

Anthony Edwards led the way with 36 points and six assists, as the Timberwolves beat the Grizzlies by 13 as a +220 money line underdog.

Looking now at the adjusted series price at FanDuel Sportsbook, Minnesota is +108 to advance.

Memphis is -126 to get out of the first round.

The Timberwolves are currently a +235 money line underdog for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs Win Without Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of business with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders without the league’s leading scorer on Sunday.

“Call it a ‘dry run’ as you go down the stretch and into the playoffs…”@CraigJButton on the Leafs playing a patient game to beat the Isles on Sunday, which could help them in the post-season: https://t.co/TtDs6R6F4D#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/YYjwPkW3IW — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 18, 2022

Auston Matthews was a late scratch due to injury.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Toronto went from -220 to -190 after it was reported that Matthews wouldn’t play.

William Nylander and Michael Bunting both finished with two points.

Bunting is down to +400 to win the Calder Memorial Trophy at FanDuel.

Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider remains the favourite to win that award at -250.

The Maple Leafs (-190) beat the Islanders 4-2 to set a franchise record for points in a season with 106. 👏🏼



Toronto over 105.5 regular season points 💰 pic.twitter.com/KFjVp9Tfud — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 18, 2022

Jack Campbell turned aside 27 of the 29 shots he faced for his third straight win.

He’s 5-0-0 with a 3.12 goals against average and a .896 save percentage in April.

Looking at the updated Hart Memorial Trophy odds at FanDuel, Matthews remains a heavy favourite to win that award at -350.

Connor McDavid is the second choice at +550.

Matthews should be back in the lineup when the Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night on TSN.

Sheldon Keefe on Auston Matthews: "If it were a playoff game, he's probably playing"



Leafs coach doesn't want to specify the nature of the injury (upper or lower body), because of the time of year & how minor the issue is — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, looking at the schedule in the NHL tonight, there’s a good chance it’s another big night for the favourites.

The Carolina Hurricanes are -375 on the money line on the road against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Calgary Flames are -330 ML on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Vegas Golden Knights are -320 ML against the New Jersey Devils.

The Golden Knights are in must-win territory as they look to close the gap on a playoff spot.

Vegas is three points back of the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, it’s also a must-win game for the Vancouver Canucks against the Dallas Stars.

Been a couple days since we've played some hockey so here's a reminder of Pettersson's April so far:



🔷 11 points (5G 6A) in 6 games played pic.twitter.com/qFHGvls8D8 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 17, 2022

Vancouver is six points back of the Kings with two games in hand.

The Canucks are +100 to beat the Stars on home ice.

Manoah, Gurriel Lead Blue Jays Past Athletics

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2-for-3 with two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday.

Alek Manoah fired six strikeouts, giving up two earned runs over six innings to improve to 2-0 this season.

Carrying over his rookie excellence into 2022 so far, Alek Manoah had another top notch start in helping the @BlueJays earn a 4-3 win vs the Athletics earlier today. Fanning 6, the sophomore now sits tied for 6th on this list of American League hurlers through 22 career MLB games pic.twitter.com/A2JmxfYfGZ — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 18, 2022

Taking a quick glance at the AL Cy Young award odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Manoah is currently the eighth choice at +2000.

Toronto is down to +150 to win the AL East.

The Blue Jays are back in action on Tuesday when they open a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Spieth Wins RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth earned his 13th career PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage on Sunday.

Spieth, who was +4100 to win the event pre-tournament, beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

Looking ahead to the PGA Championship in May, FanDuel has Spieth as the 12th choice to win that major at +2700.

Jon Rahm remains the betting favourite to win the PGA Championship at +1000, followed by Collin Morikawa and Masters winner Scottie Scheffler at +1200.