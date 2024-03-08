Morning Coffee: Revisiting FanDuel’s Stanley Cup Futures

It’s showtime.

For as long as I can remember, TradeCentre has been an annual staple on my calendar.

Some traditions just get better with time.

Two years ago, I predicted the Colorado Avalanche would beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals at 47-to-1 odds at FanDuel.

Fun times.

Then last year I made the New York Rangers my pick to win it all and they didn’t get out of the first round.

Not good.

You can’t win them all, but come on, people.

That doesn’t mean we stop trying.

Failure’s just a pit stop on the road to success.

Or something along those lines.

Anyways, the point I’m trying to make is that it would be great if I could pick the exact outcome of the Stanley Cup Finals one more time this season.

It would be even better if we can ride together with a long shot ticket at 47-to-1 or longer at FanDuel.

To do that, I’ll need a few more puzzle pieces to fall into place today to get a better idea of the bigger picture.

So, grab a coffee – or two – and buckle up for the big day.

With some notables still left on the Trade Bait board, and perhaps some other names we don’t anticipate moving, I’m optimistic that the TSN Hockey team has a couple of big deals on the way to reveal during TradeCentre 2024.

Until then, let’s look at some of the biggest winners so far this NHL season according to FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday March 8th, 2024.

Revisiting FanDuel’s Stanley Cup Futures

Where were you at 6:40 PM ET on May 12th, 2022?

I was in my office locking in a wager on the Avalanche to beat the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals at 47-to-1 odds.

+4700 ✅



Shoutout to our friend @DomPadulaEDGE for betting on the Avalanche to beat the Lightning back in May‼️



Drop your winning tickets below⤵️ pic.twitter.com/o2KQLVjh11 — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) June 27, 2022

I’d like nothing more than to run it back this season.

At this point, I’m concerned that I missed the boat on a number that I should have highlighted earlier this year.

The Florida Panthers were 23-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel back in October.

I wish I had flagged that number in this column.

In hindsight, all the signs were pointing to the Panthers being a contender in the Eastern Conference once again.

A couple of legends bang the drum tonight! pic.twitter.com/LsNtAr6ySf — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 8, 2024

As it stands, Florida is currently a co-favourite to win the Stanley Cup at 7-to-1 odds at FanDuel.

The Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are tied for the shortest odds to win it all.

The Colorado Avalanche are right behind them at 8-to-1.

Then it’s the Carolina Hurricanes at 9-to-1.

While there was a flurry of activity around the NHL on Wednesday, there was still hope that Jake Guentzel would be on the trade bait board this morning.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell had other plans.

Jake Guentzel is headed to Carolina! 👀



pic.twitter.com/mPrV1JPdej — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 8, 2024

Carolina acquired Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a package that includes Michael Bunting.

The 29-year-old Guentzel averaged just over a point per game playing primarily with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust this season.

The Hurricanes are banking on his scoring ability helping to put them over the top as the second choice to win the Eastern Conference at FanDuel behind Florida.

TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @GlennSchiiler to discuss Jake Guentzel being traded to the Hurricanes.

The Boston Bruins, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs round out the top five choices to represent the East in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

All three teams have already been involved in trades ahead of the NHL trade deadline day.

It will be very interesting to see whether those clubs tinker with their rosters any more before 3 PM ET.

With the 3pm et #NHL Trade Deadline looming, check out our UPDATED Trade Bait board for #TradeCentre...

The Top 35: https://t.co/7i0qIGdqvh



pic.twitter.com/1WKt2FHYTA — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 8, 2024

Meanwhile, the Oilers and Colorado Avalanche remain the obvious top two choices to win the Western Conference at FanDuel.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are right behind them, based on FanDuel’s futures markets.

In terms of the biggest riser in the Western Conference, there’s no doubt that distinction belongs to the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver was 65-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup back in October.

The Canucks are currently a top-10 choice to win it all at 15-to-1 odds at FanDuel – the same number as the Winnipeg Jets.

Vancouver went from 25-to-1 to 7-to-1 to win the Western Conference since the start of the season.

Will the Canucks make another move before today’s trade deadline?

With the Oilers, Avalanche and Golden Knights adding significant pieces to their roster in recent days, it will be very interesting to see if Vancouver can acquire a significant enough piece to move them off 15-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Do you have a prediction for the Stanley Cup outcome?

Hit me up @Domenic_Padula on X and share it.

We’ve got a full day of hockey talk to enjoy together.

Maybe we can run it back and predict how the season will end one more time.

Bruce Boudreau is back with us on Friday for #TradeCentre.



pic.twitter.com/duaSxddfIT — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 7, 2024

