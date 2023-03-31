Morning Coffee: South Carolina A Heavy Favourite To Complete Perfect Season At FanDuel

The stage is set for the NCAA women’s basketball Final Four tonight in Dallas.

The last time that city hosted the women’s Final Four, South Carolina won its first title in program history.

Tonight, the Gamecocks will look to book another trip to the final with a chance to make tournament history with two more wins.

South Carolina can become just the fourth program ever to win back-to-back national titles.

The Gamecocks would become the fifth program to secure three national championships overall.

If they complete the perfect season, South Carolina would become just the 10th undefeated national champion all-time.

As someone who seriously considered betting on the Gamecocks to win the tournament at -180 before it started, I certainly wish that I had placed that wager now.

Of course, that would change if Iowa could somehow pull off the upset tonight.

That said, I’m not banking on the Hawkeyes pulling off the outright win as an 11.5-point underdog.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday March 31st, 2023.

South Carolina A Heavy Favourite To Complete Perfect Season At FanDuel

South Carolina is currently a -800 money line favourite at FanDuel this morning.

That number means that if you want to win $100 betting on the Gamecocks to win tonight’s game at FanDuel, you’d have to risk $800.

The best of the best know 🗣 pic.twitter.com/QyJjTX2YLK — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 30, 2023

All four teams still standing in this year’s women’s Final Four are a three-seed or better.

That said, South Carolina is still an overwhelming favourite.

The Gamecocks are -290 to win the national title at FanDuel, which is a testament to just how dominant this team has looked over the past two seasons.

LSU is the second choice to win the title at +600, followed by Iowa at +850 and Virginia Tech at +900.

Brea Beal came to South Carolina and excelled on defense. Now as a senior, @QueenBrea_1's tough defensive game has elevated to include an equally impressive offensive presence as @GamecockWBB play for back-to-back national titles.#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/8xbEfnDClg — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 31, 2023

LSU is currently a 1.5-point favourite for tonight’s other women’s semi-final.

Meanwhile on the men’s side, there isn’t a single top-three seed still standing entering Saturday night’s Final Four games.

Three of the four remaining teams could be found at 50-to-1 or longer to win the national championship at FanDuel before the start of the Round of 64.

UCONN remains the favourite to win it all at -130.

The Huskies are a 5.5-point favourite for Saturday’s Final Four showdown with Miami.

San Diego State is a 2.5-point in the other semi-final against Florida Atlantic.

March Madness favourites are 40-20 straight up and 32-28 against the spread in this tournament.

While the over came alive in the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight, the under still leads with a 37-23 record for the tournament.

Streaking Oilers Close In On Pacific Division Lead

The Edmonton Oilers were 10-to-1 to win the Pacific Division at FanDuel heading into Tuesday night’s games.

After back-to-back regulation wins over the Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton is down to +190 to win the division at FanDuel this morning.

Stuart Skinner turned aside all 43 shots he faced for the shutout to deliver a devastating blow to my fantasy hockey team in the championship round and propel the Oilers to a 2-0 win over the Kings last night.

With the San Jose Sharks pulling off the upset win over the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime as a +150 money line underdog, Edmonton is just two points back of Vegas for first place in the Pacific with one more game played.

The Oilers are the hottest team in the NHL right now with three straight wins and an 8-0-1 record over their previous nine games.

Edmonton is still +1300 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

THAT'S A 43 SAVE SHUTOUT FOR STUART SKINNER 😤 pic.twitter.com/nIOANz1otF — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 31, 2023

Elsewhere, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 as a +180 money line underdog at FanDuel.

It was the Red Wings’ second notable upset in a row after they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins as a +152 ML underdog on Tuesday night.

The Penguins bounced back last night with a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators to maintain their one-point lead over the Florida Panthers for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot with a game in hand.

Love thy goaltender 💛



"BEST OF THE YEAR" pic.twitter.com/WoecYh82vB — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 31, 2023

Pittsburgh is -290 to make the playoffs and +215 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

Florida is +160 to make and -210 to miss the playoffs.

The Ottawa Senators, which took care of business with a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers last night, are still +2600 to make the playoffs and -6000 to miss the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

NHL favourites went 9-2 straight up with Detroit and San Jose pulling off the two upsets.

Blue Jays Outlast Cardinals For Win In Season Opener

The Toronto Blue Jays looked like they were going to cruise to a win over the St. Louis Cardinals in their season opener when they took a 4-1 lead through two innings.

However, the Cardinals rallied back in a high-scoring game to nearly pull off the comeback win before the Blue Jays ultimate prevailed with a 10-9 win thanks to two runs in the ninth inning.

The Blue Jays (-106 ML) open the 2023 MLB season with a 10-9 win over the Cardinals! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GX3Q9W51ov — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 31, 2023

George Springer went 5-of-6 from the plate with four runs.

Bo Bichette went 4-of-6 with two runs and an RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-of-4 with three RBI.

While there might be questions about the starting pitching, Toronto’s lineup is absolutely loaded.

You can still find the Blue Jays at +600 to win the American League pennant and +1200 to win the World Series at FanDuel this morning.

MLB favourites went 8-6 on Opening Day at FanDuel.

Toronto has the day off on Friday before resuming its three-game set against the Cardinals this weekend.