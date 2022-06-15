Morning Coffee: Stage Is Set For Game 1 Of Stanley Cup Final

Is MacKinnon vs. Stamkos the matchup to watch in the Stanley Cup final?

For the first time in 13 years, the top two preseason favourites to win it all will meet in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Colorado Avalanche, which were +550 to win the Stanley Cup on opening night, have gone wire-to-wire as the favourite.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, which were +650 to win it all on opening night, could be found as high as +2100 to win the Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook when they trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in the first round of the playoffs.

As of this morning, Colorado remains a heavy favourite to win the Stanley Cup Final at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Avalanche are -148 to win Game 1 and -175 to win the series.

The Lightning are +126 to win the opener and +150 to win the Stanley Cup for the third straight season.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022.

Avalanche The Favourite To Win Game 1, Stanley Cup

In the lead-up to the Stanley Cup Final, nobody framed what was on the line for both teams better than Cale Makar.

The Lightning are a team that’s looking to become a dynasty.

The Avalanche are a team that is looking to start a legacy.

“They’re a team that’s looking to become a dynasty and we’re a team that’s looking to start a legacy.” - @Cmakar8



The host @Avalanche are first up on the #StanleyCup Live Media Day Show. Watch now: https://t.co/RkjAU4d0GX pic.twitter.com/jDAEadRpjh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 14, 2022

Here’s what’s on the line tonight: since the Stanley Cup Final moved to a best-of-seven series in 1939, the winner of Game 1 is 62-20 all-time.

However, three of the last four teams to lose Game 1 went on to win the Cup, including most recently Tampa Bay in six against the Dallas Stars in 2020.

This is gonna be good. 👀 #StanleyCup



📺: Game 1 tomorrow at 8p ET on ABC and @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/ACZVZS0tMA — NHL (@NHL) June 14, 2022

There has been some notable movement in terms of the money line odds for tonight’s opener.

Colorado was -164 to win Game 1 on Tuesday morning.

That money line number is down to -148 this morning.

The Lightning to win is down from +136 to +126 over the past 24 hours.

The total hasn’t moved from over 6 -115.

My lean is to the Avalanche in Game 1, but I haven’t bet it yet, and I’m in no rush to do it as bettors rush to bet on Tampa Bay at plus-money.

Colorado to win in 5 and Colorado to win in 7 remain the top choices in FanDuel’s correct score market this morning, with both options at +410.

The #StanleyCup Final begins tomorrow night!



Who's coming out on top? 🏆🤔 pic.twitter.com/hGrwhbvXUb — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 14, 2022

The Avalanche to win in 6 is +440.

Tampa Bay to win in 6 is +540, while Tampa to win in 7 is +590.

I’m already invested in the Avalanche to beat the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final from a bet that I placed in the first round, and I didn’t rush to hedge my position when Tampa Bay clinched the Eastern Conference title.

Meanwhile, FanDuel has also published a wide range of specials for the Stanley Cup Final, including one special that I bet in the Western Conference Final, which I’m looking to bet again now.

Nathan MacKinnon to score 3+ goals in the series against the Edmonton Oilers was -178 at FanDuel.

Nathan MacKinnon. With the Great One’s photo in his shadow. pic.twitter.com/Dhh5TcA8cQ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 14, 2022

He scored exactly three goals in a Colorado sweep.

FanDuel has MacKinnon to score 3+ goals at -128 for the Stanley Cup Final.

I’ll bet that special again and hope that MacKinnon has something special in store for his first trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

CFL Week 2 Early Leans

With a full three days between games in the NBA Finals, we had a little more time to spend considering some early leans for the CFL in Week 2.

We taped our latest CFL Twitter Spaces hit on Tuesday, and it didn’t take long for the numbers to move after we taped.

ICYMI!👀



We've got some early leans to consider for Week 2 of the CFL season! 🍁🏈 pic.twitter.com/FgFIUNCK4H — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 14, 2022

When FanDuel posted its Week 2 lines on Monday, a bunch of us jumped on the Ottawa Redblacks +5.5 for their rematch with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which was a number I highlighted in yesterday’s column.

While we played it at 5.5, Eric Cohen and Milt Stegall gave out Ottawa +4.5 as their Early Lean on Tuesday’s show.

Looking at FanDuel’s updated odds this morning, the Blue Bombers are now just a 2.5-point favourite.

Meanwhile, I also jumped on the Saskatchewan Roughriders -6.5 for their clash with the Edmonton Elks.

That number has since jumped a point to Saskatchewan -7.5.

.@DavisSanchez suggests going with the UNDER in the Stampeders/Ticats game and explains why fading the Elks might also bring some value this week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5ycQLhwjQY — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 14, 2022

We’ll be back with another CFL spaces this afternoon, so make sure you give us a Twitter follow and tune in.

NBA Game 6 Odds Update

As mentioned, we have plenty of time to reflect and prepare to bet Game 6 of the NBA Finals with three days between games.

As of 8 AM ET this morning, the Boston Celtics are a 3.5-point favourite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

There’s seemingly endless terrible stats surrounding the Celtics in this series.



And now, I present to you, the worst of them all:



Luke Kornet has 5 points in the last 5 minutes of the first 5 games.



Two more than Jayson Tatum. — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) June 14, 2022

We have already seen the line move to Boston -4 at a couple of spots, and we could potentially see it move at FanDuel soon as well as it’s currently -3.5 -114.

The favourite is 3-2 straight up so far in the series, while the winner has covered the spread in all five games.

Andrew Wiggins went from 100-1 to win #NBAFinals MVP at the start of the series to 20-1 this morning at @FanDuelCanada! 🍁



Likely won’t win it, but his impact is undeniable. 💪😤



Welcome to Wiggins Island. pic.twitter.com/zZ1f6KJeEL — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 14, 2022

The Golden State Warriors are now -400 to win the championship at FanDuel.

The Celtics to win the next two games and clinch the title is +310.