Aaron Rodgers has landed in Wisconsin.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers have offered concessions in order to ensure their MVP quarterback returns for at least this season, and the two sides are now close to an agreement.

It’s been a rollercoaster off-season for Packers’ fans, culminating with a 72-hour stretch dominated by rumors that Rodgers seriously considered retirement. Then news broke on Monday afternoon that a deal was in place to ensure he would go back to Green Bay this season.

The Packers are one of several teams that will have veterans report to camp today.

The fact that management in Green Bay was able to get something done with Rodgers just in time for the start of camp is yet another reminder that there is only so much stock we can put into rumors and reports, regardless of how dominant an off-season narrative becomes.

It’s also a reminder of what to do and what not to do when betting NFL futures.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 27, 2021.

A lesson In NFL futures

Full disclosure: I’ve never been a big fan of NFL futures.

In most instances, the value isn’t good enough to lock up significant capital for months on end.

Maybe that’s why I brushed it off when so many handicappers were talking about getting value betting on the Minnesota Viking to win the NFC North.

The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Sure, +360 is a pretty good price to get Minnesota at to win the division if Rodgers is out.

I get it. The Vikings are improved, on paper. And if Rodgers retired or forced his way out of Green Bay, Minnesota would become the favourite to win the division.

Still, there was never a guarantee that Rodgers wasn’t coming back. And even if he didn’t, am I really willing to invest in Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, regardless of how bad that division is?

Now, there are always exceptions to the rule. Because there was a Packers’ future that I did like: under 12 wins.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers has officially landed in Green Bay. Here he is in the plane and being escorted out of the airport.



This will be Rodgers’ 17th season with the Green Bay #Packers. Could this be his last? pic.twitter.com/jOv2uo9zJ1 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 27, 2021

On the heels of a 13-3 season, sportsbooks set Green Bay’s win total at 12 for a 17-game season.

For me, that number seemed a little high regardless of whether or not Rodgers would return.

If he didn’t return, the under is a lock. If he did return, there’s still a pretty good chance that the Packers can’t get back to 13 wins.

If they go 11-6, then the under hits. If they go 12-5, then it’s a push. There’s no reason to look at any other team but the Packers.

To that point, if you faded the Rodgers retirement narrative and bet Green Bay to win the division you have to feel good.

The Packers went from +140 to -150 to win the NFC North. They also went from +2800 to +1500 to win the Super Bowl.

On the flip side, the Vikings went from +140 to +250 to win the NFC North.

Rodgers went from +2000 to +1000 to win MVP – only Patrick Mahomes has shorter odds (+500).

With Aaron Rodgers expected to return to the Packers, here are the updated NFL MVP odds. Only Patrick Mahomes has shorter odds to win the award. Rodgers will be seeking his 4th NFL MVP. pic.twitter.com/UMK4IPZRWs — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 26, 2021

So here we are. After all of the talk about what would happen next, Rodgers is headed back to Green Bay for one more championship run.

One last dance, if you will.

Blue Jays drop another division game

The Toronto Blue Jays have the talent to contend for a playoff spot. The problem is that they can’t figure out how to win division games.

The Boston Red Sox (-140) rallied with two runs in the eighth inning to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Your 2021 Boston Red Sox with back to back 8th inning comebacks against the Yankees and Blue Jays for the first time since 2018 against also the Yankees and Blue Jays. — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) July 27, 2021

The Red Sox, which lead the AL East at 62-39, improved to 28-13 versus division opponents.

Toronto, which is now 10.5 games back of Boston, is now 21-25 versus division opponents and 49-47 overall.

The Blue Jays have now dropped five of their past six overall, including an 0-3 mark versus the Red Sox over that span.

Toronto is still 4.5 games back of an AL wild-card spot.

With the MLB trade deadline this week, the Blue Jays could certainly use some help as soon as possible.

Regardless of what they do at the deadline, this team won’t make the playoffs unless they can figure out how to get some positive results against AL East opponents.

NBA draft prep

With the 2021 NBA Draft set for Thursday night, there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding how the top of the board will play out.

The first-overall pick appears to be a lock. Cade Cunningham is -8000 to be the first name called.

After that, it’s wide open.

The Toronto Raptors are set to pick fourth overall.

Our TSN Edge basketball analyst Wesley Cheng took a closer look at the odds for some potential options for Toronto at No. 4.

From @TSN_Edge: Part of what makes the #NBADraft so much fun to watch is seeing where all the players end up landing after so much speculation on possible draft orders...@chengwesley with the odds of who goes where, including options for the Raptors: https://t.co/hlHDUnQjTA pic.twitter.com/SzZhQwg495 — SportsCentre (@SportsCentre) July 26, 2021

Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley to go 1-2-3 in that exact order is currently -200, which would leave Jalen Suggs for the Raptors to take if they want him.

Fingers crossed it happens.