Morning Coffee: Senators heating up ahead of NHL trade deadline The Ottawa Senators did it again Tuesday night. The Senators, which owned a 20-23-3 record exactly three weeks ago, were well outside of the playoff picture at that point in time.

While they still have a lot of work to do, Ottawa has won six of its past seven games to improve to 26-24-3.

The Senators are now seven points back of a playoff spot with 29 games to go.

At this point, it’s still a stretch to consider Ottawa a legitimate postseason contender in an absolutely loaded Eastern Conference playoff picture.

However, the Senators have certainly turned some heads with their recent play, and if you haven’t noticed, they have been a very profitable team to bet on.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023.

Senators secure second comeback win in as many nights

The Senators are 6-1-0 over their past seven games. They’ve scored three goals or more in six of those seven games.

On Monday night, Ottawa trailed the Calgary Flames 3-1 early in the third period. The Senators rallied to win that game 4-3 in overtime.

✌️ Goggle giveaways in 24 hours?! What a TREAT!!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/h1yA08Nl4P — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 15, 2023

Twenty-four hours later, Ottawa was in action against the New York Islanders.

The Senators trailed the Islanders 1-0 late in the second period. Ottawa rallied again for a 3-2 shootout win.

FanDuel had the Senators priced at +176 on the money line for last night’s win over the Islanders.

And a goal in the shootout! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GtW7Ubbwee — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 15, 2023

Ottawa closed +142 on the money line in their win over Calgary.

If you were betting on either of those games live, you could have found the Senators at +400 or longer at FanDuel in-game on both nights.

Tim Stutzle has led the way for Ottawa with 10 points in his past four games. Brady Tkachuk has nine points in his past five games.

The fact that the Senators came back to beat both the Flames and Islanders is that much more impressive when you consider that they were without their top two goaltenders.

Ottawa is still seven points out of a playoff spot in the loaded Eastern Conference right now.

However, the Senators have shown some signs of life of late, and they could be worth keeping an eye on from a betting perspective as they look to make a serious push over the second half of the season.

"As a group, we may be young but we work hard every night."



Tim Stützle following a gutsy effort to win 3-2 in the shootout pic.twitter.com/QrLuwHTCoF — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 15, 2023

NHL favourites went 7-2 straight up on Tuesday night.

The under was also a strong play as seven of the nine NHL games stayed under the total.

Poeltl magical in win over Orlando

The Toronto Raptors turned a lot of heads with the addition of Jakob Poeltl at the NBA trade deadline.

On Tuesday night he showed why the Raptors wanted him back in red and white.

Poeltl went for 30 points, nine rebounds and six blocks in a 123-113 win over the Orlando Magic.

Jakob Poetl was MAGIC tonight 😉 pic.twitter.com/NRmsofux7o — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 15, 2023

Toronto won and covered as a seven-point favourite at home.

It was a perfect night for NBA favourites as they went 5-0 straight up. NBA favourites went 4-1 against the spread at FanDuel.

A FanDuel best bet for Wednesday night

If you read Tuesday’s Morning Coffee column, then you know that I love my bet on the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup at +2000 odds.

MORNING COFFEE ☕️@DomPadulaEDGE revisits the 20-1 Stanley Cup futures bet on @FanDuelCanada he fell in love with in the summer.



MORE: https://t.co/6xJxDBshHM pic.twitter.com/MzKQNVY99r — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) February 14, 2023

The Rangers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now.

I’m convinced they could still make another move or two before the NHL trade deadline.

In terms of a FanDuel Best bet for tonight, I’m on the Rangers against the Vancouver Canucks.

New York is a massive money line favourite at -205. The Rangers to win by two is priced at +124.

I’ll make New York -1.5 +124 my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight.