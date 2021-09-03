Morning Coffee: Shapovalov, Andreescu cruise into third round At US Open

Shapo rolls in straight sets to move to third round

Four Canadians are moving on to the third round in singles action at the US Open.

The competition is about to get a little more difficult for each of them.

Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu joined Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez in the third round with wins on Day 4.

Shapovalov cruised to a 7-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Roberto Carballés Baena as a -1700 favourite.

Andreescu scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Lauren Davis at -375.

After back-to-back wins as heavy favourites, Shapovalov and Andreescu will each face tougher competition when they return to the court on Saturday.

First up, Auger-Aliassime and Fernandez will attempt to beat the odds on Day 5.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

US Open Futures

Fernandez draws a monumental challenge in the third round in a date with the defending champion Naomi Osaka.

Osaka is a massive favourite at -710. Fernandez is currently +490 to shock the world with an upset.

For as impressive as Fernandez has looked, Osaka has been dominant on the hard courts, and the expectation is that will continue this evening.

🍁 Canadian fans are going to need a second screen on Friday night 📺💻📱



7 pm ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium

🇯🇵 Naomi Osaka 🆚 🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez



7 pm ET at Louis Armstrong Stadium

🇨🇦 Felix Auger-Aliassime 🆚 🇪🇸 Roberto Bautista Agut#USOpen 3rd round matches — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 2, 2021

Osaka remains the second choice to win the women’s singles title behind Ashleigh Barty. However, Osaka’s odds to repeat have shortened from +600 to +380 following her first two wins, which isn’t very far behind Barty at +340.

As for Andreescu, her odds to win the tournament shortened from +2900 to +2400 following her win over Davis.

Bianca’s answer to this was fun but also super sweet. Moms are the best.



🎥: @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/XCGiU4gkGP — Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) September 3, 2021

While she received a small bump, it’s still worth noting that Andreescu has longer odds to win the women’s singles title now than she did at the start of the tournament when she was listed at +2200.

Andreescu opened at -350 for her third-round match with Greet Minnen.

On the men’s side, Auger-Aliassime will likely be a small underdog when he meets Roberto Bautista Agut later today. As of this morning, Bautista Agut is -120 to advance.

Meanwhile, after cruising to back-to-back wins, Shapovalov opened -190 for his third-round match with Lloyd Harris.

Shapovalov remains the seventh choice to win the men’s singles title at +4500.

Novak Djokovic remains the obvious favourite at -160. Djokovic opened -4000 to beat Kei Nishikori in the third round.

Buckeyes win, cover in opener

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes opened their season with a big win on the road on Thursday night.

The Buckeyes trailed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 14-10 at the half but outscored them 35-17 the rest of the way for the 45-31 win.

C.J. Stroud, who opened the season at +1400 to win the Heisman Trophy, threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Ohio State covered as a 13.5-point favourite, although a couple of books had the number as high as 14.5 at kickoff, which led to a middle opportunity for anybody tracking it.

The total went over 62.5.

Ryan Day improved to 16-0 in Big Ten play and 24-2 overall as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

Ohio State is now 6-1 against the spread in Big Ten road games under Day.

Next up for the Buckeyes, a home date with No. 11 Oregon on Sept. 11.

Only two of the four top-25 teams in action on Thursday night covered, including Ohio State.

No. 22 Coastal Carolina covered as a 33-point favourite in a 52-14 win over The Citadel. However, Utah couldn’t get there as a 29-point favourite in a 40-17 win over Weber State. No. 25 Arizona State beat Southern Utah 41-14 as a 44.5-point favourite.

Looking forward to tonight, No. 10 North Carolina will visit Virginia Tech in an ACC showdown with major implications.

𝙂 𝘼 𝙈 𝙀 𝘿 𝘼 𝙔 🔜🐏🏈@uncfootball heads to Blacksburg to open the season

🆚 » Virginia Tech

📍 » Blacksburg, Va.

⏰ » 6pm

📺 » ESPN #GoHeels x #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/TK9gkPriKA — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) September 3, 2021

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the fourth choice to win the Heisman Trophy at +1400.

However, Howell lost his top two wide receivers and his top two running backs from last season and playing a conference road game in front of a hostile crowd is by no means an easy task for a season opener.

Virginia Tech has covered in four straight home games against the Tar Heels. North Carolina is currently a 6.5-point favourite.

You can watch that game on TSN2 tonight.

Cantlay maintains lead at TOUR Championship

As the top seed in the FedEx Cup, Patrick Cantlay opened the TOUR Championship with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau.

At the end of the opening round, he remained two shots up on his top competition, although it was Jon Rahm who had moved in to the second position.

Last 12 rounds on TOUR for @Patrick_Cantlay:



67

66

66

63

66

68

69

67

68

67

69

67



🧊 pic.twitter.com/eLfzBvmjUu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2021

Cantlay opened with a three-under 67 to keep his hold on the pole position.

While he remains out front, Rahm remains the betting favourite to win the TOUR Championship after he shot a 65 on Thursday.

Heading into the second round, Rahm is +180 while Cantlay is +220 to win the tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a 69 in the first round, is the third choice to win the TOUR Championship at +1000.

Justin Thomas (+1600), Harris English (+1800) and Viktor Hovland (+2000) round out the contenders with the shortest odds heading into the second round.

MLB favourites bounce back

It was a light slate in the majors, but MLB favourites went 6-1 on Thursday to bounce back from a rare off night on Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox (+150) upset the Tampa Bay Rays for the second night in a row in the lone upset.

Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in a game that closed as a pick’em.

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 as a -160 favourite, but there’s more to that story.

Congrats to the #CaesarsSportsbook bettors who took the Phillies to win Live including:



▪️$5,000 at +300 for a $15,000 win

▪️ $499 at +575 for a $2,869.25 win

▪️ $500 at +450 for a $2,250 win

▪️ $100 at +1600 for a $1,600 win#WinLikeACaesar https://t.co/3rdOyxOkeS — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 2, 2021

Philadelphia trailed Washington 6-0 in the sixth inning and was as high as +2500 to win live.

The Phillies rallied with three runs in the sixth and four runs in the eighth to pull out the 7-6 win.

That was a big win for #GamblingTwitter, which was all over Philly live.

Shout-out to everybody who recommended the Phillies live.