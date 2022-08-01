

The first eight weeks of the CFL season are in the books.

With the midway mark right around the corner now, I’m feeling pretty good about what the TSN EDGE team has accomplished to this point and where we are headed next as we continue to get more information that we can bank on.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still perfect at 8-0.

The BC Lions are still perfect in games against all opponents other than the two-time defending champions.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Redblacks just picked up their first win of the season on Sunday night.

Despite a 1-6 start, the Redblacks are just two games back of the Toronto Argonauts for the best record in the East Division standings.

If you tailed the TSN EDGE team in Week 8, then you went 3-0 including an 18-1 FanDuel Same Game Parlay from Thursday night.

In this space, you are what your record is.

At this point, anybody that has tailed us so far knows just how impressive that record has been to this point.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, August 1st, 2022.

Recapping a perfect week for TSN EDGE on CFL

At the start of the season, the TSN EDGE team decided to jump on Twitter Spaces twice a week to talk CFL betting, provide insights, and give out our best bets.

While the first few weeks of the season is widely considered the most difficult to handicap, our early season results have been impressive to say the least.

The TSN EDGE team went a perfect 3-0 with their picks in Week 8 to improve to 20-9 this season – a 69 per cent win rate.

We're back with a few early leans to consider for Week 8 of the CFL season! 🍁🏈



We also shared other picks for the week & a few #CFLFantasy plays on our Twitter Spaces ⬇️https://t.co/hA9Z8ghIMr pic.twitter.com/4wirheEgop — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2022

That number is based on the Early Lean and Best Bet selections that we gave out in Twitter Spaces each week.

We can also add the FanDuel Same Game Parlay that the team gave out on last Thursday’s show that cashed at 18-1.

The TSN EDGE team will be back tomorrow just after noon with our Early Lean selections for Week 8.

It looked like we could be in for another dominant week from CFL favourites are they started 2-0 straight up and against the spread this past week.

Then the Blue Bombers won as a small underdog on Saturday night and the Redblacks clinched their first win of the year as an underdog in Toronto on Sunday night to even things out.

While it wasn’t an official pick, bettors might want to consider jumping on Winnipeg at plus-money any time they see it.

The Blue Bombers have been an underdog twice this season.

They’ve outscored their opponents by a combined 28 points in those two contests.

While the weekend ended with a pair of underdog wins, CFL favourites still have a significant season-long edge in outright markets.

CFL favourites are 23-8 straight up this season.

However, it’s worth acknowledging that they are just 16-15 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the over leads 17-13-1.

After a strong start to the year, I can’t wait to get back to work betting Week 9 in the CFL.

Make sure you keep an eye out for Tuesday’s TSN EDGE CFL Twitter Spaces show when we give out our Early Leans for Week 9.

Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision Announced

The Cleveland Browns used three first-round picks, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and $230 million guaranteed to make Deshaun Watson their franchise quarterback back in March.

As of this morning, we have a better idea of the earliest possible date when Watson could make his debut for Cleveland.

Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge that was appointed as the disciplinary officer by the NFL and the players’ union, issued a decision based on her findings this morning.

Deshaun Watson was suspended six games; he was not fined, per source. pic.twitter.com/8lWWvVXjBY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Prior to the suspension announcement, the Browns were the third choice to win the AFC North at FanDuel at +280, behind the Baltimore Ravens (+170) and the Cincinnati Bengals (+185).

Cleveland remains the third choice to win the AFC North, but FanDuel shifted their odds from +280 to +230, while the Bengals went from +185 to +200 as the second choice to win the AFC North.

NFL now has three days to decide to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

Cleveland remained the eighth choice to win the AFC Championship at FanDuel, although their odds did tick down from +1400 to +1300.

The Browns also went from +2800 to +2200 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

MLB Favourites Continue To Deliver

As highlighted off the top, CFL favourites continue to deliver outright.

CFL favourites are 23-8 straight up this season – a 74.19 per cent win rate.

While the splits aren’t nearly as lopsided in baseball, it’s worth pointing out that MLB favourites have produced a win rate slightly north of 60 per cent this season.

Despite notable upsets by the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians, MLB favourites went 11-4 on Sunday.

Per Evan Abrams from The Action Network, MLB underdogs are 609-920 this season – a 39.8 per cent win rate.

MLB underdogs are 583-951 in series openers – a 38 per cent win rate.

A lot can change over the final couple of months of the MLB regular season.

However, it’s worth keeping those trends in mind as underdogs have certainly underachieved to date in comparison with previous years.