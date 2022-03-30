The Winnipeg Jets are three points out of a playoff spot with 15 games left on their schedule.

The Vancouver Canucks are four points out with 14 games to go.

Neither team can afford a loss tonight.

The Jets, which have won eight of their last 11 to claw their way back into contention, are a -160 favourite on the road against the Buffalo Sabres.

Meanwhile, Vancouver has trended in the opposite direction, dropping eight of its last 11, including a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The Canucks are a short -115 home favourite for the rematch against the Blues tonight.

While Winnipeg and Vancouver are on the outside looking in, the Edmonton Oilers should have just as much urgency heading into tonight’s date with the Los Angeles Kings.

Edmonton is three points up on the Vegas Golden Knights and the playoff cut-off line with 15 games to go.

The Oilers, which are a -205 favourite for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, can’t afford to let their foot off the gas in a potential Western Conference playoff first-round preview.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, March 30th, 2022.

NHL West Playoff Race Heats Up

While the Jets are a road favourite for tonight’s game, nobody is overlooking a Buffalo squad that has played much better of late as well.

The Sabres rallied from down 4-0 to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night.

Buffalo is 8-1-2 over its last 11 games dating back to March 2nd.

That remarkable run includes some notable upsets along the way.

On March 2nd, the Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 as a +320 underdog.

On March 13th, Buffalo beat Toronto again 5-2 as a +250 underdog.

Then on March 18th, the Sabres beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 in overtime as a +350 underdog.

Of their eight wins in March, Buffalo has been +175 or longer in seven of them.

"We look at it in that we have to win tomorrow. It has to stay in our focus. You hope you're going to get help along the way, but you have to win your own games."



Dave Lowry on the challenges of making a playoff push, Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola, and more.



WATCH 🔽 pic.twitter.com/AV2j9aWnYR — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 29, 2022

The Sabres are currently a +135 underdog for tonight’s game against the Jets.

It’s also worth mentioning the total for tonight’s game has climbed from 6 to 6.5. Meanwhile, St. Louis had dropped five of six before a 4-1 win over Vancouver on Monday night.

"They had a better start than we did...We play them again in two nights, and we’re going to put forth a better effort then."



🗣️ J.T. Miller speaks post-game#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/yW7iYwmPhD — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 29, 2022

The Blues will visit the Canucks, Oilers and Flames on their current three-game trip.

St. Louis opened as the favourite for tonight’s game against Vancouver, but smart money has come in on the Canucks to bounce back on home ice.

If they don’t, Vancouver will have won just three of its last 11 games entering a back-to-back set against the Golden Knights.

Oilers ready to welcome familiar face Todd McLellan on Wednesday following his milestone night behind the bench: https://t.co/ymylQGpT1d#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/k1On6SVqpL — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the NHL awards futures spotlight will be on Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid tonight against the Kings.

Draisaitl, who has seven goals in his last four games, is one back of Auston Matthews for the NHL lead after Matthews scored his 49th of the season in a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

McDavid, who is riding his second 10-game point streak of the season, is two points up on Draisaitl in the Art Ross Trophy race.

The Kings: 81 points, 14 games to play.

The #Oilers: 79 points, 15 games to play.



In terms of playoff implications, tomorrow night is a biggie. https://t.co/VWCDr9po3t — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 29, 2022

McDavid is also the third choice to win the Hart Trophy at +450, behind Matthews (+170) and Igor Shesterkin (+400).

Shesterkin stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Rangers’ netminder remains the frontrunner to win the Vezina Trophy at -400.

New York and Toronto were among the three teams that pulled off upsets in the NHL last night, as favourites went 6-3 on the ice.

The Colorado Avalanche, without Nathan MacKinnon, beat the Flames 2-1 as a +130 underdog in the other NHL upset from Tuesday night.

George Rallies Clippers In Return; Lakers Slide Continues Paul George scored a game-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from down 25 points to beat the Utah Jazz 121-115 on Tuesday night.

Paul George over 17.5 points in his return 💰

Clippers -1 💰

Beat Utah 121-115 after trailing by 25 in the 3rd quarter ✅



What a night for the Clippers!



(🎥:@LAClippers)



pic.twitter.com/A34fhRiZgV — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 30, 2022

George, who had missed three months of action, went 10-of-20 from the field to help the Clippers snap a five-game slide.

For what it’s worth, the Clippers are 55-to-1 to win the NBA championship as the 12th choice on the board.

Meanwhile, things went from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Lakers, which failed to cover as a 12-point underdog in a 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to cash the overs on his player props.

Luka Doncic needed 25 minutes to cash his triple-double (+370) prop against the Lakers tonight. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/lDK9Ah23ov — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) March 30, 2022

Malik Monk led the way for LA with 28 points, as the Lakers dropped their third in a row to fall to 5-16 dating back to February 8th.

LA is now tied with the San Antonio Spurs for 10th in the Western Conference standings.

As of now, the Lakers won't make the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/Pfg4AizAiA — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2022

As of this morning, the Lakers are +165 to make the play-in tournament.

The Spurs are -290 to get into the play-in. Next up for the Lakers, a trip to Utah to face the same Jazz team that just blew a 25-point lead to the Clippers.

That’s another game that could get ugly for LA. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 107-94.

Tonight DeMar DeRozan had his 26th 30-point game of the season, the most by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan in 1997-98.



In fact, the only Bulls player with more 30-point games in a season than DeRozan is Jordan. pic.twitter.com/wtd2v47n15 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2022

The Bulls are now a half-game up on the Toronto Raptors for fifth in the Eastern Conference with one more game played.

The Raptors are back in action tonight on their home floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Toronto is a three-point favourite for tonight’s game.

Just keep swimming, just keep swimming 🆙 pic.twitter.com/Q2XiGwbUr1 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 29, 2022

After tonight, the Raptors will play four of their final six games against opponents that are currently 10th or lower in their conference standings.

On March 11th, Toronto was -190 to make the playoffs. As of this morning, the Raptors are now -4000 to make the playoffs.