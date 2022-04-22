The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night.

It was their largest margin of victory ever over Toronto.

It was also their largest margin of victory over any team dating back to an 8-0 win over the Atlanta Thrashers all the way back in 2006.

The next time the Lightning and Maple Leafs meet, it will likely be in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

What are the odds that Toronto beats Tampa Bay in a playoff series?

While Maple Leafs’ fans overreacted in their rush to social media to caution the rest of the hockey world not to overreact, it makes sense that they might be at least marginally concerned about last night’s performance.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday, April 22nd, 2022.

Revisiting Maple Leafs Odds To Advance Past First Round

Steven Stamkos passed Martin St. Louis as the all-time leading scorer in Lightning franchise history with a second-period goal against his hometown team last night.

Stamkos to score a goal cashed at +147.

Stamkos to record a point cashed at -225.

Mandatory puck photo 🤗 pic.twitter.com/5tNRBGzMgZ — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 22, 2022

The Lightning captain also added two assists to finish with three points in the 8-1 win.

Stamkos to record an assist hit at -104.

Stamkos to finish with more than 2.5 shots, also cashed at -136.

The eight goals tonight are the most the #Bolts have scored in a single game this season. The most goals Tampa Bay has scored in a period this year is four. They did it twice tonight in both the second and third periods.#TORvsTBL — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) April 22, 2022

Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat, Alex Killorn, Ross Colton, Corey Perry and Victor Hedman registered multi-point games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves to clear the over on his saves prop at 26.5 easily.

As Lightning head coach Jon Cooper pointed out, it was only one game.

Cooper: "Don't read too much into it. It was one game." #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) April 22, 2022

Still, Auston Matthews has now missed three straight games with an injury.

Jack Campbell, who watched this game from the bench, owns an .888 save percentage since the All-Star Break.

Plus, when you add up all those “one games” that Tampa Bay has won over the past two years, you arrive at the distinction of “back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.”

We reached out to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook for some hypothetical series winner odds for a first-round matchup between the Maple Leafs and Lightning before last night’s game.

Based on the current standings, FanDuel would have Toronto at +155 to advance to the second round.

That number represents a 39.2 per cent implied series win probability.

Remember, FanDuel gave us that number before last night’s game.

While we’re on the same page in terms of not wanting to overreact to one game, we can also acknowledge that nothing from last night’s game is going to convince the traders at FanDuel that Toronto deserves a shorter price for a first-round match-up versus Tampa Bay.

Grizzlies Complete Monumental Comeback

The Memphis Grizzlies trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves by as many as 26 points last night.

The Grizzlies (-2.5) rallied with a 21-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and outscored Minnesota 37-12 in the final frame for a 104-95 win.

NEVER EVER EVER EVER COUNT US OUT — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 22, 2022

How rare was that Memphis comeback?

Entering last night, NBA teams that trailed by 25+ points in the playoffs were a combined 8-380 all-time in the previous 25 seasons.

It was the third-largest NBA playoff comeback over the last 25 postseasons.

The Grizzlies outscored the Timberwolves by 25 points in the 4th quarter of their comeback win.



That's tied for the largest points differential in the 4th quarter of a road game in NBA postseason history.



380-9. https://t.co/Hib0JR8mji — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 22, 2022

I saw the Grizzlies as high as +2800 money line live at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking at the updated series prices at FanDuel, Memphis is now -800 to advance up 2-1.

If you think that the Timberwolves can still overcome last night’s disaster and win the series, you can find them at +560 to win three of the next four games.

Elsewhere, Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 31 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks (+300 ML) to a 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz.

Mavs G Jalen Brunson has 72 points and only one turnover in the last two games, putting him in some pretty impressive company.



From @ESPNStatsInfo: pic.twitter.com/gxXl66vCj7 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 22, 2022

Despite taking a 2-1 series lead without their MVP Luka Doncic, who is expected to return in Game 4, the Mavericks are just -230 to win the series.

If you still believe in Utah to advance, you can find them at +190 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pretty incredible stat from @ESPNStatsInfo: 43% of the Warriors' field goal attempts this series have been uncontested (3rd highest in NBA).



Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have taken 61 of the team's 103 uncontested shots. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 22, 2022

Finally, Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson topped 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors (-2.5) to a 118-113 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors are now -20000 to win the series and +280 to win the NBA championship.

Three down. One to go. pic.twitter.com/nhJefwbWPN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 22, 2022

NBA favourites went 2-1 straight up and against the spread, improving to 15-5 SU and 13-7 ATS in these playoffs.

West Playoff Picture Becomes A Little Clearer

The NHL Western Conference playoff picture became a little clearer last night.

Beauty of a night for an #mnwild W. — x - Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 22, 2022

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3.

Following back-to-back losses, the Canucks are now four points back of a playoff spot with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, the Wild continue to battle the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Pacific Division.

The Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 last night.

Never before in the 55-year history of our franchise.



Until now. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/xqwqEyiSx8 — x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 22, 2022

Minnesota and St. Louis are tied with 105 points, but the Wild have a game in hand.

Minnesota can guarantee home-ice advantage for a head-to-head first-round series by winning out.

Elsewhere, the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 to officially clinch the Pacific Division title.

THE PACIFIC DIVISION IS OURS! pic.twitter.com/Wp84qaXNGx — y - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 22, 2022

Calgary was +1000 to win the Pacific Division on opening night.

Dallas is just two points up on the Vegas Golden Knights for the final Wild Card spot with four games remaining.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 22, 2022

Those two teams will go head-to-head in a game that will have major playoff implications on April 26th.

The Stars have the Seattle Kraken, Vegas, Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks left on their schedule.

The Golden Knights get the Sharks, Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and the Blues the rest of the way.

NHL favourites went 9-2 straight up and on the puck line overall last night.

How Low Can Reds Go?

The Cincinnati Reds are back in action tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For those that don’t know, Cincinnati has lost nine straight games by two runs or more.

I like it better when the Cincinnati Reds are good at baseball — Chad Dotson (@dotsonc) April 20, 2022

The Reds are 2-11 overall this season.

The Cardinals own the best record in the division at 7-4.

POV: When Nolan's on your team! pic.twitter.com/S61MIuhBoH — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 21, 2022

Looking at FanDuel’s odds for today’s MLB board, St. Louis is currently a -126 money line favourite sending Steven Matz and his 7.27 ERA to the mound.

The Reds will counter with Hunter Greene, who is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA.

Anybody that wants to take a shot on the Reds to end their slide this evening can get them at +108 on FanDuel.