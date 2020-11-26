Morning Coffee: Settling in for an NFL doubleheader On TSN

A special Happy Thanksgiving to everybody celebrating today.

While this year’s plans might be a little different than in years past, I hope that you can enjoy some good food and find the time to relax.

We won’t get the three-course meal we were promised by the NFL, but we still get a doubleheader on TSN.

Make sure you set your fantasy lineups on time.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Nov. 26, 2020.

Thanksgiving Thursday Football

First up this afternoon (12:30 p.m. ET), we get Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans (-3) visiting the Detroit Lions.

Betting favourites have won 11 of the past 12 Thanksgiving day games dating back to 2016, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that trend continued.

The Lions have lost three straight on Thanksgiving and are just 3-9 straight up in their past 12 games on this annual holiday.

With the total set at 51.5, there are only three other games on the board for this week with a higher projected score.

Ready to do a different type of passing for Thanksgiving this year!

#HOUvsDET: 11:30 a.m. on CBS or the Texans App pic.twitter.com/7l9dNOIGif — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 26, 2020

I’ll be hoping for a lot of points as I start Watson in one of my fantasy leagues and Will Fuller in another. This should be an ideal matchup for that tandem.

Can Cowboys Capitalize?

In the late game (4:30 p.m. ET), we get a battle for first place in the NFC East.

It’s absolutely remarkable that despite everything that has gone wrong for them through the first 11 weeks of the regular season, the Cowboys are still in contention for a division title and a playoff spot.

Can they capitalize at home versus Washington?

Dallas is 4-5 straight up but just 1-8 against the spread in Thanksgiving games dating back to 2011.

The Cowboys are also an NFL-worst 2-8 against the spread this season, but I can understand why there is some optimism that they can beat Washington following last week’s upset win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Steelers Forced To Wait

While the Texans, Lions, Cowboys and Washington play their Thursday games as scheduled, the Pittsburgh Steelers are forced to wait until at least Sunday for their rematch with the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL rescheduled that game for the weekend due to several positive COVID-19 tests for Ravens players.

Several Steelers players took to social media to express their displeasure, which is completely warranted considering this is the second time this season that they’ve had their schedule changed ahead of an important game.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

What a joke.... — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020

Pittsburgh is still the No. 1 seed in the AFC at 10-0. The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) are right behind them in the standings, so the Steelers can’t afford to slip up with only one first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage on the line.

As for us fans, it certainly would have been nice to finish off a little Thanksgiving dessert with what was supposed to be the main event of the evening.

Nonetheless, I’m just happy with what we do have.

Enjoy the games everybody!