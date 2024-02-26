Morning Coffee: Revisiting the Maple Leafs odds to win the Stanley Cup

It’s good to be back in the game, folks.

Didn’t notice I was gone?

I never realized I was that easy to overlook.

Note to self: work on my grand exits.

After a six-month grind, I opted for a brief hiatus to power down and recharge last week.

It isn’t just NBA superstars that need maintenance days.

I’m not fishing for compliments, but it would be cool if the bosses had a massive “Welcome Back, Domenic” banner at TSN’s main entrance when I roll into the office later this morning.

Is there such a thing as a post-vacation celebratory cake?

There’s nothing like a classic tiramisu at the office to inspire a little added motivation for a return to work.

That really isn’t an unreasonable request.

While I hit the reset button, our very own Luke Bellus stepped up to make sure nobody missed their Morning Coffee with a few fantastic reads.

Now it’s time for me to dust off the notebooks, grab an Americano, and get back to the grind.

Sometimes, the best way forward is to retrace your steps.

It only makes sense for me to pick up where I left off before the break, with a look at the hottest team in the NHL right now.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday February 26th, 2024.

Revisiting The Maple Leafs Odds To Win The Stanley Cup

What are the odds the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup?

That was my lede for this column nearly two weeks ago on the morning of February 13th.

MORNING COFFEE ☕️



What are the odds the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup?@Domenic_Padula has more: https://t.co/7xzRTO1brK pic.twitter.com/yA5xT4FHgi — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 13, 2024

As far as comments go, the responses were hilarious.

It was like a comedy show, but with a lot more sarcasm.

Well, the Maple Leafs haven’t lost a game since.

As tempting as it is to take credit for sparking Toronto’s hot streak with my brilliant write-up on their outlook, I’m willing to admit when somebody else deserves to be in the spotlight.

It’s called humility, people.

Let’s acknowledge the man who deserves all the credit.

His name is Ridley Greig.

Water Cooler talk tomorrow:



Should Ridley Greig get his name on the Stanley Cup? — Evan Render (@evanrender) February 23, 2024

Truthfully, for as painful as it’s been for some of us to read the relentless Ridley Greig discourse from Leafs Nation on social media over the past two weeks, it’s hard to argue against the team’s response since that night.

The Morgan Rielly suspension was supposed to be a problem.

Instead, Toronto has played its best hockey of the season over the past two weeks, culminating with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Four Canadian teams, four legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.@jamiemclennan29 joins @7ElevenCanada That's Hockey to rank the Canadian teams' Cup chances in this edition of List It: https://t.co/eMpb1Jd6Kc pic.twitter.com/I97pZzDxre — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 24, 2024

Auston Matthews has scored 10 goals in his previous six games to give him a league-leading 52 in 56 games this season.

Matthews has averaged 0.93 goals per game this season.

No other player in the league has averaged more than 0.69 goals per game this season.

Suddenly, Matthews is +210 to win the Hart Trophy at FanDuel as a close second choice behind Nathan MacKinnon (+200).

With a strong finish, Matthews could end the year as the betting favourite to win the league’s MVP award.

Auston Matthews making dreams come true in his hometown!🔥



via @NHL

pic.twitter.com/6wXAOxOtdf — BarDown (@BarDown) February 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 15 points over his previous six games and is riding a 12-game point streak dating back to January 27th.

Marner to go over 1.5 points at FanDuel has cashed in seven straight games.

Nobody is surprised that Matthews, Marner and William Nylander have all posted double-digit point totals over the past two weeks.

What about Bobby McMann with seven goals and 10 points over his past seven games?

While the star players have led the way, McMann, Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi have all stepped up during the club’s seven-game win streak.

What a Berthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ysDYaD5Iu5 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2024

Two weeks ago, I made the point that it didn’t make sense for Toronto to sell at the trade deadline.

Maybe it doesn’t make sense for them to go all-in as a buyer, but at the very least they could add another complimentary piece or two to give this core group the support it needs to see if they have what it takes to make a playoff run.

From @frankcorrado22 on @JayOnSC - Discussing the conundrum in Calgary with the team selling off assets amid a playoff push, if the Leafs' win streak changes the team's approach to the trade deadline, and what's wrong with the Oilers right now.: https://t.co/42Jio0SQn6 pic.twitter.com/5OcFgpk0Vs — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 26, 2024

Two weeks ago, the Maple Leafs were 14-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Toronto is still 13-to-1 as the eighth choice to win it all this morning.

Over the next seven days, they will play the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, as well as two teams that currently have shorter odds to win it all at FanDuel in the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins.

Leafs win seven straight games



Longest win streak since an eight game heater during the 2003-04 season — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 25, 2024

My position hasn’t changed.

I’m not rushing to bet on the Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup at 13-to-1 at FanDuel.

At the same time, I’m not willing to completely write off this team based on their past playoff failures.

I’m intrigued to see how they fare against the Golden Knights, Rangers, and Bruins over the next seven days.

If they somehow sweep those three teams, you can bet that Toronto’s odds to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel will continue to get shorter and shorter.

For Maple Leafs fans, there’s still plenty of reason for optimism.

I’m certainly excited to see what they do next.

In the meantime, it’s time to find a slice of Tiramisu.