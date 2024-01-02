Morning Coffee: Stage is set for epic finale to college football season

​Expected the unexpected in 2024.

Whatever happens next, don’t let it surprise you.

Last night, college football fans wrapped up their New Year’s Day celebrations with a pair of instant classics as both College Football Playoff semi-final games came down to the final play.

In the end, it was the two undefeated teams that remained perfect as No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington are headed to the title game.

Meanwhile, after another captivating week, there is still a lot left to be decided heading into a monumental Week 18 of the NFL season.

Four division titles and five playoff spots will be on the line in the final week of the regular season.

Six teams can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Let’s set the stage for a highly anticipated week of football with a little help from our friends at FanDuel.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday January 2nd, 2023.

Michigan, Washington Set To Meet In College Football Playoff National Championship

No. 1 Michigan found itself in unfamiliar territory versus No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

After trailing for 23 minutes and 29 seconds all season, the Wolverines trailed for 18 minutes and 14 seconds before rallying to beat the Tide in overtime.

Senior running back Blake Corum scored his second touchdown in overtime to give Michigan the lead.

The stage was set for the Wolverines defence to make a goal-line stand and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

JALEN MILROE IS STOPPED ON 4TH DOWN😱



THE WOLVERINES ARE HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 🏆 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/X2x3tPzwqr — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Michigan set a Big Ten single-season record with its 14th win of the season.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy improved to 26-1 all-time in his career as a starter – the third-best record by a starting QB in FBS history.

Dap up Coach Harbaugh if you slung the rock around the field and beat an SEC Champion Alabama team! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HLPQrw90sj — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) January 2, 2024

Next up, Michigan will meet Washington in the championship game.

The Huskies survived a late rally by Texas to book their ticket following another brilliant performance by QB Micheal Penix Jr., who threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns.

Penix Jr. became the first player in Pac-12 history to throw for 4,500 passing yards in consecutive seasons.

He’s the first college quarterback to accomplish that feat since Patrick Mahomes did it in 2015-16.

Penix Jr unconscious with his accuracy man…dime after dime after dime — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 2, 2024

Washington has won 10 straight games by 10 points or fewer – the longest streak by any team since at least 1936.

After a pair of instant classics, the stage is set for an absolutely epic finale, as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the CFP rankings will meet in the title game for the fourth time.

The No. 2 ranked team won each of the previous three such meetings.

Michigan opened -4.5 at FanDuel.

Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite ahead of the National Championship 👀 pic.twitter.com/V9DxVj9ntE — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 2, 2024

However, the Huskies have thrived as an underdog under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Washington is 5-0 straight up as an underdog over the last two seasons, including last night’s win over Texas.

The Huskies could be found as high as 25-to-1 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship entering the conference championship weekend.

Washington is now just one win away from a national title as a +154 moneyline underdog versus Michigan at FanDuel.

The Stage Is Set For A Monumental Week 18 In The NFL

For those keeping track at home, four division titles, five playoff spots and 10 playoff seeds will be determined in the final week of the NFL regular season.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns have booked their playoff spots.

The Ravens are the No. 1 seed and will get a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage.

KINGS OF THE NORTH AND THE #1 SEED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wz4TRZRpJJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2023

The Chiefs are the No. 3 seed and the Browns are the No. 5 seed.

Everything else remains up for grabs.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football to determine the division champion and No. 2 seed.

The Bills are currently a three-point favourite at FanDuel.

Week 18 - Bills at Dolphins:



📍 Hard Rock Stadium

⏲️ 8:20 PM ET (Sunday, January 7)

📺 NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth & Melissa Stark)

📻 Westwood One (Ryan Radtke & Mike Golic) / WGR 550 (Chris Brown, Eric Wood & Sal Capaccio)#LeadingTheCharge pic.twitter.com/y40QMXy5bB — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 2, 2024

Miami has already clinched a playoff spot, while Buffalo will need a little help to qualify for the postseason with a loss.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are tied for first place in the AFC South.

Steve Kornacki breaks down the heated battle for the AFC South division title!



📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/785gZPLtSm — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024

The Colts are a 1.5-point favourite for Saturday night’s showdown with the Texans.

Jacksonville is a 5.5-point favourite at Tennessee.

If the Jaguars win, Saturday’s game between Indianapolis and Houston could decide the final AFC Wild Card.

Meanwhile in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams have all clinched playoff spots.

The 49ers have clinched the No. 1 seed, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage.

The Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in pole position to clinch the East and South division titles, respectively.

Dallas needs a win as a 13.5-point favourite against the Washington Commanders.

Tampa Bay needs a win as a 5.5-point favourite against the Carolina Panthers.

Who will get the final NFC playoff spots? pic.twitter.com/9urYny6Rio — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 2, 2024

The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints are all tied at 8-8.

The Packers can clinch a Wild Card spot with a win, while Seattle and New Orleans need a win and a little help to get in.

With so much still on the line, the stage is set for an absolutely epic conclusion to the NFL regular season.

Whatever happens next, I won’t be surprised by anything.