McVay called a 'masterclass' final drive for Rams, Burrow shows glimpse of what's to come

The Los Angeles Rams went all-in to win Super Bowl 56.

Despite several key injuries and obstacles along the way, the Rams did just enough to win it all on Sunday night.

Nearly 11 months after the blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick, Stafford led a 15-play, game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to earn his first Super Bowl ring.

There’s no way he could have done it without Cooper Kupp, who finished a remarkable season on a high note with a brilliant fourth quarter to earn Super Bowl MVP.

With the game on the line, the running game not working, and Odell Beckham Jr. watching from the sideline, Stafford and Kupp went to work.

In the end, that tandem had just enough left in the tank to deliver one final game-winning TD drive to clinch a championship.

Stafford, Kupp shine in Super Bowl 56

The Rams opened at +2000 to win the Super Bowl. They were +1500 to win it all entering Week 1 of the regular season.

While they got as low as +650 entering Week 9, an inconsistent stretch in the middle of the year led to L.A. being available at +1000 or longer to win the title throughout most of December and January.

Anyone holding a Rams’ Super Bowl futures ticket had to sweat it out until the final minute last night.

After leading for most of the first half, Los Angeles fell behind 20-13 less than five minutes into the third quarter and remained behind until Stafford found Kupp for the game-winning touchdown with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Stafford, who was clearly banged up after taking a low hit that twisted his leg in the wrong direction, went 26-of-40 for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

If you bet the over on his pass attempts, pass yards, touchdowns, and interceptions props, you cashed.

Meanwhile, Kupp stayed under 8.5 receptions and 103.5 receiving yards with eight catches for 92 yards, but he was dominant on the game-winning drive, capping it off with his second touchdown of the night.

Stafford went 4-for-4 for 39 yards and the winning score throwing to Kupp on that final drive.

Kupp also managed to draw a couple of critical flags and converted a fourth-down run for a first down to keep L.A.’s Super Bowl hopes alive.

After delivering as the Rams’ MVP throughout the entire regular season and playoffs, Kupp was the difference again on the game’s biggest stage.

Cooper Kupp's full season (21 games):



* 178 catches, 2,425 yards, 22 TD

* NFL regular season receiving triple crown

* Unanimous All-Pro

* Most catches in a single postseason (33)

* NFL Offensive Player of the Year

* Super Bowl MVP



One of the greatest individual seasons ever. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 14, 2022

I saw Kupp anywhere from +500 to +700 to win MVP in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday afternoon, I recommended Kupp at +600 to win Super Bowl MVP.

Stafford is the obvious MVP favourite, but Kupp was their MVP all season. If he delivers again on the biggest stage to cap off a remarkable year, and Stafford either makes a couple of mistakes or isn't very productive with his other options, then why not Kupp for MVP at 6-to-1? — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. was well on his way to over 5.5 catches and 62.5 receiving yards two catches for 52 yards before going down with a knee injury in the second quarter.

Beckham to score the first touchdown of the game was +800.

Fortunately for him, OBJ still ended the night as a Super Bowl champion.

THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 14, 2022

For what it’s worth, Drake went 2-of-3 on the Super Bowl props he posted to his Instagram earlier in the week, and he more than likely would have gone 3-for-3 if Beckham didn’t get hurt.

On the other side of the football, Joe Burrow went 22-of-33 for 263 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked seven times.

While the under hit on Burrow’s completions (24.5), pass attempts (36.5) and pass yards (276.5) props, the over hit on the receiving yards props for each of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

While L.A. won as a -205 money line favourite, Cincinnati covered as a 4.5-point underdog.

It’s usually a good day for the sports books when the favourite wins but doesn’t cover.

The total stayed under 48.5.

Rams, Bengals among top choices to win Super Bowl 57

While they ultimately fell short on the biggest stage, Burrow and the Bengals sent a message to the rest of the football world that they are ready to contend for years to come.

Cincinnati, which opened as high as 150-to-1 to win the Super Bowl this season, opened as the seventh choice to win it all next year at 21-to-1.

Joe Burrow shares a message after falling to the Rams in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/dMhhwJsVlK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 14, 2022

The two teams that many thought had the best chance to win the Super Bowl out of the AFC this season, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills, opened as co-favourites to win Super Bowl 57 in 2023 at +700.

The Rams are the third choice to win it all at +1200.

Meanwhile, the three teams listed between Los Angeles and Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 futures might surprise some.

The Dallas Cowboys are the fourth choice to win it all at +1200.

The Green Bay Packers are the fifth choice at +1300 with Aaron Rodgers’ status still in doubt.

The San Francisco 49ers, who could turn to second-year quarterback Justin Fields as their starter next season, are +1500 to win Super Bowl 57.

The Baltimore Ravens are listed at the same price as the AFC North rival Bengals at +2100.

The Denver Broncos are +2200, with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts all listed at +2400 to round out the top-14 choices.

While I don’t have a lean on a Super Bowl future just yet, there are two factors that I’ll consider when evaluating that market for Super Bowl 57.

First, which team with all the pieces in place to contend goes all-in to win it all?

That was the case with the Rams this year. It was also the case with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

The second factor I’ll consider is whether there is a long shot with the potential to contend the way that the Bengals did this season.

Cincinnati really was a Cinderella story as a 150-to-1 long shot that made it all the way to Super Bowl 56.

One of the first bets @CaesarsSports took on its odds to win next year's Super Bowl was $5,000 on the Jets at 200/1. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 14, 2022

While there might not be a team at 100-to-1 or longer with a legitimate chance to contend next season, the same would have been thought about the Bengals entering this season.

After Cincinnati’s improbable run, I don’t think any team will be overlooked heading into next year… except maybe the Houston Texans.