Morning Coffee: Recapping Another Memorable Night For The TSN EDGE Team Betting The NHL At FanDuel Last night’s slate was about as entertaining as it gets for anybody watching hockey on a Tuesday night. On top of that, it was another profitable night for anybody who tailed the TSN EDGE team.

Must See: Ovechkin scores No. 800, becomes just third player to reach the milestone

What a night in the NHL.

Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe and Alex Ovechkin.

That’s the complete list of players in the NHL’s 800-goal club this morning.

Ovechkin scored a hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night, joining The Great One and Mr. Hockey as the only players to ever reach 800 career NHL goals.

The fans at the United Center were cheering his name.

Elsewhere in Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined for nine points in a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Draisaitl and McDavid became the fifth pair of teammates in NHL history to each record at least 20 goals and 30 assists through 30 games in a season.

Condolences to anybody playing those two in fantasy hockey leagues this week.

Meanwhile in Toronto, Mitch Marner registered two assists to extend his franchise-record point streak to 23 games.

Marner is the 12th different player in NHL history with a point streak of 23+ games.

The Toronto Maple Leafs cruised to a 7-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks as the biggest favourite in the NHL this season.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 14th, 2022.

With Ovechkin chasing career goal No. 800, FanDuel published an exclusive special for which team he would score his 800th career regular season goal against.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS THE THIRD PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO SCORE 800 CAREER GOALS#Gr800 | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/aeQaG5mePe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2022

A couple of nights ago, our guy Eric Cohen bet on Ovechkin to score No. 800 against the Chicago Blackhawks at +4400.

Eric needed Ovechkin to score a hat-trick against the Blackhawks in order to cash.

It didn’t take long for the party to get started.

What a hit this was for @realEricCohen 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3TrRZT0hnc — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 14, 2022

Ovechkin opened the scoring just 24 seconds into the first period.

Eight minutes later, he scored No. 799 on the power play.

All Eric needed was one more goal in the final 51 minutes of regulation to cash the bet.

He got his wish six minutes into the third period, when Ovechkin fired No. 800 past Petr Mrazek.

In case you missed it (you didn't)...here's how Alexander Ovechkin became just the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals. pic.twitter.com/o6512qWFmv — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2022

That goal turned $10 into $450.

While Eric was cheering on Ovechkin, our guy Evan Render was on Mitch Marner 2+ points at +102 as his pick for Tuesday’s edition of Betting The Buds.

Marner extended his franchise-record point streak with an assist on a John Tavares goal 8:41 into the first period.

23-game point streak — just Mitch Marner (@Marner93) doing his thing. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wIKiOsZcMp — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2022

He added another assist at the 16:33 mark of the second period, as Evan cashed with plenty of time to spare.

Meanwhile, Mike Johnson went 2-1 with his “Mystic Mike” predictions, hitting on a Toronto win in regulation and Ovechkin over 3.5 shots on goal.

Carlo Colaiacovo was on Maple Leafs -2.5 -104 and Toronto’s team total to go over 4.5 goals in the latest edition of Dump & Chase.

Also, a special shout out to the phenomenal Meghan Chayka, who took a closer look and offered some valuable insights into Tage Thompson’s staggering offensive explosion this season.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS 💪



Sabres sniper Tage Thompson sits inside the top 5 in the NHL in goals and points through 28 games. 🔥@MeghanChayka shares why Thompson's explosion as an offensive star is staggering for a couple of reasons: https://t.co/BFr46h4ZhV pic.twitter.com/Q3VRN4Hu0X — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 14, 2022

Thompson delivered again last night with two goals and an assist as part of a six-goal explosion in the third period as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-0.

Imagine entering that third period with Kings ML, Kings +1.5 or under 6. 😫 pic.twitter.com/XPpzY3Y2Ew — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 14, 2022

Thompson is now the sixth choice to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at FanDuel among some elite company.

Finally, it was a great night for anybody who bet chalk.

NHL favourites went 9-2 straight up on Tuesday night.

Messi, Argentina Waiting To Find Out World Cup Final Opponent

Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday afternoon.

Lionel Messi scored the opener to become Argentina’s all-time leading goal scorer.

He also added an assist on a Julian Alvarez goal to give his side a 2-0 lead before the half.

Lionel Messi’s World Cup so far..😎 pic.twitter.com/3atVCW53vz — 433 (@433) December 14, 2022

Argentina, which entered the tournament at +550 to win outright, is down to -120 to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

Now Messi and company will wait to find out who they will meet in the FIFA World Cup Final later today.

What this Argentinian journalist said to Lionel Messi was beautiful ❤️pic.twitter.com/dkcLNwaZho — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 14, 2022

France and Morocco will meet this afternoon with a berth in the FIFA World Cup Final versus Argentina on the line.

France, which is +135 to win the tournament outright, is -440 to advance with a win over Morocco today.

FanDuel priced a Morocco upset at +320.

Celtics Rally To Beat Lakers In Overtime

Anybody who bet on the Boston Celtics to beat the Los Angeles Lakers last night ended up dealing with quite the sweat.

In the end, it all worked out.

And a W for Boston! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/jyEMnIVFI6 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 44 points in a 122-118 win in overtime.

The Celtics closed with a 29-12 run in the final 3:40 of regulation and overtime to secure the comeback victory.

NBA favourites went 3-2 straight up and against the spread on Tueasday night.

Home teams went 4-1 straight up and against the spread.