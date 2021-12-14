Well, we certainly aren’t going to win them all.

But looking back at my recommendations over the past three days, it’s kind of funny how things played out.

In a week in which NFL favourites went 12-2 straight up and 11-3 against the spread, I bet the two favourites that lost.

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons as a 2.5-point favourite on Sunday.

Then last night, the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a game in which they closed as a 3.5-point favourite after several Rams were forced to miss the game after entering the Reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

My NFL best bet featured in our weekend column cashed and I’ve gone a combined 16-6 with the plays that I’ve tweeted out over the past three days.

Still, the fact that two of those losses just happen to be the only two NFL favourites that lost in Week 14 brought a smile to my face.

That’s betting on the NFL.

Short-handed Rams upset Cardinals

As mentioned, the Rams beat the Cardinals 30-23 on Monday Night Football – one of only two upsets across the NFL in Week 14.

#NFL Monday Night Football:



Zach Ertz O 40.5 Receiving ✅

Zach Ertz Anytime TD +220 🗑

James Conner Anytime TD -125 ✅

Sony Michel O 69.5 Rushing ✅

Van Jefferson O 54.5 Receiving ✅

Cardinals -2 (now -3) 🗑



4-2 on MNF - 15-6 for Week 14!#GamblingTwitter @TSN_Edge https://t.co/6pkWOHKUwe — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) December 14, 2021

Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns for his first win on Monday Night Football since 2017.

Cooper Kupp had 13 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

.@CooperKupp has now topped 90+ receiving yards in 9 straight games, tying Hall of Famer Michael Irvin in 1995 and new teammate Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 for the longest such streak in the last 70 seasons — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 14, 2021

The over 7.5 catches, over 98.5 receiving yards and the anytime touchdown for Kupp all cashed.

As of this morning, Kupp is now a co-favourite to win AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year at +150, along with Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

22 men giving everything they got, every snap, for 60 minutes. Respect. Unreal game. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 14, 2021

Odell Beckham found the end zone for the third straight game, finishing with six catches for 77 yards and a score.

Van Jefferson scored a 52-yard touchdown and finished with 58 yards to go over 54.5 receiving yards.

Sony Michel ran for 79 yards on 20 carries, going over 69.6 rushing yards to cash on that prop.

With the win, L.A.’s playoff chances improved to 99 per cent, as per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray threw for 383 yards, but also threw two costly interceptions that we can point to as the biggest difference in the outcome.

3 teams tied at the top of each conference.



Fun four weeks ahead 🍿 pic.twitter.com/nkdt74zflu — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2021

After last night’s loss, the Cardinals are just one game up on the Rams for first place in the NFC West.

Arizona is still -750 to win its division. L.A. is +550 to finish first in the NFC West.

Cavaliers extend remarkable cover streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.5) beat the Miami Heat 105-94 on Monday night to extend their win streak to four in a row.

More impressive, is the fact that Cleveland has now covered in a remarkable 12 straight games dating back to Nov. 22.

That run includes two straight up wins over Miami, one over the Chicago Bulls and one over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Cavaliers, which opened the season at +1800 to make the playoffs, are sitting comfortably in fourth in the Eastern Conference right now at 17-12.

Before last night’s game tipped off, our NBA analyst Wesley Cheng took a deeper dive into the streak that has made Cleveland a darling among basketball bettors this season.

Kevin Love scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading the Cavaliers (-5.5) to a 105-94 win over Miami and a 12th straight cover! ICYMI, @chengwesley explained earlier how Cleveland has suddenly become the darlings of the NBA betting community. https://t.co/JIa4B4CraI pic.twitter.com/3tdTIR9vVU — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 14, 2021

Next up for the Cavaliers, is a home date with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors (-4.5) beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-101 on Monday night.

Toronto has won two in a row and four of its last five, covering in all four wins.

The Raptors are back in action tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry hit five three-point shots as the Golden State Warriors (-195 ML) beat the Indiana Pacers 102-100 but failed to cover as a 4.5-point favourite.

Stephen Curry is a magician 🪄 pic.twitter.com/QmFnvb83fs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 14, 2021

Curry, who is now two three-point field goals shy of breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record, will get another chance to do so tonight when the Warriors visit the New York Knicks.

McDavid, Matthews set to clash on TSN

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews will go head-to-head tonight on TSN when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Edmonton Oilers.

As of this morning, Toronto is a -130 favourite.

Happy Holidays from our NHL family to yours. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kJrs2WkZfe — NHL (@NHL) December 13, 2021

While it’s always appointment television when McDavid and Matthews go head-to-head, Leon Draisaitl has emerged as the third wheel to watch this season.

Draisaitl, who was +2300 to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP on opening night, is now the second choice to win that award at +400.

McDavid remains the favourite to win the Hart at +125, while Matthews is the fourth choice at +2000.

.@reporterchris on Leafs Breakfast: McDavid vs Matthews, Leafs deadline plans and NHLer going to the Olympics https://t.co/Hm0kMxozC9 — First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo (@FirstUp1050) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Draisaitl’s odds to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goal scorer have also shortened from +700 to +200.

He’s now the favourite ahead of Alex Ovechkin (+380), Matthews (+425) and McDavid (+500).

We will have plenty of coverage tonight leading up to puck drop, including asking “Mystic Mike” Mike Johnson how he thinks tonight’s game will play out.

Make sure you check back in later today for MJ’s best bets for tonight’s game.