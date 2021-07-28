NHL Free Agent Frenzy will be on the air live this morning on TSN at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

As expected, the action picked up on the eve of NHL free agency with the top two choices to win the Stanley Cup making significant moves.

Late Tuesday night, I received a text message from a buddy of mine.

“How do the Lightning keep getting out of these jams?”

That question followed the news that the Tampa Bay Lightning traded Tyler Johnson and a 2023 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Brent Seabrook’s contract.

With Seabrook headed to the LTIR, the trade will help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions get back under the cap ceiling.

“Intelligence… and grinding”, I responded.

The Lightning have Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos and Ryan McDonagh locked up long term.

Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat, Alex Killorn, Erik Cernak and Jan Rutta are all under contract for at least one more year.

With the core of the team that just went back-to-back set to return, Tampa Bay GM Julien BriseBois used two modest assets – money and a second-round pick – to move a player that spent most of last year’s playoff run on the fourth line in order to get under the salary cap ceiling.

It’s the type of move that reinforces the belief that BriseBois is more than capable of pushing the envelope from a salary cap perspective annually, while ensuring that the Lightning will be a perennial contender for years to come.

As of this morning, Tampa Bay is +650 to win the Stanley Cup.

Only one team has shorter odds, and they were busy as well on the eve of NHL free agency.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 28, 2021.

NHL Free Agent Frenzy

There has been plenty of talk about caution with warnings about what could go wrong when a GM overpays at this time of the year.

It’s interesting to me that while GMs line up with money in hand in an effort to add talent to their rosters, BriseBois has his core locked in entering free agency, undoubtedly with a plan in place to shrewdly fill out the few remaining holes.

You don’t have to be part of an NHL management team to understand how difficult it is to build a Stanley Cup contender.

It’s something we hear about every single summer.

Considering how difficult it is to put together a group that can contend, it seems logical that an NHL GM would do whatever it takes, within reason, to keep an elite core together.

Enter Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.

Avalanche sign F Gabriel Landeskog to an eight-year, $56 million contract…



Follow every deal in our Signing Tracker - https://t.co/9G8sMTmZZA#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/orwOyoL4Fj — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 28, 2021

On the eve of free agency, the Avalanche signed team captain Gabriel Landeskog to an eight-year, $56 million contract.

The deal will have an average annual value of $7 million, with a full no-movement clause for the first four years of the contract.

That seems like a very reasonable contract for a core piece.

With Landeskog locked up, Sakic can turn his attention to goaltending as the team’s biggest need with Philipp Grubauer becoming a free agent.

Colorado is currently the Stanley Cup favourite at +550.

I still think the Lightning deserve to be the top choice. However, there’s no doubt that the Avalanche are right there with Tampa Bay as a true contender.

Which team stands to improve their Cup chances the most in free agency?

The Vegas Golden Knights freed up a significant amount of cap space with the trade that sent veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Vegas is currently the third choice to win the Cup at +750.

Can the Blackhawks contend for a playoff spot with Marc-Andre Fleury in net and Seth Jones on the blue line? Right now, Vegas (+750) has the third-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup - Chicago is 23rd on that list (+6000).

There appears to be a significant drop off after the big three, with the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins each coming in at +1400 to win the Stanley Cup.

The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are both listed at +2000 to win the Cup entering free agency.

After that, there is a logjam of six teams listed at +2500.

The Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers can all be found at that price.

Which teams are considered the biggest long shot to win the Stanley Cup entering free agency?

As of this morning, the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings are both listed at 200-to-1 odds.

CFL Inside The Numbers

With the 2021 CFL season right around the corner, we released the inaugural edition of Inside The Numbers on Tuesday – a digital CFL Preview Magazine with all of the stats, odds and information you need to get you set for the upcoming season.

Our CFL stats guy Jon Perlberg is the best in the business at what he does and the magazine is unlike anything you will find anywhere else.

Make sure you check out the magazine and give Jon a follow on Twitter to gain an edge week in and week out this CFL season.