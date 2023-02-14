Morning Coffee: Revisiting The +2000 Stanley Cup Futures Bet I Fell In Love With What’s next now that the NFL season is over? That’s the question I’ve been asked several times over the past 24 hours. This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday February 14th, 2023.

First up, I’ll be taking some much-needed time off following the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

Once I’m back the following week, it will be right back to the grind with March Madness, NHL playoffs, NBA playoffs, as well as the MLB and MLS seasons right around the corner.

For the record, I’m not very selective when it comes to sports betting.

I love the challenge of betting on the NFL.

At the same time, we have a lot of time to fill between now and August, and I intend to fill it with as many winners as possible.

That brings me to the +2000 Stanley Cup futures bet that I fell in love with over the summer.

It’s only fitting that I revisit it on this particular date.

Revisiting The +2000 Stanley Cup Futures Bet I Fell In Love With

If you were around for last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was one heck of a ride.

+4700 ✅



Shoutout to our friend @DomPadulaEDGE for betting on the Avalanche to beat the Lightning back in May‼️



Drop your winning tickets below⤵️ pic.twitter.com/o2KQLVjh11 — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) June 27, 2022

I was still riding high from that bet on the Colorado Avalanche to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final at +4700 when I placed my first NHL futures bet of the summer.

The pick?

The New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup at +2000.

Morning Coffee: A 20-1 bet on the 2023 Stanley Cup winner.



MORE: https://t.co/wXBC7O7qJo pic.twitter.com/rWQIXKSnzT — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 28, 2022

Eight teams had shorter odds to win it all at FanDuel at the time.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche were the obvious choice at +500.

The Lightning were +1000 to win it all back then.

While the case could be made for both teams to get back to the biggest stage, I had my eye on the Rangers at longer odds for a couple of reasons.

First, New York has a goaltender that could steal a playoff series in Igor Shesterkin.

After watching Andrei Vasilevskiy lead Tampa Bay to three straight Stanley Cup Finals, there’s no doubt about the impact that an elite goaltender can have when it matters the most.

Second, the Rangers have a deep and talented roster, with several key ascending youngsters in Adam Fox, K’Andre Miller, Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.

K'Andre Miller assisted on all three @NYRangers goals through two periods of play to record his first career three-point game.#NHLStats: https://t.co/cn6ne8GTNv pic.twitter.com/AZBeLQqrst — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 9, 2023

Third, New York had the potential to add to a veteran group that already featured Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba.

Finally, the Rangers had the longest odds of the team’s I felt at the time had a legitimate chance to contend for the Stanley Cup at +2000.

I’m glad that I placed the wager when I did.

New York is currently six points out of first place in the Metropolitan Division, with a potential first-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils looming.

The Rangers made a splash with the addition of Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.

As expected, Vladimir Tarasenko scores for the New York Rangers INSTANTLY pic.twitter.com/5hpu6U6IB0 — Blues Buzz (@bluesbuzzblog) February 11, 2023

While that deal gives them even more fire power up front, I don’t think general manager Chris Drury is done making moves ahead of the trade deadline in March.

Drury has the potential to add another veteran over the next couple of weeks.

If the Rangers can add another key piece, it could put them in position to contend with the Lightning, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes for Eastern Conference supremacy.

New York is currently the sixth choice to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel at +1400 odds.

While it’s not the same value that we got with the Rangers at +2000 during the summer, +1400 could turn out to be a decent price to jump on them at this point in the season with the trade deadline right around the corner and the potential for one more move to come.

Senators Stun Flames With Comeback Win In Overtime

The Calgary Flames are a little further down the Stanley Cup futures list at +2100 to win it all at FanDuel.

They’re going to need to start winning some games in order to guarantee themselves a spot in the dance to begin with.

The Flames led the Ottawa Senators 3-1 in the third period last night in the nation’s capital.

They went on to lose 4-3 in overtime.

Tim Stützle scored the overtime winner as the Senators (+142 ml) rallied from down 3-1 to beat the Flames 4-3! 😯



Stützle recorded a point on all four Ottawa goals! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EDglrUicon — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 14, 2023

Tim Stutzle scored the winner in the extra frame to cap off a four-point night in which he finished with a goal and three assists.

The 21-year-old has registered two four-point nights in his past three games.

He’s up to 22 goals and 49 points this season.

While Ottawa played spoiler as a +142 money line underdog, it was a tough beat for the Flames in general as they try to maintain position ahead of the Avalanche for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

NHL underdogs went 3-1 on Monday night with one pick’em.

We’ve got another full slate on the ice again tonight with nine games, including the Senators visiting the New York Islanders.