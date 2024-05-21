Morning Coffee: Stars open as slight favourites versus Oilers in West Final

It took me just a little bit longer than usual to get going this morning as I returned to the grind following a memorable Victoria Day weekend.

My coffee needed its coffee before I could even think about getting back to work on writing this column.

Hopefully, your long weekend was as good as mine.

Fortunately for yours truly, in some ways, I’ve known for weeks what I’d be writing about in this morning’s column.

At the start of the playoffs, I locked in my exact Stanley Cup Finals bet at FanDuel and filled out my Stanley Cup Playoffs bracket in the Campbell vs. Gallo league run by the boys at TSN690 in Montreal.

As it stands this morning, I’m 12-for-12 with my series picks for the Stanley Cup Playoffs through two rounds.

I’m three picks away from a perfect bracket.

Regardless of where you sit with your playoff predictions to date, there’s still plenty of opportunities ahead of us with the conference finals set in both the NHL and NBA.

This morning, I’m locking in my favourite futures pick for the Western Conference Finals in the NHL as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Hopefully, we can stay hot with another best bet winner.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, May 21st, 2024.

A FanDuel Best Bet To Consider For The Western Conference Finals

The Edmonton Oilers are headed to the Western Conference Finals as Canada’s lone remaining hope to win the Stanley Cup.

After trailing three times in their second round series, the Oilers ultimately rallied to beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven and advance to the final four in the NHL.

While Connor McDavid and company showed a ton of fight grinding their way to the Western Conference Finals, it wasn’t expected to be that way.

Edmonton was a -222 favourite to win its series versus Vancouver.

That number translates to a 68.9 per cent implied win probability.

Looking back at the four second-round series’, the Oilers were the biggest favourite to advance at FanDuel.

Although they ultimately got the job done, there are some notable concerns that could ultimately cost them against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

Stuart Skinner got the nod in net for Edmonton in wins over the Canucks in Game 6 and Game 7.

He stopped 29 of 32 shots in back-to-back victories.

My guess is that Skinner will face more than 16 shots per game against the Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

After posting a .881 save percentage against Vancouver and the Los Angeles Kings in the first two rounds, Skinner will face a much tougher test versus Dallas.

On the flip side, the Stars should have a distinct advantage in net with Jake Oettinger.

Facing two quality offences against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche in the first two round of the playoffs, Oettinger posted a 2.09 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

The ability to limit rush chances was a major factor for Dallas versus Colorado in the second round.

Meanwhile, they also won the special teams battles.

In fact, the teams that have won the special teams battles are a perfect 12-0 so far this postseason.

The Stars are a deeper team with an edge in goaltending.

Nobody is overlooking Edmonton’s potential with McDavid, Leon Draisatil, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard providing plenty of offensive potential.

However, to advance any further, the Oilers will need better goaltending and more from their depth players.

I’m not convinced they will get it against Dallas.

This is the third straight year that Edmonton will face the No. 1 seed in their conference.

In the 2022 Western Conference Finals, they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in six games.

In last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, they lost to the eventual champion Golden Knights in six games in the second round.

The Stars to win this series 4-2 is +500 at FanDuel.

Dallas to win it in seven is +420.

My favourite bet is the Stars to win the series at -120.

Again, nobody is dismissing the Oilers’ potential with some of the best players in the world.

However, Edmonton just went seven games against Vancouver as a -222 favourite to win that series.

Dallas should have the edge in goaltending and depth.

The Stars also have the premier talent to give the Oilers’ best players some tough competition.

I believe that -120 is an excellent price backing the superior team in this series.

At the start of the playoffs, I picked Dallas over Florida as my exact outcome of the Stanley Cup Final.

At this point, I’m confident that the Stars will get there.

I’ll take Dallas to win the series at -120 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet for the NHL’s conference finals.