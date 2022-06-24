Morning Coffee: Recapping An Unprecdented 24 Hours For Bettors Ahead Of The NBA Draft

It’s been nearly three months since FanDuel arrived in Ontario.

From a sports betting perspective, the events leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft created the wildest and most memorable 24-hour stretch we have had since April 4th.

In fact, I’m not sure we ever see anything like it again.

An event like the NBA Draft provides sportsbooks with the opportunity to generate a distinct set of betting markets that are very different than the markets they offer for betting on the actual games.

Every so often, the combination of a mispriced market and knowledgeable insights can lead to some big long shot wins.

The 2022 NBA Draft gave us the perfect example of that.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, June 24, 2022.

Banchero Goes No. 1 After Wild 24 Hours

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. was the consensus betting favourite to go first overall.

That changed suddenly late on Wednesday night, when Duke’s Paolo Banchero emerged as the top choice.

Banchero to be the first overall pick went from +260 to -210 in a span of a few hours at FanDuel overnight.

Smith went from -260 to +125 at FanDuel over the same span.

Most NBA fans and sports bettors in Ontario were already in bed when the adjustment happened overnight on Wednesday.

We were still digesting the news of the movement on Thursday morning when we got another bomb.

At 8:41 AM ET, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski published the following tweet:

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Just hours after sports bettors had moved the market and made Banchero the favourite to go first overall, Wojnarowski’s tweet turned everything upside down.

Immediately after the tweet, the odds to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft were unavailable.

When they reappeared on FanDuel, Smith was the overwhelming favourite to go No. 1 at -10000.

For perspective, -10000 represents a 99 per cent implied win probability.

Over the past three hours, Paolo Banchero has gone from -210 to +900 to +340 to be the No. 1 overall pick at @FanDuelCanada. This is absolutely remarkable to watch in real time. #GamblingTwitter #NBADraft https://t.co/CQZ2WETSMv — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 23, 2022

The combination of the overnight steam on Banchero followed by the dramatic correction after Wojnarowski’s tweet was extraordinary.

Most of us didn’t know it at the time, but for anybody that was ahead of the curve, that sequence of events created the perfect storm for sharp bettors to take advantage.

While I was scrambling to overhaul the NBA Draft section of my Morning Coffee column, I watched as Banchero’s odds to go first overall ticked down from +900 to +650.

20 minutes later, Banchero to go first overall was +550.

What was generating that movement?

Were the bettors that jumped on Smith to go No. 1 at plus-money hedging their plays with Banchero at long odds?

Or was their legitimate value betting on Banchero to go first overall?

As Banchero’s odds to go first overall continued to shorten throughout the day, it became more and more clear that the latter was true.

By the time we got to 4 PM ET, the odds that Smith would go No. 1 were down from -10000 to -280.

Banchero was +200 to go first overall.

By the time we reached the final countdown to the NBA Draft at about 7 PM ET, it seemed the market had settled with Smith as the favourite and Banchero as the second choice at FanDuel, albeit at much different prices than we saw earlier in the day.

11 hours after the post that generated the unforgettable shift in the odds to be the first overall pick, Wojnarowski published the following tweet at 7:42 PM ET:

The Magic have kept their final decision tight, but Banchero has emerged as a significant possibility to be drafted No. 1 overall, sources said. https://t.co/Vi3iPSMAsG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

By the time I opened the FanDuel app, Banchero was once again the betting favourite to go No. 1 at -125.

13 minutes later at 7:55 PM ET, Wojnarowski posted this to Twitter:

As the Orlando Magic move closer to getting on the clock, Duke's Paolo Banchero is now looming as a frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

The odds to go first overall were no longer available.

Banchero, who could be found as high as +2500 to be the top pick at some spots, closed as the favourite to go first overall at FanDuel.

Wow. Paolo Banchero is once again the betting favourite to be the 1st overall pick in the 2022 #NBADraft at -125 right now at @FanDuelCanada. He was +900 to go 1st overall at 9 AM this morning. #GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/1FRcLBWLDN — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) June 23, 2022

Less than 25 minutes later, the Orlando Magic selected Banchero with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick.

Smith landed with the Houston Rockets at third overall.

🤟🏾🤟🏾🤟🏾LETS GET IT pic.twitter.com/JaU79ignNa — Jabari Smith Jr (@jabarismithjr) June 24, 2022

For as unpredictable as the odds movement was over that 24-hour span, the divide that generated it was actually relatively simple.

Wojnarowski’s tweet early Thursday morning set off a rush to bet Smith at No. 1, and sports books moved quickly to get ahead of it.

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) talks about what he's bringing to the @OrlandoMagic.



The 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm continues on ABC and ESPN pic.twitter.com/uIHHcqgBoV — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2022

At the same time, there was still a significant portion of bettors that felt Banchero had legitimate potential to go first overall, regardless of that tweet.

If you were in that group, then anything longer than 3-to-1 odds would have been considered excellent value to bet on Banchero to go No. 1.

The market played out accordingly throughout the day.

OPEN THE CASE pic.twitter.com/05pLlC3gVh — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 24, 2022

As it turned out, the sources that expected Smith to be the No. 1 pick got it wrong, and bettors were able to take advantage of it in a mispriced market.

It was easily the most memorable sports betting event that we have encountered in the three months since FanDuel arrived in Ontario.

In the end, the reality is that it was unlike anything we might ever see again.

Avalanche Can Clinch Stanley Cup With A Win Tonight

In the afterglow of a wild 24 hours, the focus will eventually begin to shift to the NHL with the Stanley Cup in the building at Ball Arena for Game 5 tonight.

The Colorado Avalanche can clinch on home ice with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

I’ll be in the building on Friday. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 23, 2022

Colorado, which is 3-1 in potential series-clinching games this postseason, is a -174 money line favourite at FanDuel.

Tampa Bay is +146 to extend the series with a win tonight.

Meanwhile, the total is once again set at 6, although we could see it tick down as it is once again juiced to the under at -122.

FanDuel has the Avalanche at -1250 to win the Cup.

The Lightning are +900 to win three in a row and raise the Stanley Cup for the third straight season.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar has emerged as the heavy favourite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at -600.

Nathan MacKinnon is the second choice at +500, followed by Mikko Rantanen at +1000.