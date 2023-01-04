Morning Coffee: Sabres Show Support For Damar Hamlin With “Love For 3” Shirts The start of the new year was completely overshadowed by the situation that occurred on Monday Night Football. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday January 4th, 2023.

Thankfully, there was some positive news on Tuesday.

Damar Hamlin’s family revealed that he is “improving from where he was yesterday” and his oxygen levels have improved.

However, Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition and is being surrounded by his loved ones as we continue to hope and pray for his recovery.

After Monday night’s game was postponed, the NFL has informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that the game will not be played this week.

As of this morning, there is no official word on a decision regarding when or if the game will be played.

In the midst of all of the uncertainty, the most important thing is the health of Damar Hamlin.

Sabres Show Support For Damar Hamlin With “Love For 3” Shirts

The Buffalo Sabres demonstrated their support for Damar Hamlin by wearing “Love for 3” shirts to the arena for their game against the Washington Capitals.

With Hamlin in all of our thoughts, Tage Thompson led the Sabres with a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime win.

Tage’s January 3rd…



🔹 3 goals

🔹 3rd hat trick of the season

🔹 30th goal of the season

🔹 Winner 3 minutes into overtime



This one was for you, Damar. pic.twitter.com/hWkFr3sk15 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 4, 2023

It was Thompson’s league-leading third hat trick of the season.

Thompson, who joined Connor McDavid as the first two players to reach the 30-goal mark this season, is three back of the Edmonton Oilers’ captain for the league lead.

Tage Thompson completes the hat trick for the win! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/ymcC9uDabs — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 4, 2023

McDavid remains the favourite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at -135.

Thompson is the second choice to win that award at +380.

Thompson’s impressive performance was the highlight of a busy night that featured plenty of scoring.

Seven of the 11 games went over the total at FanDuel.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his first hat trick in a Florida Panthers’ uniform in a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Auston Matthews recorded his 500th career point for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite his best effort, the Maple Leafs ultimately fell to the St. Louis Blues 6-5 in overtime.

Giannis Shines With Career-High 55 In Win

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points in a 123-113 over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The Greek Freak finished with 55 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in another outstanding performance.

Giannis has registered 40+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in three straight games.

He’s down to +350 as the second choice to win NBA regular season MVP at FanDuel.

"We don't only play for the name on the back. We play for the name on the front." pic.twitter.com/tjF7CzLmEG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 4, 2023

Luka Doncic remains the favourite to win that award at +280.

Next up for the Bucks, a trip north of the border to visit the Toronto Raptors tonight.

The Raptors are currently a four-point favourite at FanDuel.

Toronto has won each of its last five head-to-head meetings with Milwaukee dating back to February of 2021.

Wednesday’s game will mark the start of a crucial stretch for the Raptors as they begin a six-game home stand.

Toronto is 11-9 at Scotiabank Arena this season.

PGA Tour Returns With Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour is back this week with the highly anticipated Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course in Maui.

Here are some predictions from @adam_scully for 2023! pic.twitter.com/ZwIorudDfC — GOLF TALK CANADA (@GolfTalkCanada) January 2, 2023

17 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to compete in the event, with $15 million up for grabs, including a $2.7 million prize for the winner.

With the PGA Tour back, the Golf Talk Canada guys are back with their best bets for this week’s tournament.

Make sure you check out their picks at TSN.ca/EDGE.