Stegall: Adams Jr. could be the most exciting player in CFL

The long wait is over, CFL fans.

The 2022 CFL regular season kicks off tonight in Calgary.

It will be a clash of two of the top six choices to win the Grey Cup in the opener.

The Calgary Stampeders will enter the season as the second choice to win it all at +450.

Only the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shorter odds.

The Montreal Alouettes are a little further down the list at +1000 to win the Grey Cup.

The Stampeders are a 3.5-point favourite for tonight’s showdown at McMahon Stadium.

The total is 47.5.

In fact, right now at FanDuel Sportsbook, the total is 47.5 for all four games.

More on that in a minute.

Here’s the TSN Edge Morning Coffee for Thursday, June 9th, 2022.

Stampeders The Favourite Versus Als In Season Opener

The Stampeders are one of the most fascinating teams to watch heading into the 2022 season.

FanDuel set Calgary’s over/under at 9.5 wins for the season.

The Stampeders are +200 to win the West Division.

We're going LIVE on Twitter Spaces to preview the 2022 CFL season and take a closer look at player props and odds for the year!





In our TSN EDGE CFL Season Preview show, Eric Cohen and Aaron Korolnek were split on their projections for Calgary.

The Big E liked the Stampeders to go under 9.5 wins at +110.

Korolnek cautioned against underestimating a team that won eight games last year and could be improved.

I’m looking forward to finding out how much CFL Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell has left in the tank.

Jake Maier flashed in the backup role last season, and he will be ready to step in should Mitchell struggle or get hurt.

Can the Blue Bombers be the first team since the early 80s to win three Grey Cups in a row?

Calgary will need Mitchell at his best tonight in order to keep up with Vernon Adams Jr. and a Montreal offence that led the league in total offence last season.

Meanwhile, the total is set at 47.5 for all four Week 1 games at FanDuel Sportsbook right now.

Last year the under hit in 13 of the first 15 games of the CFL season.



Last year the under hit in 13 of the first 15 games of the CFL season.

This year could be different due to a rule change.

There are obviously a few reasons why that number stands out, but the biggest is the fact that scoring numbers were down across the league early on last season.

13 of the first 15 games of the 2021 CFL season stayed under the total.

In fact, only one of the first nine games of the season featured 48+ points.

It wasn’t until Week 5 that we saw the over hit more than the under in a week last season.

This season could very well look a lot different, and I would always recommend proceeding with caution in Week 1.

However, I’m willing to take a chance taking the points with the underdog and the under.

I’ll lock in Montreal +3.5 and the under 47.5 for the opener.

Celtics Overcome 3rd Quarter Letdown To Win Game 3

The Golden State Warriors have absolutely dominated the third quarter in the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately for Steph Curry and company, they haven’t been nearly good enough in the other three quarters.

The Warriors outscored the Boston Celtics by an eight-point margin in the third quarter of Game 3.

Golden State 3rd quarter -1.5 cashed for the third straight game.

However, Celtics outscored the Warriors by 24 points in the other three quarters in a 116-100 win.

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 27 points with nine rebounds and five assists.

Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Marcus Smart scored 24 points, with seven rebounds and five assists.

Curry 25+ pts ✅

Tatum 25+ pts ✅

Brown 3+ threes ✅



Curry 25+ pts ✅

Tatum 25+ pts ✅



Boston covered -3.5 to improve to 7-0 straight up and against the spread in games following a loss this postseason.

The NBA championship was a pick’em at FanDuel entering Game 3.

With the win, the Celtics went from -110 to -230 to win the title.

The Warriors went from -110 to +185.

Boston opened -4 for Game 4 at FanDuel, with the total set at 214.5.

After losing by 16 points in a game in which they got 56 points from Curry and Klay Thompson, I’m not rushing to take the points with Golden State.

If you’re looking to back the Celtics again in Game 4, you might want to keep an eye on the number and see if money on the Warriors leads to us getting another 3.5 before tip on Friday night.

Best Bet For Game 5 Between Lightning, Rangers

If you read this column or follow me on Twitter, then you know that I’ve been cheering for the Tampa Bay Lightning throughout the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They haven’t let me down so far.

Things Phil loves: Guys shooting the puck

Things Phil loves: Guys shooting the puck

Things we love: Mish on the mic

After taking care of business against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers in the first two rounds, the Lightning found themselves down 2-0 to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Trailing 2-0 in Game 3 on home ice, Tampa Bay rallied with three straight goals to win 3-2.

They’ve scored seven of the last eight goals in consecutive wins to tie the series at 2-2.

Tampa Bay, which could be found as high as +210 to win the Eastern Conference Final down 2-0, is -130 to win Game 5 on the road and -160 to win the series at FanDuel Sportsbook this morning.

The Rangers are +110 to win tonight and +140 to win the series.

Brayden Point has not been ruled out for the Lightning for Game 5 against the Rangers.



Brayden Point has not been ruled out for the Lightning for Game 5 against the Rangers.

The forward has missed eight games with a lower-body injury.

How important is tonight’s game?

Per ESPN Stats & Info, this is the 285th time that a Stanley Cup Playoff best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 entering Game 5.

The team that wins Game 5 is 223-61 in the series.

If the Lightning-Rangers series goes seven games, Game 7 is scheduled to be played at Madison Square Garden on June 14.



Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on June 14.



I enjoy anarchy like this.

I’ll likely be running it back with my two favourite player props for this series tonight.

First, I’ll look for the over on Anthony Cirelli’s shots on goal prop if I can find it at 2 or lower.

FanDuel had Cirelli’s over/under at 1.5 shots on goal once again for Game 4.

Cirelli has recorded exactly four shots on goal in four of his last five games dating back to Game 4 against the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Next, I’ll be looking for a reasonable number for Igor Shesterkin’s saves prop.

Shesterkin has made 30+ saves in seven of his last nine games, and 37+ saves in four of his last six starts.

After making 27 saves in Game 4, Shesterkin should be in for a busier night tonight, so as long as that prop number isn’t too inflated, I’ll likely be back on the over again tonight.