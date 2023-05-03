Morning Coffee: Road teams thriving in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the second round of the playoffs as the Stanley Cup favourite at FanDuel.

For the second time this postseason, they opened their series with a Game 1 loss on home ice.

Carter Verhaeghe became the third player selected by the Maple Leafs in the NHL Draft to score a goal against them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Verhaeghe scored the eventual game-winning goal, Matthew Tkachuk registered three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves as the Florida Panthers beat Toronto 4-2 as a +155 money line underdog.

How heavily will Game 1 weigh on the series outcome?

Well, the road underdog won five of the six Game 1s in the first round of the playoffs.

Those six teams went a combined 1-5 in their respective series.

Still, the Game 1 win was enough for Florida to go from the underdog to a favourite to win its series at FanDuel.

Are the Maple Leafs worth a look to win the series at plus-money at FanDuel?

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday May 3rd, 2023.

Road teams thriving in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Maple Leafs weren’t the only favourite to open their second round series with a disappointing loss on home ice.

Joe Pavelski tied a franchise playoff record with four goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime as a +172 money line underdog.

Road teams are now 33-19 straight up this postseason – a 63.46 per cent win rate.

Visiting teams have also gone a combined 12-3 in overtime – an 80 per cent win rate.

*Checks Bob's highlight reel from tonight*

After dropping their series openers on home ice, Toronto and Dallas both went from the favourite to the underdog to win their respective series.

Is either team worth a look to win its series this morning?

From @PierreVLeBrun, @reporterchris & @markhmasters: Breaking down the starring roles Matthew Tkachuk and Sergei Bobrovsky had for the Panthers, and the physicality from both sides in Game 1.

As I highlighted above, six teams won Game 1 on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Only one of those teams – the Kraken – reached the second round.

As someone who already has the Maple Leafs and Stars to win their respective series, I’m not rushing to double down on either team.

At the same time, one loss isn’t going to completely change my perspective on the either series.

As of this morning, you can bet on Toronto and Dallas to both advance at +302 at FanDuel.

A two-team parlay with the Maple Leafs and Stars to bounce back with wins in their respective Game 2s pays +139.

Oilers the new Stanley Cup favourite at FanDuel

As I highlighted in Tuesday’s column, the Edmonton Oilers were a close second choice to win the Stanley Cup behind Toronto at FanDuel entering the second round.

After one Maple Leafs’ loss, Edmonton is now the favourite to win it all at +400.

“We feel good about our game, we feel good about our health, we feel good about our mental mindset.”



"We feel good about our game, we feel good about our health, we feel good about our mental mindset."

Coach Woodcroft shares his outlook heading into Round 2.

Toronto went from +390 to +500 to win the Stanley Cup.

Of course, the Oilers will need to take care of their own business tonight as a -115 money line favourite on the road in Game 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights in order to remain at the top of that market.

🎥 Eichel: We have a good challenge ahead of us. I think our group is looking forward to it.

Edmonton and Vegas are currently 1-2 to win the Western Conference at +155 and +240, respectively.

The winner of that series will almost certainly be the favourite to represent the West in the Stanley Cup Final.

Lakers strike first with Game 1 win over Warriors

The fifth and potentially final playoff showdown between LeBron James and Stephen Curry was a hot topic in recent days.

If Game 1 was any indication, this series should live up to the hype.

LeBron and Anthony Davis both went for 20+ points, 11+ rebounds and 3+ blocks as L.A. took Game 1 117-112 as a +150 money line underdog.

Davis was particularly dominant, finishing with 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the victory.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks responded following a Game 1 loss with a 111-105 win over the Miami Heat in Game 2.

Sweet dreams say it back 😴

However, it was the Heat that covered as a 10-point underdog.

NBA underdogs went 2-0 against the spread to improve to 4-2 ATS in the second round.

The Denver Nuggets are the only favourite that has covered so far in the second round, going 2-0 straight up and ATS against the Phoenix Suns to start their series.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday night

As someone who was on the Lakers-Warriors game to stay under 228 last night, it was absolutely excruciating watching those final free throws push the total over as they landed on 229.

You win some and you lose some, but after everything seemed so easy at this time a year ago, it seems like I’ve been on the wrong side of too many close calls throughout these NHL and NBA playoffs.

Regardless, I’m looking to get back on track with a couple of winners tonight.

First up, I like the Celtics to respond with a win on their home floor to avoid an 0-2 start.

keeping our energy up.

Here is the Same Game Parlay I’ve locked in as my FanDuel Best Bet: Celtics win, Marcus Smart over 6.5 points, Tobias Harris over 10.5 points, Jaylen Brown 2+ assists.

You can bet that NBA SGP at -114 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, after watching the first two games of their series, I have to give the edge to the Heat heading back home for Game 3 and Game 4 against the Knicks tied 1-1.

I’ll take Miami to win the series at -115 this morning at FanDuel.