Morning Coffee: Serena Williams Is Not Done Yet

Serena soars to straight sets victory over Kovinic in New York opener

Serena Williams is not done yet.

With all eyes on Arthur Ashe Stadium last night, the 40-year-old defeated Danka Kovinic in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to improve to 21-0 all-time in opening matches at the US Open.

The six-time US Open winner advanced as a -320 money line favourite at FanDuel.

While Williams dazzled with another memorable performance in her tournament opener, all signs point to what is expected to be a much tougher match-up for her in the second round, including her odds to advance any further at FanDuel.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday August 30th, 2022.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion earned her 45th night victory at the US Open, which is the most by either a male or female player at the US Open since records were first kept in 1980.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Williams is just the fourth woman in the Open Era to win a major match in her teens, 20s, 30s and 40s, joining her sister Venus, Martina Navratilova and Kimiko Date.

Serena Williams defeats Danka Kovinic in the first round of the #USOpen



Williams was -320 to advance at @FanDuelCanada. #SerenaWilliams



pic.twitter.com/uwjzPRoxh1 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 30, 2022

Can she do it again versus tougher competition in the second round?

After taking care of business as a -320 favourite in the first round, Williams is +172 to advance any further at FanDuel.

World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit is -210 on the money line.

They’ve never faced each other on the WTA Tour.

Serena Williams will face World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the 2nd round of the US Open.



Her 47 wins over WTA Top-2 players are the most by any woman since the WTA rankings were introduced in 1975.



Serena has won 22 of her last 24 matches vs WTA Top-2 players dating back to 2007. pic.twitter.com/ylMXOgytMq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2022

While I suggested in yesterday’s column that I’d be looking for the opportunity to fade Serena after the first round, I’m not exactly rushing to bet that number with Kontaveit this morning.

Meanwhile, we didn’t see much of an adjustment to Williams’ odds to win the US Open title at FanDuel.

Oprah narrated a tribute video to Serena ❤️ #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rx2qCeVymF — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2022

Williams was +4800 to win the title prior to her first-round match.

She’s +4500 to win the title at FanDuel this morning.

Watching Serena play tennis legit makes me want to cry. It’s a performance. it’s art, it’s excellence, it’s poise, it’s an experience, it is EVERYTHING!!!! Rooting so hard for every single point — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 29, 2022

While I’m looking forward to watching Serena face Kontaveit on Wednesday, I’m not eager to bet on her next match or the US Open outright winner market at FanDuel at this point.

Pujols’ Pursuit Of 700 Continues

While Serena was taking care of business at the US Open, Albert Pujols hit 694th career home run as the Cardinals rolled to a 13-4 win over the Chicago Cubs.

No. 694 for Albert Pujols! 🔥



Pujols to hit a home run +350 💰



(🎥 @MLB)



pic.twitter.com/nQyMoKMI07 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 30, 2022

After hitting just seven home runs through the first four months of the season, Pujols has hit eight home runs in the month of August alone.

He’s now two shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most in MLB history and six shy of 700 home runs for his career.

Albert Pujols hit his 694th career HR off of Ross Detwiler.



It was the 450th different pitcher that Pujols has homered off of in his career, passing Barry Bonds for the most all-time. pic.twitter.com/A3tYGrtnzj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season in Los Angeles.

Aaron Judge is the 3rd Yankee to record multiple 50-HR seasons, joining Babe Ruth (4) & Mickey Mantle (2).



Judge is also the first Yankees player with 50 HR before September since Roger Maris (51) in 1961. pic.twitter.com/WRSSjfuwnP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 30, 2022

However, Shohei Ohtani also went deep with his 29th of the season as the Angels beat the New York Yankees 4-3 to push their win streak to four in a row.

This photo of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout may just be the sickest photo of all time 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fWBFqU7Pl3 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 30, 2022

After MLB underdogs produced a winning record in each of the previous two days, the favourites responded somewhat as they held a 5-3 edge in Monday’s games.

FanDuel Same Game Parlay Best Bet For Tuesday

Considering how fired up I was to build off a 5-0 run to close out last week with my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday, the fact that Tony Gonsolin was scratched due to injury was more than a little disappointing.

The Dodgers are so good they told Tony Gonsolin to take the night off and enjoy some time on Ocean Drive. I’m going to need to look elsewhere for a new @FanDuelCanada best bet. @TSN_Edge https://t.co/wEq2SzSpr6 #GamblingTwitter https://t.co/AiyRD2W1lS — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) August 29, 2022

While the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the Miami Marlins even without him, I didn’t get a chance to extend my win streak in this column with the pick.

I’m still feeling good after I cashed with the St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 and the Milwaukee Brewers -1.5, but it’s time to get back to work with a couple of FanDuel Best Bets this morning to pick up where I left off on Friday.

First, I’m going to build a FanDuel Same Game Parlay around the biggest mismatch of the day on paper.

The Atlanta Braves have been one of the hottest teams in baseball of late, and they should be motivated to get back on track following a tough loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night when they face the worst road teams in the majors in the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is a miserable 19-42 on the road this season.

On the flip side, Atlanta is 42-24 at home.

The Braves have won 14 of their past 16 games against opponents other than the Cardinals.

Tonight, they’ll turn to Max Fried, who is 12-4 with a 2.52 ERA this season.

Atlanta is up to -390 on the money line at this point, so we will need to get creative in order to capitalize on this match-up.

Austin Riley has been on an absolute tear, so I’ll lean on him and Fried to deliver tonight in order to get some value building an SGP around the Braves.

I’ll take Braves -1.5 -166, Fried 5+ strikeouts and Riley to record 2+ total bases at +302 as my FanDuel Same Game Parlay.

Remember, we’ll have to wait for the lineups to be confirmed tonight before we lock that SGP bet in.

In the meantime, I’ll lock in Braves -1.5 -166 right now.

Finally, I like the Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 -113 against the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins have struggled to generate anything offensively in recent weeks, a trend that continued in last night’s 3-2 loss to the Dodgers even though they didn’t have to face Gonsolin.

Now they will have to face Shane McClanahan, who despite no longer being in contention for the AL Cy Young, is coming off a strong performance after giving up just four hits over six shutout innings in a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Jesus Lazardo hasn’t been bad at all for Miami, but the Rays are coming off a 12-4 win over the Boston Red Sox and have scored eight runs or more in four of their past six games.

Tampa Bay’s push to the playoffs is in full swing and will continue after their two-game set against the Marlins with their next 14 games against the Yankees, Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

After a day off, I think the Rays will be dialed in tonight and score more than enough runs to win this game by 2+ runs.

Rays -1.5 -114, Braves -1.5 -166 and the FanDuel Same Game Parlay with the Braves -1.5, Fried 5+ K’s and Riley 2+ total bases are my FanDuel Best Bets for Tuesday.