Morning Coffee: Revisiting FanDuel’s Exclusive Marner Prop That Cashed Last Night All eyes were on Mitch Marner once again heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars. A few wagers were placed on him at FanDuel, as well.This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 7th, 2022.

McLennan on Marner: 'He continues to really dominate night in and night out'

All eyes were on Mitch Marner once again heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

A few wagers were placed on him at FanDuel, as well.

It didn’t take long for him to take care of the most important matter of business for some of us.

Less than five minutes into the opening period, Mitch Marner set up John Tavares for the first goal of the game.

With the assist, Marner became the seventh player in the past 30 years to record a point streak of 20+ games, joining Mats Sundin, Patrick Kane, Sidney Crosby, Dany Heatley, Adam Oates and Paul Stastny.

That opening goal was all that the Toronto Maple Leafs would need as Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves in a 4-0 shutout win.

While Marner’s run continued, another notable streak came to an end in the same game, resulting in a nice win for anybody that bet one of the point streak props that were available exclusively at FanDuel for last night’s game.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday December 7th, 2022.

Marner’s Streak Continues, Robertson’s Streak Ends In Maple Leafs Win

Marner has registered a point on Toronto’s first goal 14 times this season.

Over the course of his franchise-record point streak, Marner has recorded a point on the Maple Leafs’ first goal in 10 of the 20 games.

With the assist, Marner is up to 10 goals and 32 points in 27 games this season.

Only 10 players in the NHL have more points this season.

One of them was held off the score sheet in the same game last night.

Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves as the Maple Leafs (+100 ML) beat the Stars 4-0. pic.twitter.com/BlgJQcRBG8 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 7, 2022

Jason Robertson finished with four shots on goal, but he couldn’t solve Murray in the shutout loss.

Marner to record a point and Robertson not to record a point was priced at +290 in an exclusive point streak specials offered only at FanDuel.

Mitch Marner and Jason Robertson put their 19- and 18-game point streaks on the line tonight! 🚨



Will both players extend their point streaks when the Leafs visit the Stars? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FZahxzjNtE — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 6, 2022

NHL underdogs went 7-2 straight up on Tuesday night.

Next up, Marner will look to extend his point streak to 21 straight against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

I’ll be the first in line to check out FanDuel’s updated specials for Marner’s point streak to continue against the Kings.

Robertson will look to get back on the score sheet against the Ottawa Senators that same night.

Aaron Judge Agrees To Stay With Yankees

New York Yankees’ fans got a pretty good scare last night.

This morning, they are headed to work feeling pretty good after learning that Aaron Judge is coming back.

BREAKING: Aaron Judge has agreed to stay with the Yankees on a 9-year $360M deal, per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/9rTNx6GbHS — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 7, 2022

The reigning home run king is headed back to the Bronx.

Coming off a historic season in which he broke Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record, the AL MVP will be back in New York next season.

The Yankees are the third choice to win the World Series at +850 at FanDuel.

The San Francisco Giants, which were also reportedly in the mix to sign Judge, are +2500 to win it all at FanDuel.

Mitchell Spoils LeBron’s Return To Cleveland

There was a lot of talk about a potential Los Angeles Lakers upset as LeBron James returned to Cleveland last night.

Instead, it was Donovan Mitchell that stole the show.

Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points as the Cavaliers beat the Lakers 116-102.

LeBron finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists.

The underdog covered in two of the three NBA games last night, with Cleveland delivering as a 5.5-point favourite at FanDuel.