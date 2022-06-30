'He's just getting the opportunity to actually show his talent': Lions feeding off QB Rourke

The BC Lions were +1800 to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel entering Week 1.

A couple of lopsided wins later, BC is the second choice to win it all at +470.

The Lions, which have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 85 points, travelled across the country for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Ottawa Redblacks this week.

BC’s season win total was set at 7.5 at FanDuel this season.

The Lions are already a quarter of the way to hitting the over on that number, and FanDuel has them as a favourite to win again in Ottawa tonight.

Rourke, Masoli Set For Thursday Night Football Showdown

Nobody is overlooking BC anymore.

The Lions absolutely steamrolled their first two opponents with dominant wins over the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts.

Nathan Rourke has the highest two-game completion percentage by any quarterback in league history.

His seven touchdowns through two games is one shy of the all-time CFL record.

Can 🍁 Nathan Rourke continue his red-hot play in Ottawa?@MattDuniganTSN takes a closer look at how sensational the Canadian has been: https://t.co/00fykUgBvD pic.twitter.com/9iriHHZ94N — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the BC defence just held Toronto to three points in their Week 3 win.

This week, the Lions have to travel across the country on short rest with a couple of notable injuries, including the absence of wide receiver Bryan Burnham, who didn’t practice this week.

Still, BC opened as a three-point favourite for tonight’s game in Ottawa.

Davis Sanchez and Eric Cohen opted to take the points this week, making Redblacks +3 their Early Lean.

We're back with some early leans to consider for Week 4 of the CFL season! 🍁🏈 pic.twitter.com/tMwCmqAjXu — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 29, 2022

For the fourth week in a row, the number has moved in that direction, as FanDuel now has BC -2.5.

Meanwhile, my Early Lean for Week 4 was over 47.5 in tonight’s game.

The Lions have averaged 51.5 points per game.

If we get even 50 per cent of that production tonight, the over will be in play.

On the flip side, Ottawa averaged 14.5 points in back-to-back losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to open the season, but that number doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Redblacks averaged 412.5 yards per game in those two losses, which is good for second in the CFL behind only BC entering Week 4.

If Jeremiah Masoli and company can continue to move the football the way they did versus Winnipeg, and actually put some points on the board this time around, then it should be enough to push this game over the total.

If that’s the case, we could be in store for the most exciting game of the season so far with two of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the CFL going head-to-head on Thursday Night Football.

Yankees Stay Red Hot With Win Over Athletics

The New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 last night to improve to 56-20 this season.

#AllRise for a 429 ft blast 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/iWAIvNzVbb — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2022

That matches their best record through the first 76 games of a season in franchise history.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both hit home runs.

When Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs in the same game, the Yankees are 24-1 and 8-0 this season.



Judge: HR #29 in the 1st

Stanton: HR #19 in the 3rd



Watch #YANKSonYES LIVE: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/ddyFV4tPAU — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 29, 2022

After sweeping the Athletics in New York, the pinstripes visit the Houston Astros tonight before a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

After winning 56 of their first 76 games, it’s no surprise that the Yankees have leapfrogged the Los Angeles Dodgers as the World Series favourite at FanDuel.

New York is +400 to win it all this season.

The Dodgers are +450 to win it all.

Meanwhile, the Yankees now have a 13-game lead on the Boston Red Sox for the best record in the AL East.

The Yankees and Red Sox are the first pair of teams from the same division ever to post a .750+ winning percentage in the same calendar month (min. 15 games).



The Red Sox finish June at 20-6 (.769) and the Yankees can do no worse than 22-6 (.786). pic.twitter.com/IEPsPqEBtf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 30, 2022

New York is -1400 to win the AL East at FanDuel.

The Toronto Blue Jays, which are 13.5 games back of the Yankees following last night’s loss to Boston, are now +1800 to win their division.

MLB favourites went 10-5 last night and are hitting at a slightly better than 60 per cent clip this season.