Morning Coffee: Stage is set for Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

The field for the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals is officially set.

While this year’s tournament has already provided us with some stunning upsets and memorable surprises, the Round of 16 went largely as expected.

Sure, nobody expected the United States Women’s National Team to be eliminated in the Round of 16 before the tournament kicked off.

However, the Americans stumbled early on and barely qualified for the group stage as the second-place team from Group E.

That rocky road through the group stage set the United States up with a difficult matchup versus Sweden in the Round of 16.

The Americans were only a slight favourite to win that match at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, England, Spain, Australia, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Japan have all reached the elite eight as top-10 pre-tournament choices to win it all.

With the best in the world set to compete on the game’s biggest stage, we should be in for a thrilling finish to this year’s tournament.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Stage set for Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

England entered this year’s Women’s World Cup as the third choice to win it all at FanDuel.

A strong showing in the group stage, combined with the Americans struggles, led to the Lionesses being installed as the favourite to win the tournament.

England remains the top choice to win it all at +200 at FanDuel this morning.

Next up, the Lionesses will face the biggest long shot to reach the quarter-finals in Colombia.

Meanwhile, Spain remains locked in as the second choice to win the Women’s World Cup heading into a tough challenge versus the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Spain, which is +380 to win the tournament, is a -188 favourite to advance to the semifinals.

Spain defeat Switzerland 5-1 to advance to the Quarter-finals at the #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/llvPujRxLe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 5, 2023

FanDuel has the Netherlands at +140 to advance.

France is the third choice to win it all at +550 and will face the co-hosts Australia in the quarter-finals.

Australia is +750 to win the Women’s World Cup.

In terms of the biggest mover at FanDuel, Japan had the same pre-tournament odds as Canada at +3400 to win the Women’s World Cup.

Hinata Miyazawa extends Japan's lead to two with her 5th goal at the #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Pr4sBxf28a — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 5, 2023

Japan now has the same odds as France at +550 to win it all heading into a quarter-final showdown with Sweden.

Japan is -168 to advance to the semis, while the comeback on Sweden is +136.

In case you missed it, you can check out my daily picks column for the Women’s World Cup each night at TSN.ca.

I went 3-1 with my FanDuel Best Bets in the Round of 16.

Hopefully, I can finish the World Cup on a high note with a few more winners and make the tournament that much more memorable.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate

While the FanDuel Best Bets for the Women’s World Cup have been red-hot, Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves spoiled my FanDuel Best Bet in this column on Monday with a 7-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Spencer Strider evaluates his start against the Pirates ⤵️



"You gotta learn from it. If you try to justify it by saying it's one of those games, I think you rob yourself of the opportunity to do that. Ideally, I don't want to have any of these games." pic.twitter.com/oEhjZZhJWx — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 8, 2023

Strider, the NL Cy Young favourite, gave up six runs in the third inning of a game that was ultimately decided by one run.

The Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 in the second leg of the parlay, so we would have cashed another winner if Strider and the Braves took care of their business earlier in the night.

Scoring the go-ahead run in your @MLB debut ✔️ pic.twitter.com/EOzm0BZNZ1 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 8, 2023

While last night’s result was disappointing, I’m going right back to Atlanta with a money line play as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday night’s MLB slate.

Despite dropping three in a row, the Braves still own the best record in the majors at 70-40.

Atlanta is 33-20 on the road this season and has dominated teams that are primed to miss the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s win percentage has hovered around 45 per cent all season.

The Pirates are still a sub-.500 team at home and they have lost six of Mitch Keller’s last seven starts.

I’ll take the Braves to bounce back with a win at -162 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Good luck to anyone who tails!