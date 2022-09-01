Serena Williams has spent her entire life proving doubters wrong.

Now she’s doing it again at the US Open.

This time, I’ve found myself on the wrong side of that situation.

As someone who bet Anett Kontaveit to win last night’s match in straight sets, that first-set tiebreak was absolutely dynamite to watch.

I knew I was in trouble when they cut to Tiger Woods leading the cheer for Serena in the stands.

Williams closed as a +166 money line underdog for her win over Kontaveit at FanDuel.

After stringing together back-to-back wins for the first time since her return earlier this year, Serena’s outlook heading into her next match looks a lot different.

Serena moves on with second-round win

Williams beat Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 to capture her 46th career night match victory at the US Open.

It’s the most by any male or female since 1980, when records were first kept.

It was also her 21st career major win versus a top-two seed, which is the most by a male or female since the Open Era began in 1968.

She’s now 42-0 in the first two rounds of the US Open all-time.

Tiger celebrating #SerenaWilliams like he just hit a winning putt 💪 pic.twitter.com/MW5Sbdmlom — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2022

After beating the world No. 2, the narrative surrounding Williams has shifted.

Williams was +4800 to win the US Open title pre-tournament. She’s down to +1600 as the eighth choice to win it all at FanDuel this morning.

With tonight's win, Serena Williams has now won 23 of her last 25 matches vs WTA Top-2 players dating back to 2007.



Her 48 match wins vs WTA Top-2 players are the most by any player since the rankings were introduced in 1975. pic.twitter.com/5TsD6NYmW9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, after beating Kontaveit as a +166 money line underdog, Williams is -146 to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the next round.

Entering the tournament, I noted that I would look for the opportunity to fade Serena.

Serena Williams says Tiger Woods is "one of the main reasons" she's still playing. "He was like, ok, we can do this together." Woods was in her box tonight. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) September 1, 2022

Now I’m staring down Tomljanovic at +122, and I’m suddenly feeling a lot less certain about Williams’ chances to advance.

One thing is for sure right now. I know what I’ll be watching Friday night when Williams clashes with Tomljanovic in the third round.

Atlanta run line bettors suffer awful beat

Unlike the Serena match, I felt pretty good about my baseball bets for most of the night.

That changed when Michael Toglia of the Colorado Rockies hit his first career home run down 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

I was on the Atlanta Braves -1.5 as a FanDuel Best Bet and the final leg of a five-team parlay that would have paid 15-to-1 at FanDuel if Atlanta covered the run line.

A ninth inning two-run home run from the Rockies covers the run line in a 3-2 loss to the Braves! 😣



(🎥:@Rockies)



pic.twitter.com/Qb7r0d6aV2 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 1, 2022

Fortunately, we have a handful of games on the MLB slate to choose from this evening, so I won’t have to wait long to try to put that bad beat behind me.

First up, I’m looking closely at tonight’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles.

The Guardians and Orioles have split their two games in Cleveland, averaging a combined 5.0 runs per game with the under hitting in both games.

Shane Bieber's first 104 career starts: 3.25 ERA, 782 Ks



Who else has started at least 104 MLB games and hit or bettered both of those marks? Tim Lincecum. That's it. https://t.co/kkWdX5ylNr — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 27, 2022

Right now, the total for tonight’s game is set at 7.5 at FanDuel, but it’s juiced to the under at -115.

Instead of playing the full game under, I’ll bet on no run in the first inning in that game at -120 at FanDuel.

Neither team has put up a run in the first inning of the first two games, and I like the pitching matchup with Shane Bieber getting the nod opposite Kyle Bradish, who is coming off his best start of the season after pitching eight shutout innings in a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros.

Finally, I’m sitting on Spencer Strider to win National League Rookie of the Year at +1200 in pocket from July.

🔴106.2 IP

🔴2.87 ERA

🔴36.7 K%



Spencer Strider is putting together one of MLB's best rookie pitching seasons in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/8znJpFapt2 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 27, 2022

He’s led Atlanta to wins in four of his last five starts, going 3-1 with a 2.73 ERA in the month of August.

Strider has been at his best at home, where he is 4-1 with a 2.54 ERA this season.

Tonight’s game against the Rockies is the perfect opportunity to start the month of September with a statement performance.

Meanwhile, Colorado has lost each of Chad Kuhl’s past four starts, and he’s allowed at least three earned runs in each of them, lasting no more than five innings in any one of them.

The Braves are up to -405 on the money line at FanDuel right now, and -184 on the run line.

That has me looking at a FanDuel Same Game Parlay option for tonight’s game.

While I’m tempted to bet the over on Strider’s strikeout prop, it might make more sense to lean on Atlanta’s offence in a premium match-up for SGP purposes.

I paired Braves money line with Austin Riley to record 2+ total bases for a FanDuel Same Game Parlay that pays +140.

Hopefully, the Rockies don’t spoil the party the way they did for me late last night.