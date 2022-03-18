Anyone who bet on upsets through the first nine games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was probably wondering around mid-afternoon on Thursday when the “March Madness” would actually begin.

As it turns out, it was only the calm before the storm.

After a 9-0 run by the favourites, including the First Four games, the underdogs barked back in a big way on Thursday evening.

First, No. 12 Richmond beat No. 5 Iowa 67-63 as a +400 money line underdog – they were +10 on the point spread.

After that, No. 12 Next Mexico State took down No. 5 UCONN with a 70-63 win as a +240 money line dog.

Even with the first two upsets in the books, few were prepared for what would happen next, as we braced for the biggest NCAA men’s tournament upset in almost four decades.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Friday March 18, 2022.

Saint Peter’s shocks Kentucky

No. 15 Saint Peter’s stunned No. 2 Kentucky with an 85-79 win in overtime as an 18.5-point underdog.

It matched the fourth-largest NCAA tournament upset since the field was expanded to 64 team in 1985.

The Peacocks were 18.5-point underdogs

The Peacocks, which could be found as high as +1500 on the money line, secured their first NCAA tournament win. Saint Peter’s had lost their previous three tournament games by an average of 15.7 points per game.

Kentucky bettors right now

How did they pull off the shocking upset?

Junior guard Daryl Banks III led the way with a team-high 27 points. No other Peacocks starter finished with more than seven points.

However, Saint Peter’s went a combined 9-of-17 from beyond the arc, including a combined 4-of-4 from junior Doug Edert and freshman Jaylen Murray off the bench.

Edert scored 15 points in the second half, finishing as Saint Peter’s second-leading scorer with 20 points in 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe became the first player with 30 points and 15 rebounds in an NCAA tournament game since Blake Griffin did it in 2009, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats shot a combined 4-of-15 from beyond the arc, including 3-of-12 from their starters.

March Madness favourites have gone a combined 16-4 straight up, including the First Four games.

However, if you blindly bet $100 on the underdog to win outright in every one of those games, you would still be up $655 thanks to the upsets by Saint Peter’s (+1500), Richmond (+400), New Mexico State (+240) and Creighton (+115).

Packers trade Adams to Raiders

On Selection Sunday, the fallout from the announcement of the NCAA tournament brackets was interrupted by Tom Brady’s revelation that he was unretiring to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season.

On Thursday night, Round of 64 viewing was interrupted by the announcement that the Green Bay Packers had traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Davante Adams is heading to the Raiders, per @AdamSchefter.



Las Vegas went from +5000 to win the Super Bowl to +3800 after the trade.

Adams, who leads the league with 432 receptions, 5,310 receiving yards and 47 touchdown receptions over the past four seasons, was the highest-graded wide receiver in the league last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Full, full compensation for the #Raiders/#Packers blockbuster:

— Raiders get Davante Adams.

— Packers get a 1st and a 2nd.

— Adams gets a 5-year deal worth $141.25M.



The money matters and is a big factor in the trade value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

After the trade, the Raiders went from +5000 to +3800 to win the Super Bowl.

Las Vegas also went from +1000 to +500 to win the AFC West, where they are still the fourth choice behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+135), the Los Angeles Chargers (+260) and the Denver Broncos (+310).

The Green Bay Packers went from +750 to win the Super Bowl to +1100 after the Davante Adams trade.

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s odds to win the Super Bowl lengthened from +750 to +1100, making them the fourth choice to win it all behind the Buffalo Bills (+650), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+700) and the Chiefs (+850).

The Packers also went from -220 to -195 as the favourite to win the NFC North.

Kallgren earns second consecutive win

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 with rookie goaltender Erik Kallgren between the pipes.

Kallgren turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced to improve to 2-0-1 with a 1.20 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage.

For the second game in a row, the Maple Leafs money line and the over on Kallgren’s save total both cashed.

"That alleviates some of the concern about the goaltending because nothing he has done in the net has looked accidental…" on how Erik Kallgren has stabilized the Leafs' net for now, and their need for a big, weighty defenceman:

With Kallgren keeping the Hurricanes at bay, goals by Ilya Mikheyev, Mitch Marner and Ondrej Kase were enough to get the win, as Toronto won its second game in a row with Auston Matthews sitting out due to a two-game suspension.

ICYMI, INSIDER TRADING:



- Giordano among Leafs’ targets

- Sens/Nick Paul

- Claude Giroux

- Bruins’ interest in Chychrun & Lindholm

- VGK say Lehner not out long-term

- 3rd party brokers to play deadline role



WATCH 🌍: https://t.co/eGv0JSNT3H pic.twitter.com/EpejRrt50I — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 18, 2022

With Kallgren delivering back-to-back quality starts, and the Maple Leafs headed to Nashville on Saturday for their final game before Monday’s NHL trade deadline, it will be very interesting to see how their goaltending situation plays out over the next few days.

Canucks blanked by Red Wings on home ice

With the Western Conference playoff race heating up ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Vancouver Canucks missed out on two points in a 1-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings as a -210 favourite.

Vancouver, which had scored four goals or more in nine of its previous 13 games, was shut out on home ice for the first time since Nov. 21.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 43 saves to shut out the Canucks and put his name in the @DetroitRedWings record books.

The Canucks have now dropped three of their past four heading into a tough matchup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Vancouver didn’t get any help in its pursuit of a playoff spot, as the Dallas Stars (-170) beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights (+160) beat the Florida Panthers 5-3.

The Edmonton Oilers (-270) also took care of business with a 6-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

After failing to capitalize last night against the Red Wings, the Canucks are now three points back of Vegas for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with one game in hand.